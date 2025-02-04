HGTV Stars Erin & Ben Napier Partner with Shades of Light to Launch Exclusive Heirloom Lighting Collection

Erin & Ben Co. Lighting Collection https://www.shadesoflight.com

We created this line of lights because we believe in the value of supporting skilled makers in America and good partnerships.” — Ben Napier

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lighting retailer Shades of Light has unveiled a stunning new collection of heirloom lighting from HGTV stars Erin and Ben Napier. This exclusive collection brings timeless elegance, Southern hospitality, and character into homes across America. Drawing from the Napiers’ signature grandmillennial style—combining vintage charm with effortless chic—each piece merges classic design with modern functionality.Designed and assembled in Virginia, the Erin & Ben Co. Lighting Collection highlights the couple's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship and enduring beauty. It features 13 distinct pieces, including chandeliers, pendants, sconces, bath lights, wall lights, and ceiling lights.The collection includes a variety of finishes, from classic satin brass, burnished copper to chrome and more modern matte black, ensuring that there is something to suit every home and personal taste.“We chose names that were specific to Laurel’s history since, for us, this is where everything begins: our desire to emphasize the spirit of small-town America and Laurel’s arts and design heritage is endlessly inspiring to us.” said Erin Napier.Highlights from the collection include simplified historic 1920-1940s shapes in modern finishes:WATKINS Collection:Elegantly simple tapered shades, harmonizing modernity with tradition for a timeless look.GARDINER SCHOOLHOUSE Collection:A nostalgic mix of opal glass and rounded shade silhouettes, blending past and present.FLATIRON Collection:A conical base and timeless opal glass bring elegant sophistication and vibrant charm to traditional bathrooms.Additional standout fixtures include the Mason Linear Chandelier, Deco Ceiling Light, Crescent Line Ceiling Light, and Ben’s Barn Light.“The best interiors are a balance of fancy and casual, masculine and feminine,” Erin Napier explained. “The interest for me in this collection was taking that sensibility and applying it to lighting.”“We created this line of lights because we believe in the value of supporting skilled makers in America and good partnerships,” Ben Napier added.Bryan Johnson, CEO of Shades of Light, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “We’ve long been fans of Erin and Ben and their passion for restoring historic homes while maintaining a charming Southern style. We share their goal of creating beautiful living spaces with decorative lighting that helps design enthusiasts express themselves and make their houses feel like homes.”The Erin & Ben Co. Lighting Collection ranges from $190 to $1,080 and is now available for purchase at www.shadesoflight.com and in their Richmond showroom. For more information and to view the full collection, visit Shades of Light's website and follow @shadesoflight on Instagram.About Shades of LightFounded in 1986, Shades of Light offers a uniquely curated collection of lighting, ceiling fans, mirrors, furniture, and home décor designed to inspire customers to express their individual style. With over 700 exclusive products, Shades of Light caters to aesthetically discerning homeowners, interior designers, and hospitality destinations alike.About Erin and Ben NapierErin and Ben Napier are the stars of HGTV's hit series Home Town, where they breathe new life into historic homes in Laurel, Mississippi. Known for their dedication to small-town revitalization and American craftsmanship, the Napiers are also the co-founders of Laurel Mercantile Co. and Scotsman Manufacturing, offering heirloom-quality wares and durable goods proudly made in the United States.

