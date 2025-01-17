Submit Release
News Search

There were 93 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 301,286 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ALERT- US ROUTE 2 MARSHFIELD- ONE LANE OF TRAVEL


State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Berlin VSP

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

US Rt 2 Marshfield is down to one lane of travel due to a structure fire in the area.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.




Warm regards,

 

Rebecca Stark

Emergency Communications Dispatcher Trainee

Vermont State Police - Williston PSAP

3294 St George Road

Williston, VT 05495

Phone - (802)878-7111

Fax - (802)878-3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TRAFFIC ALERT- US ROUTE 2 MARSHFIELD- ONE LANE OF TRAVEL

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more