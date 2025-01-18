Hometown Henan – Spring Festival in Xunxian: Traditional Folk Culture Festival opens in Henan's Xunxian County

Huanqiu: The 17th Zhongyuan Folk Culture Festival began in Xunxian, Henan, showcasing vibrant traditions and activities.

Hebi, China, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 17th Zhongyuan (Hebi) Folk Culture Festival commenced with grandeur at the ancient city of Xunxian, a county in Central China’s Henan Province, on January 15, 2025, which is also the 16th day of the 12th lunar month in the Year of the Dragon, reported by huanqiu.com(Global Times Online).

On December 4, 2024, China's nomination of the Spring Festival was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This festival also came after that. Xunxian, historically known as Liyang, was named a National Historical and Cultural City by the State Council in 1994, making it the only county-level city in Henan to receive such a title. Xunxian's Spring Festival Temple Fair, which has 1700years old and is famed as the "First Great Ancient Temple Fair of North China," distinctive for its traditional practices like the Spring Festival market, folk performances, temple fairs, and lantern fairs, was written into and a highlight of the nomination document.





The opening ceremony dazzled with lion dances and bamboo horse performances, setting the stage for a vibrant cultural showcase. Following, visitors immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere at the Xunxian Ancient City and Dapi Mountain, and local delicacies like Liyangzi steamed buns were abundant, showcasing the enduring culinary heritage of Xunxian.

This year's Traditional Folk Culture Festival continued to use the theme of "Hometown Henan – Spring Festival in Xunxian." In adding to the opening ceremony, Xunxian, as a key link in the nomination of the Spring Festival and the main venue for the festival, has arranged 24 special cultural tourism activities.

The activities include classical theatrical performances like Ancient City Drama, Liyang Folk Dance Passion, Electronic Bonfire Party and Youth Talent Show. They also include seven new consumption scenarios, including Hanlin Banquet at the Hanlin Mansion, Romance in the Ancient City, and the Time Memory Museum. There are also six major folk activities at various locations, enriching the Spring Festival experience for both local residents and tourists. The Hanlin Banquet offered guests a unique dining experience reminiscent of communal dining during the Spring and Autumn Period. Meanwhile, the array of cultural products, including Xunxian's clay sculptures, captivated visitors with their artistry and tradition.



