The Good Life IV Therapy Sets a New Standard as Arizona’s First Mobile IV Provider to Pursue Comprehensive Licensure

The Good Life - IV Therapy & Wellness leads as AZ's first mobile IV provider to voluntarily pursue licensure with the Arizona Department of Health Services.

We exclusively employ W-2 RNs who undergo rigorous in-house training, ensuring every client receives the highest level of care whether at our facility or through our mobile IV therapy service.” — Jordana Aberbach, Director of Nursing

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Good Life - IV Therapy & Wellness is leading the industry forward as the first mobile IV infusion provider in Arizona to voluntarily pursue comprehensive licensure through the Arizona Department of Health Services. This groundbreaking initiative, targeted for completion in 2025, underscores their commitment to elevating safety and professional standards in mobile healthcare services.Raising the Bar for Mobile Healthcare ExcellenceOperating from their flagship location in Phoenix’s Town & Country Shopping Center (4773 N 20th St., Suite B23 Phoenix, AZ 85016), The Good Life IV Therapy is taking proactive steps to implement higher regulatory compliance beyond current industry norms. By voluntarily seeking licensure, they aim to set new safety benchmarks for mobile healthcare providers across Arizona."Our commitment to excellence goes beyond standard industry practices," states Jordana Aberbach, Director of Nursing. "By voluntarily pursuing licensure, we are reinforcing our dedication to patient safety, professional oversight, and best-in-class healthcare standards."Commitment to Safety & ProfessionalismAs part of their dedication to clinical excellence, The Good Life IV Therapy is structured to ensure:- Comprehensive regulatory compliance through voluntary licensure- Exclusive employment of certified registered nurses for all client services- Direct medical oversight with in-house clinical leadership- Seven-day accessibility to medical professionals- Fast-response mobile services for patients in need of careSetting Industry StandardsWith a 25-year legacy in healthcare, The Good Life IV Therapy is taking a proactive leadership role in elevating patient care. Their decision to voluntarily meet and exceed state regulations demonstrates a long-term commitment to advancing mobile healthcare services while ensuring client safety and high clinical standards.Availability & LocationsThe company operates seven days a week, with in-office services available from 9 AM to 6 PM, and mobile healthcare services available from 8 AM to 8 PM. They serve Phoenix and surrounding areas, providing access to licensed and regulated mobile healthcare solutions throughout the Valley.About The Good Life IV TherapyFounded on principles of exceptional patient care, The Good Life - IV Therapy & Wellness is part of a healthcare organization with a 25-year legacy of excellence. With direct oversight by their Director of Nursing and in-house Medical Director, they are committed to ensuring consistent quality and safety as they set a new precedent for regulatory compliance in the mobile healthcare industry.

