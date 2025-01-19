Madhya Pradesh Tourism to Showcase Its Rich Heritage and Sustainable Travel Offerings at FITUR Madrid 2025

Khajuraho Group of Temples Tiger Sighting at Panna National Park Bhedaghat Marble Rock River Rafting - Orchha Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, January 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will participate at FITUR Madrid 2025, one of the world’s leading travel trade fairs, taking place from January 22-26, 2025 at IFEMA – Feria de Madrid. Positioned as the heart of Incredible India, Madhya Pradesh’s participation will spotlight its rich cultural heritage, dynamic eco-tourism initiatives, and community-centered tourism experiences, all of which offer an authentic and immersive travel journey.Located in Hall 6, Stand No. 6B05, the Madhya Pradesh pavilion will highlight the state’s diverse attractions, inviting visitors to explore its UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the stunning Khajuraho temples, the ancient Bhimbetka rock shelters, and the Sanchi stupa. These iconic landmarks embody the state’s architectural and historical grandeur.Additionally, the pavilion will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to sustainable tourism through its acclaimed wildlife reserves, such as Kanha, Bandhavgarh, and Satpura National Parks. These sanctuaries offer rare glimpses of India’s rich biodiversity while championing eco-conscious travel practices that preserve natural habitats and support local communities.A significant focus at FITUR will also be on Madhya Pradesh’s community-based tourism, with authentic rural homestays in places like Ladhpura Khaas, Kokhra, and Sabarwani. These experiences allow visitors to engage with the simplicity and warmth of rural life, while directly benefiting the local populations. The state’s adventure tourism offerings, including cycling trails, wildlife safaris, and trekking routes, will also be reflected alongside its vibrant cultural festivals, such as the Khajuraho Dance Festival, Tansen Music Festival, and Lokrang.Leading the Madhya Pradesh delegation at FITUR will be Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, and Religious Trusts, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Other key representatives include Mr. Vivek Jude, Deputy Director of Marketing and Events, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Dr. Ilayaraja Thangamuthu, Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation and Dr. Jeevan Singh Rajak, Officer on Special Duty to the Hon’ble Minister of State.Accompanying the delegation will be important stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh’s tourism sector, including representatives from Travel India Tourism Pvt. Ltd., MP Incoming, Quality India Tours Pvt. Ltd., and NCSHA Luxury Travel. The team will engage with global tour operators, travel agents, and media to foster new partnerships and expand Madhya Pradesh’s international presence.The state’s participation at FITUR aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier travel destination, blending heritage, nature, and culture to offer diverse experiences for every kind of traveller.

