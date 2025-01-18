Capito Announces West Virginia’s Approval to Permit Class VI Well Carbon Capture Projects

– U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, today announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted West Virginia the authority to oversee and administer the Class VI well program in the state, which is more commonly known as Class VI “primacy.” These wells are designed to inject carbon dioxide (CO2) into deep rock formations and serve as critical infrastructure for deploying carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) projects.

“I’m thrilled that, finally, the EPA has now granted West Virginia the authority we need to properly implement carbon capture technology through Class VI well primacy. I have frequently said that the states are better suited than Washington to carry out this authority and get these projects up and running. Carbon capture, utilization, and storage is essential to protecting our ability to provide reliable, baseload power in West Virginia through coal and natural gas, while reducing our power and manufacturing sector emissions. Those on the ground, who understand their states best, are far better positioned to make these decisions, and it’s past time that West Virginia finally has this ability,” Chairman Capito said.

BACKGROUND:

Senator Capito has continuously advocated for West Virginia to be granted Class VI well primacy. In May 2023, Senator Capito introduced legislation to streamline state primacy applications for Class VI wells. In November 2023, Senator Capito urged the EPA to more quickly grant state primacy for Class VI storage wells and disburse funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she fought to include for future CCUS projects in the state. Last November, Senator Capito applauded EPA’s proposal to grant West Virginia this authority, and sent a letter in support of approval to the Agency in December.

