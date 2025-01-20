Peripheral Artery Disease Market Expected to Experience Major Growth by 2032, According to DelveInsight

Peripheral Artery Disease Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Peripheral Artery Disease Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Peripheral Artery Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Peripheral Artery Disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral Artery Disease market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report:

• The Peripheral Artery Disease market size was valued ~USD 3,930 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR of 4% during the study period (2019-2032)

• In November 2024, Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Shockwave Medical division has announced that its Javelin peripheral intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) catheter system successfully achieved the primary endpoints in a clinical trial, showing both safety and effectiveness in treating patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD).

• In 2022, the US had the largest market size for Peripheral Artery Disease among the 7MM, totaling around USD 4 billion, while Spain recorded the smallest market size at USD 130 million. This is expected to grow further by 2032.

• The total market size for Peripheral Artery Disease treatment is expected to grow during the forecast period (2023–2032) driven by emerging treatments such as ACP-01, Honedra, REX-001, AMG0001, and others.

• In 2022, the number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Peripheral Artery Disease was higher in females (9 million cases) than in males (8 million) across the 7MM.

• Estimates indicate that the US had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Peripheral Artery Disease in 2022, with around 9 million cases, followed by the EU4 and the UK with 5 million cases, and Japan with 2 million cases. These numbers are expected to rise in the US, EU4 and the UK, and Japan by 2032.

• In 2022, Germany had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Peripheral Artery Disease among European countries, with around 2 million cases, followed by Italy with approximately 1 million cases. In contrast, Spain had the lowest diagnosed prevalent population in both the EU4 and the UK, as well as the 7MM, with 0.7 million cases.

• Peripheral Artery Disease is generally considered more common in men, but our analysis shows a higher number of women affected. In 2022, 49% of Peripheral Artery Disease cases were in males, while 51% were in females across the 7MM.

• Key Peripheral Artery Disease Companies: AnGes, Inc/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Humacyte, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Helixmith, and others

• Key Peripheral Artery Disease Therapies: Collategene (beperminogene perplasmid), REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra, Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), Semaglutide, VM202, and others

• The Peripheral Artery Disease epidemiology based on gender analyzed that male population is more affected with Peripheral Artery Disease than the female population

• The Peripheral Artery Disease market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Peripheral Artery Disease pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Peripheral Artery Disease market dynamics.

Peripheral Artery Disease Overview

A frequent circulatory issue, peripheral artery disease (also known as peripheral arterial disease), is characterised by reduced blood flow to the limbs due to artery narrowing. Legs or arms—typically the legs—do not receive adequate blood flow to meet demand in peripheral artery disease (PAD).

Peripheral Artery Disease Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Peripheral Artery Disease Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Peripheral Artery Disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease

• Prevalent Cases of Peripheral Artery Disease by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Peripheral Artery Disease

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Peripheral Artery Disease

Peripheral Artery Disease Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Peripheral Artery Disease market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Peripheral Artery Disease market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Peripheral Artery Disease Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Peripheral Artery Disease Therapies and Key Companies

• Collategene (beperminogene perplasmid): AnGes, Inc/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

• REX-001: Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero)

• ACP-01: Hemostemix Inc.

• Honedra: Caladrius Biosciences

• Human Acellular Vessel (HAV): Humacyte, Inc.

• Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk

• VM202: Helixmith

Scope of the Peripheral Artery Disease Market Report

• Study Period: 2019–2032

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Peripheral Artery Disease Companies: AnGes, Inc/Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Ixaka Ltd (formerly known as Rexgenero), Hemostemix Inc., Caladrius Biosciences, Humacyte, Inc., Novo Nordisk, Helixmith, and others

• Key Peripheral Artery Disease Therapies: Collategene (beperminogene perplasmid), REX-001, ACP-01, Honedra, Human Acellular Vessel (HAV), Semaglutide, VM202, and others

• Peripheral Artery Disease Therapeutic Assessment: Peripheral Artery Disease current marketed and Peripheral Artery Disease emerging therapies

• Peripheral Artery Disease Market Dynamics: Peripheral Artery Disease market drivers and Peripheral Artery Disease market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Peripheral Artery Disease Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Peripheral Artery Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

