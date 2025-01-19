PHILIPPINES, January 19 - Press Release

January 17, 2025 Legarda supports passage of measure increasing DFA retirees' pension Senator Loren Legarda recognized the importance of honoring and supporting retired officers and employees of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), whom she said have dedicated their lives to serving the nation. Voting to approve the proposed Foreign Affairs Pension Differential Act, Legarda said diplomats and foreign service personnel have consistently been on the frontlines, often in challenging and dangerous environments. "They are tasked with advancing the pillars of diplomacy: preserving and enhancing national security, promoting and attaining economic security, fostering cultural diplomacy, and protecting the rights and interests of Filipinos overseas," the bill's principal author said while explaining her affirmative vote. "With the adjustment of the DFA retirees' monthly pension and disability benefits, we ensure that they get the adequate support they need to live with dignity during retirement," she added. Once signed into law, the measure shall see an increase in retired diplomats' monthly pension and other benefits. The increase in benefits shall be seen every five years, and like other pensions, it shall be exempted from income tax, attachment, execution, forfeiture, or retention under any legal or equitable proceedings. Surviving legal spouse and/or qualified dependent children shall receive 50% of survivorship benefits upon the death of the original recipient. "We also strengthen the institution they serve, inspiring those who follow in their footsteps to uphold the same excellence and dedication," said Legarda. "Through this measure, we send a clear message: the sacrifices of our diplomats do not go unnoticed, and their welfare remains a priority, even after their years of service," she furthered. The plenary voted with 23 affirmative votes, zero negative votes, and zero abstentions to pass the bill on the third reading. (30) Legarda suportado ang pagpasa sa panukalang batas na magpapataas ng pensyon ng mga retiradong empleyado ng DFA Kinilala ni Senador Loren Legarda ang kahalagahan ng pagsuporta sa mga retiradong opisyal at empleyado ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), na ayon sa kanya ay nag-ukol ng buong pusong dedikasyon sa paglilingkod sa bansa. Pinaliwanag ng senadora, na bumoto pabor sa pagpasa sa ikatlong pagbasa ng panukalang Foreign Affairs Pension Differential Act, na madalas nalalagay sa alanganin ang mga diplomatiko sa ibang bansa. "They are tasked with advancing the pillars of diplomacy: preserving and enhancing national security, promoting and attaining economic security, fostering cultural diplomacy, and protecting the rights and interests of Filipinos overseas," paliwanag ng pangunahing may-akda ng panukala. "With the adjustment of the DFA retirees' monthly pension and disability benefits, we ensure that they get the adequate support they need to live with dignity during retirement," dagdag niya. Kung ito ay maisasabatas, magkakaroon ng pagtaas sa natatanggap na pension at iba pang benepisyo ng mga retiradong diplomatiko at opisyal ng DFA. Ito ay tataasan kada limang taon, at tulad ng ibang pension, ay hindi kakaltasan ng buwis. Ang mga kuwalipikadong naulila ay mabibigyan din ng 50% survivorship benefits. "We also strengthen the institution they serve, inspiring those who follow in their footsteps to uphold the same excellence and dedication," pahayag ng senadora. "Through this measure, we send a clear message: the sacrifices of our diplomats do not go unnoticed, and their welfare remains a priority, even after their years of service," aniya.

