Submit Release
News Search

There were 611 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,629 in the last 365 days.

Statement from San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) President Carlos Tapia

logo for San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA)

San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA)

black and white logo for San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS)

San Mateo County Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS)

San Mateo County Democratic Party Endorses Measure A to Vote Out Sheriff Christina Corpus

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Deputy Sheriff’s Association (DSA) and Organization of Sheriff’s Sergeants (OSS) are pleased to hear that the San Mateo County Democratic Party has endorsed Measure A, the special election initiative that grants the County Board of Supervisors limited powers to remove a sheriff from office in special circumstances.

The Democratic Party’s support for this unprecedented measure demonstrates both the urgency and broad appeal of rebuilding trust and transparency in the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. We commend local Democrats for standing on the side of justice and look forward to working with voters of all parties to ensure Measure A’s success at the ballot box after the March 4th special election.

Terry Downing
PRxDigital
+1 408-838-3705
terry_downing@prxdigital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement from San Mateo County Deputy Sheriff's Association (DSA) President Carlos Tapia

Distribution channels: Law, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more