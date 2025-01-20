Pulse Oximeters Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.73% by 2030, estimates DelveInsight

Pulse Oximeter Market Forecast

Pulse Oximeters companies are Medtronic, Nonin, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd, Meditech Equipment, VYAIRE, OMRON Healthcare, Promed, Smiths Medical, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s ‘Pulse Oximeters Market Insights, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecast - 2030’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of Pulse oximeters and the historical and forecasted Pulse oximeters market trends in the US, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan.

A pulse oximeter is a small-sized, light-weight device that is used for monitoring the oxygen levels in the body. It is a non-invasive tool and is attached to the fingertip without causing any pain. The device sends across two different wavelengths of light to the fingertip, inorder to measure the pulse rate and oxygen present in the system.

To know more about Pulse Oximeter Market Insight, click here @ Pulse Oximeter Market Forecast

Some facts of Pulse Oximeters Market report are:

• Global Pulse Oximeters market was valued at USD 2.16 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.73% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2030 to reach USD 3.98 billion by 2030.

• The demand for Pulse Oximeters is primarily attributed to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the rising prevalence of various respiratory disorders coupled with the growing geriatric population, technological advancement, and the availability of new products.

• Some of the key market players operating in the Pulse Oximeters market include Medtronic, Nonin, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co ., Ltd., VYAIRE, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., Promed, Smiths Medical, NISSEI HOLDINGS INC., CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD., Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd., Masimo, SPENGLER HOLTEX Group, Opto Circuits India Ltd., and others.

• In January 2025, the FDA proposed new testing guidelines to address racial biases in pulse oximeters, requiring clinical studies to include at least 25% of patients with darker skin tones. However, over-the-counter oximeters are not covered by these new guidelines.

• On December 3, 2024, Movano Health announced that it received FDA 510(k) clearance for the pulse oximeter feature in its Eviemed smart ring. This clearance supports Movano’s plans to market the wearable device to clinical trial organizations and healthcare companies helping patients manage chronic diseases.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/pulse-oximeters-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis

The global pulse oximeters market is driven by their critical role in managing respiratory conditions like asthma and COPD, particularly in low- and middle-income countries where these conditions are prevalent. Pulse oximeters enable real-time monitoring of blood oxygen levels, helping track disease progression and treatment efficacy. Their non-invasive design and ease of use make them especially valuable in areas with limited healthcare access.

Market growth is propelled by innovations and regulatory advancements. For example, Masimo’s 2021 launch of the Rad-G device and the FDA’s 2023-2024 guidelines addressing device performance across diverse populations highlight ongoing efforts to improve pulse oximeter utility and accessibility. However, challenges such as accuracy concerns related to factors like skin pigmentation and circulation, along with regulatory hurdles for over-the-counter devices, may constrain growth.

Fingertip pulse oximeters are poised for significant market share, owing to their portability, ease of use, and advanced features like AI integration. These devices empower patients to monitor oxygen levels at home, enhancing chronic disease management.

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the market, driven by a high prevalence of respiratory diseases, technological advancements, and regulatory support. The region benefits from key innovations, such as FDA-cleared OTC devices, and a substantial patient population requiring chronic respiratory care. Smoking-related COPD prevalence further underscores the demand for these devices.

Overall, rising awareness, technological progress, and supportive regulations are expected to drive sustained market growth from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the Pulse Oximeters Companies are:

Medtronic, Nonin, Lepu Medical Technology, TytoCare Ltd., Meditech Equipment Co ., Ltd., VYAIRE, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., Promed, Smiths Medical, NISSEI HOLDINGS INC., CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD., Shenzhen Aeon Technology Co., Ltd., Masimo, SPENGLER HOLTEX Group, Opto Circuits India Ltd., and others.

Request for Sample Report @ Pulse Oximeters Companies and Manufacturers

Some facts of the Pulse Oximeters market are:

• Among the EU-5 countries, France accounts for highest market size for pulse oximeters followed by Germany, UK, Italy and Spain.

• Increasing cases of coronary diseases and the rising demand for portable tracking devices, will be the major market growth drivers which is expected to fuel the market significantly.

• The growth of this market is driven majorly by factors such increase in the geriatric population, and the rising demand for portable tracking devices. The market will be hindered because of the lack of knowledge among middle and low-income families about these devices.

• The total market size of Pulse Oximeters is segmented according to type comprising fingertip devices, handheld devices, tabletop devices, wrist-worn devices and others. The market is segmented by sensor type, such as reusable and disposable. The market is further segmented by patient type, such as neonatal, pediatric and adult. The market is also segmented by end-user, such as healthcare facilities, diagnostic centers and homecare.

Request for Sample Report @ Pulse Oximeters Market Analysis and Trends

Scope of the Pulse Oximeters Market Report:

• The report covers the descriptive overview of Pulse oximeters, explaining its applications, advantages, and limitations, etc.

• Additionally, an all-inclusive account of the currently available Pulse oximeters is provided, which will have an impact on the future market of Pulse oximeters.

• A detailed review of Pulse oximeters market; historical and forecasted market size is included in the report, covering devices outreach in the 7MM.

• The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the Pulse oximeters market.

Table of Contents:

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Pulse Oximeters

3. Pulse Oximeters: Background and Overview

4. Pulse Oximeters: Regulatory Scenario

5. Pulse Oximeters: Reimbursement Scenario

6. Company Profiles

6.1. GE Healthcare

6.2. Halma plc

Products detail in the report…

7. Pulse Oximeters: Competitive Analysis

8. KOL Views

9. Pulse Oximeters: Market Analysis in 7MM

10. Country-Wise Market size of Pulse Oximeters in 7MM (2018–2026)

11. Market Dynamic

12. PEST Analysis

13. Conclusion and Future Perspective

14. Appendix

15. DelveInsight Capabilities

16. Disclaimer

17. About DelveInsight

Request for Detailed TOC: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/pulse-oximeters-market?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=apr

About Delveinsight :

DelveInsight Business Research is a leading Market Research, and Business Consultant focused purely on Healthcare. It helps pharma companies by providing them with end-to-end services to solve their business problems.

Get hold of all the Pharma and healthcare market research reports on our market research subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.