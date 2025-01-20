Acute Gout Flare Market Set to Grow Substantially Through 2034, DelveInsight Projects

Acute Gout Flare Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Acute Gout Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Acute Gout Flare Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Gout Flare, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Gout Flare market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Acute Gout Flare Market Report:

• The Acute Gout Flare market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In February 2024, Dapansutrile (lab code: OLT1177®) is an experimental small molecule that targets and inhibits NLRP3 (nucleotide-binding and oligomerization domain [NOD] , leucine-rich repeat-, pyrin domain-containing 3), a key sensor molecule involved in the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Inflammasomes are multiprotein complexes that detect danger signals inside cells and trigger a strong inflammatory response by generating bioactive IL-1β and IL-18 through caspase-1 activation. Dapansutrile has been shown to block the formation of the NLRP3 inflammasome, preventing the production of IL-1β and IL-18. It has been well tolerated and demonstrated to improve clinical outcomes in patients experiencing acute gout flare and heart failure.

• The overall occurrence of gout affects 1–4% of the general population. There is a higher susceptibility to gout in men compared to women. In Western countries, the prevalence is approximately 3–6% in men and 1–2% in women.

• Gout results in around 7 million outpatient visits in the United States each year, incurring a cost of almost USD 1 billion.

• Key Acute Gout Flare Companies: Olatec Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, Changchun GeneScience Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, LG Chem, Novartis, Organon and Co, Revive Therapeutics, Ltd., and others

• Key Acute Gout Flare Therapies: Dapansutrile, DYV700, Genakumab for injection, Rilonacept, ACZ885, Tigulixostat, Canakinumab, MK0663, Bucillamine, and others

• Based on the analysis, the annual incidence of gout in the UK is 2.68 cases per 1,000 individuals.

• Gout is more common in men than women. In Western countries, it affects 3–6% of men and 1–2% of women, with prevalence in some regions potentially rising to as high as 10%.

• Recent reports on the prevalence and incidence of gout show significant variation depending on the population studied and the methods used. Prevalence ranges from less than 1% to 6.8%, while incidence falls between 0.58 and 2.89 per 1,000 person-years. Gout is more common in men than women and increases with age. Both the prevalence and incidence of gout appear to be rising worldwide.

• Gout impacts around 9.2 million individuals in the US, representing about 3.9% of the adult population. It is more prevalent in men and among older adults.

• The analysis indicates that the standardized prevalence of gout in Germany was 1.63%, affecting roughly 1.325 million individuals. The standardized incidence rate was 0.45%. The male-to-female ratio was 3.2 for prevalence and 2.7 for incidence. The average age at diagnosis is estimated to be 66 years.

• The Acute Gout Flare epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Gout is three times more prevalent in males than females

• The Acute Gout Flare market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Acute Gout Flare pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Acute Gout Flare market dynamics.

Acute Gout Flare Overview

An acute gout flare refers to a sudden and intense episode of pain, swelling, redness, and tenderness in a joint caused by the inflammatory response to the crystallization of uric acid in the joint. Gout is a type of arthritis characterized by elevated levels of uric acid in the blood, leading to the formation of urate crystals in the joints.

Acute Gout Flare Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acute Gout Flare Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acute Gout Flare market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Acute Gout Flare

• Prevalent Cases of Acute Gout Flare by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Acute Gout Flare

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Acute Gout Flare

Acute Gout Flare Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acute Gout Flare market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acute Gout Flare market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acute Gout Flare Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acute Gout Flare Therapies and Key Companies

• Dapansutrile: Olatec Therapeutics

• DYV700: Dyve Biosciences

• Genakumab for injection: Changchun GeneScience Pharma

• Rilonacept: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

• ACZ885: Novartis

• Tigulixostat: LG Chem

• Canakinumab: Novartis

• MK0663: Organon and Co

• Bucillamine: Revive Therapeutics, Ltd.

Scope of the Acute Gout Flare Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Acute Gout Flare Companies: Olatec Therapeutics, Dyve Biosciences, Changchun GeneScience Pharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, LG Chem, Novartis, Organon and Co, Revive Therapeutics, Ltd., and others

• Key Acute Gout Flare Therapies: Dapansutrile, DYV700, Genakumab for injection, Rilonacept, ACZ885, Tigulixostat, Canakinumab, MK0663, Bucillamine, and others

• Acute Gout Flare Therapeutic Assessment: Acute Gout Flare current marketed and Acute Gout Flare emerging therapies

• Acute Gout Flare Market Dynamics: Acute Gout Flare market drivers and Acute Gout Flare market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Acute Gout Flare Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acute Gout Flare Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acute Gout Flare Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acute Gout Flare

3. SWOT analysis of Acute Gout Flare

4. Acute Gout Flare Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acute Gout Flare Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acute Gout Flare Disease Background and Overview

7. Acute Gout Flare Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acute Gout Flare

9. Acute Gout Flare Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acute Gout Flare Unmet Needs

11. Acute Gout Flare Emerging Therapies

12. Acute Gout Flare Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acute Gout Flare Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acute Gout Flare Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acute Gout Flare Market Drivers

16. Acute Gout Flare Market Barriers

17. Acute Gout Flare Appendix

18. Acute Gout Flare Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

