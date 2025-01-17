TRAFFIC ALERT- US ROUTE 2 MARSHFIELD- ONE LANE OF TRAVEL
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Berlin VSP
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Rt 2 Marshfield is down to one lane of travel due to a structure fire in the area.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
