IRS provides updated frequently asked questions for the energy efficient home improvement and residential clean energy property credits

IR-2025-17, Jan. 17, 2025

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated the frequently asked questions in Fact Sheet 2025-01 PDF.

These FAQs supersede earlier FAQs that were posted in Fact Sheet 2024-15 PDF, on April 17, 2024.

The updates to the FAQs contain substantial changes within each section of the Energy Efficient Home Improvement Credit and the Residential Clean Energy Property Credit.

More information about reliance is available.

