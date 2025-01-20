Inspiration4 Astronaut Chris Sembroski Joins Titans Space Industries as Founding Advisor

Christopher Sembroski Titans Genesis Spaceplane approaching the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station Titans Spaceplane Design Overview Titans Spaceplane Lower Deck (Diamond Deck) Titans Spaceplane Upper Deck (Platinum Deck)

Chris Sembroski was a member of the first all-civilian space mission, spending three days in Earth orbit, completing 47 orbits of the Earth.

I am incredibly excited to join Titans Space and contribute to their mission of making access to space safe, efficient, and affordable. Titans Space is poised to revolutionize space travel...” — Chris Sembroski, Astronaut and Titans Space Founding Astronaut

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Titans Space Industries Inc. (TSI) , an innovator in commercial space exploration, today announced that Inspiration4 astronaut Chris Sembroski has joined the company as a founding advisor. Sembroski, a member of the first all-civilian space mission who spent three days in Earth orbit, completing 47 orbits of the Earth, brings a wealth of experience and expertise to TSI as it prepares to launch unparalleled space tourism experiences starting in 2029.“Chris is a true citizen astronaut and a perfect fit for our company,” said Neal S. Lachman, Founding CEO of TSI. “Having flown on Inspiration4, which achieved an orbital altitude of approximately 585 kilometers – higher than even the International Space Station – and secured its place as the fifth-highest human spaceflight in history, Chris brings invaluable firsthand knowledge of human spaceflight. His passion for space exploration, deep aerospace background, and commitment to making space accessible to all are an inspiration to us at Titans Space as we finalize the development of our spaceplane and space station.”Doug Kohl, Founding COO of TSI, added, “Chris is a natural leader, a gifted communicator, and incredibly well-connected in the aerospace community around the world. He has a unique ability to connect with people and share his passion for space. He will be a tremendous ambassador for our human spaceflight program and help us share the Titans Space vision with the world.” Kohl continued, "As a Professor at Embry-Riddle instructing graduate students on human spaceflight, Chris, leveraging his experience on the Inspiration4 mission, will play a critical role in training our citizen astronauts at the Titans Space Academy."“I am incredibly excited to join Titans Space and contribute to their mission of making access to space safe, efficient, and affordable,” said Sembroski. “Titans Space is poised to revolutionize space travel and open it up to millions of people. I believe that space exploration is essential to the future of humanity, and I am committed to helping Titans Space make this dream a reality,” Sembroski continued. "Imagine a future where families can experience the awe of spaceflight together – the Titans spaceplane offers a safe and efficient way to reach orbit, making it possible for parents to share this incredible adventure with their children."Sembroski will initially serve in an advisory role, providing guidance and insights to the TSI team. Over time, he will gradually transition into executive roles, including overseeing the Titans Space Academy and the Titans Space Society.“Having Chris lead the Titans Space Academy is a perfect match," said Lachman. "His enthusiasm for space is infectious, and his experience will be invaluable in developing programs that truly prepares aspiring citizen astronauts.”The Titans Space Academy will be an immersive educational program designed to inspire and prepare TSI's citizen astronauts. The academy will offer a variety of programs and experiences, including simulated spaceflights, space environment training, and instruction in the fundamentals of space science and technology. Most parts of the academy will be open to anyone with a passion for space, regardless of their background or experience.“I'll also be advising TSI on setting up the Titans Space Academy," said Sembroski. "This is a chance to share the wonder of spaceflight with people from all walks of life and to help them prepare for the incredible journey of becoming a citizen astronaut. It's about making space accessible and fostering a new generation of explorers.”In addition to the Titans Space Academy, TSI will also offer the Titans Space Society, an exclusive group reserved for Titans Astronauts , TSI's ultra-high-net-worth anchor customers and founding investors. The Society provides members with unique experiences and opportunities, including priority access to TSI spaceflights, curated space-themed events, and a private network of like-minded individuals.TSI's ambitious plans include the development of a reusable spaceplane and a state-of-the-art space station, both slated for operation by 2029. To achieve this, TSI is investing $1 billion through 2025 in the initial phase of development, including the construction of advanced factories and facilities across the U.S., as well as the continued development of its spaceplane and space station. These initiatives will offer unprecedented access to space for tourism, research, and commercial purposes.About Chris Sembroski, Founding Advisor, Titans Space IndustriesChris Sembroski is a commercial astronaut, U.S. Air Force veteran, and passionate advocate for space exploration and STEM education. Best known for his role as Mission Specialist on the historic Inspiration4 mission in 2021, Sembroski spent three days in space, completing 47 orbits as part of the first all-civilian crew which was organized by Jared Isaacman, the billionaire founder of Shift4 Payments and the incoming NASA Administrator under President Trump's new administration. With degrees in aeronautics and a career dedicated to advancing aerospace innovation, he has contributed to groundbreaking projects like Blue Origin's New Glenn program and teaches as an adjunct faculty member at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.Sembroski’s journey reflects a lifelong passion for human spaceflight, from launching model rockets in college, leading teams through simulated missions at U.S. Space Camp, to advocating for space policy in Washington, D.C. He continues to inspire the next generation through his work as a speaker, educator, and industry leader, embodying the spirit of generosity and exploration. His experience, expertise, and global network will be vital to TSI's success.About Titans Space IndustriesTitans Space Industries is a privately held company dedicated to developing innovative and cost-effective space exploration technologies. The company is committed to making space accessible to all and is working to develop a variety of spaceflight programs, including human spaceflight, cargo transportation, and space tourism. TSI's vision is to lead the way in making space travel a reality for millions of people around the world.With a combined 600 years of experience in business and aerospace, Titan Space Industries' founding team boasts an unparalleled depth of knowledge and expertise. This seasoned leadership brings together the sharpest minds in both fields, ensuring strategic brilliance and operational excellence. Further amplifying this expertise, the company's development of factories and facilities throughout the U.S. in 2025 will be under the leadership of a senior management team with a combined 1,000 years in aerospace, including director roles of the NASA Space Shuttle program and ISS missions. This wealth of hands-on experience guarantees the highest standards in manufacturing, safety, and innovation for all Titans Space projects.About Doug Kohl, Founding COO, Titans Space IndustriesDoug Kohl brings over four decades of experience in aerospace operations to Titans Space Industries, with a significant portion of his career dedicated to human spaceflight. His extensive involvement in 100+ Space Shuttle missions, where he honed his expertise in launch processing, mission control, and astronaut support, provides him with a unique understanding of the complexities and challenges inherent in human spaceflight operations.Doug's background makes him the industry's most well-suited expert as COO to help lead the development and execution of Titans Space's spaceplane and spaceflight program, which shares operational similarities with the Space Shuttle program in terms of launch procedures, ground support, and mission profile. Doug's insights are invaluable in ensuring the safe and efficient operation of the Titans spaceplane, the Titans OrbitalPort Space Station, and the overall success of the company's ambitious space projects and missions.About Neal S. Lachman, Founding CEO, Titans Space IndustriesNeal Lachman is a pioneering technologist with 35+ years of business experience. Neal Lachman's journey into the space industry began at age 22 with a phone call to PanAmSat in 1992, inquiring about satellite transponder capacity. This initial foray marked the start of his enduring fascination with space technology. His entrepreneurial spirit led him and two brothers to secure three digital satellite broadcast licenses in 1995, establishing his presence in the satellite communications sector.In the late 1990s, Lachman and his brothers founded InternetHyperGate, a pioneering satellite broadband venture. The company invested more than $2.5 million in engineering, development, and marketing, achieving widespread visibility in Q4-1999 through daily commercials on major news networks like CNN and CNBC. This initiative played a crucial role in raising awareness of satellite broadband technology until the dot-com crash in April 2000.Since 2000, Lachman has been a prominent figure in pioneering industries like Fiber to the Home (FTTH) when there were zero homes connected with fiber, recognizing its potential to revolutionize internet access. Lachman's forward-thinking approach and history of successful space and telecommunications ventures align with Titans Space's ambitious projects that include developing and operating spaceplanes, space stations, and other spacecraft.

