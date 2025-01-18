Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Names Appointees to Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Additional Boards and Commissions

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN NAMES APPOINTEES TO HAWAIʻI TOURISM AUTHORITY, ADDITIONAL BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS



January 17, 2025

HONOLULU — Governor Josh Green, M.D., is announcing several appointments to state boards and commissions. Appointees serve on an unpaid, volunteer basis and the Governor appreciates their service to the public.

Lisa Paulson — Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority

Lisa Paulson’s extensive experience in Hawaiʻi’s tourism, hospitality and nonprofit sectors makes her an exceptional candidate for the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA). Over three decades on Maui, she has demonstrated unparalleled leadership, particularly as the executive director of the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association, where she effectively bridged the gap between the visitor industry and the community. Her expertise in lobbying and stakeholder engagement has driven key initiatives, including securing funding for hospitality education and advocating for balanced regulations to benefit Maui’s economy and environment. Her deep understanding of tourism’s role in Hawaiʻi’s economy, combined with her ability to foster relationships with diverse stakeholders, positions her as a visionary leader who can advance HTA’s mission.

Paulson’s track record of community-focused leadership aligns with HTA’s goals of promoting sustainable tourism and preserving Hawaiʻi’s cultural and natural resources. As Maui’s Chief Executive Officer of the Food Bank and her previous roles with Maui County and Maui Health, she has consistently prioritized community well-being, resource preservation, and long-term planning. Notably, her role in shaping Maui’s Destination Management Plan showcases her strategic insight into balancing tourism growth with environmental stewardship and cultural respect. Her leadership during emergencies, such as her service at the Maui County Emergency Operations Center, further underscores her crisis management skills—essential for navigating the evolving challenges of Hawaiʻi’s tourism landscape.

Appointing Lisa Paulson to HTA brings a wealth of expertise, a strong commitment to community partnership, and a proven ability to navigate the complexities of Hawaiʻi’s tourism industry. Her dedication to education, sustainable practices, and community engagement demonstrates her alignment with HTA’s core values. With her guidance, HTA can foster a more harmonious relationship between Hawaiʻi’s visitors, residents, and natural resources, ensuring the industry’s prosperity while protecting the essence of what makes Hawaiʻi unique.

Carlotta Amerino — Director of the Office of Information Practices

Governor Green appointed Carlotta Amerino as Director of the Office of Information Practices on December 6, 2024. Ms. Amerino is an attorney who has spent her career in public service, starting after law school as a clerk with Judge Marie N. Milks (ret.). She has been with the Office of Information practices for almost 22 years, first as a staff attorney, then as the supervising attorney.

Hawaiʻi Community Development Authority

Mikiʻala Lidstone, Cultural Specialist, HCDA Board

Trey Gordner, Kalaeloa Board

Hoisting Machine Operators Advisory Board

Fonokalafi Misi, member

