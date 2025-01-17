First Bancshares, Inc. Announces Operating Results for Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: FBSI) (“Company”), the holding company for Stockmens Bank (“Bank”), today announced its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported after-tax net income of $1,719,000 or $0.71 per share-diluted. Year to date the Company reported after-tax net income of $6,578,000 or $2.71 per share-diluted.

Consolidated total assets remained relatively level at $537.89 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $541.56 million on December 31, 2023. Since December 31, 2023, net loans increased to $423.66 million, total deposits increased to $472.60 million, tier 1 capital increased 11.09% to $58.40 million, and total capital increased 10.25% to $64.09 million.

During fiscal year 2024, the Bank continued a trend of outperforming its peer group in nearly every relevant performance measure. After-tax return on average assets was 1.34%, after-tax return on average equity was 12.56%, net interest margin averaged 4.35%, and the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 56.07%. Further, end-of-year liquidity and leverage ratios of 14.65% and 10.97%, respectively, position the Bank well for strategic growth in 2025.

The Bank meets all regulatory requirements for “well-capitalized” status.

About the Company

First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Stockmens Bank, a FDIC-insured commercial bank chartered by the State of Colorado that conducts business from its home office in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and eight full-service Missouri offices in Mountain Grove, Marshfield, Ava, Kissee Mills, Gainesville, Crane, Hartville and Springfield, and full-service offices in Bartley, Nebraska and Akron, Colorado.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stockmens Bank, may from time to time make written or oral “forward-looking statements” in its reports to shareholders, and in other communications by the Company, which are made in good faith by the Company pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, expectations, estimates and intentions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and are subject to change based on various factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such statements address the following subjects: future operating results; customer growth and retention; loan and other product demand; earnings growth and expectations; new products and services; credit quality and adequacy of reserves; results of examinations by our bank regulators, technology, and our employees. The following factors, among others, could cause the Company’s financial performance to differ materially from the expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements: the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which the Company conducts operations; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary, and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market, and monetary fluctuations; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services of the Company and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; the impact of changes in financial services’ laws and regulations; technological changes; acquisitions; changes in consumer spending and savings habits; and the success of the Company at managing and collecting assets of borrowers in default and managing the risks of the foregoing.

The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company does not undertake, and expressly disclaims any intent or obligation, to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Contact: Robert M. Alexander, Chairman and CEO - (719) 955-2800





First Bancshares, Inc. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating Data: Total interest income $ 8,161 $ 7,713 $ 32,535 $ 28,324 Total interest expense 2,398 2,497 10,633 7,437 Net interest income 5,763 5,216 21,902 20,887 Provision for credit losses 241 223 784 795 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,522 4,993 21,118 20,092 Gain (loss) on sale of investments - - - - Non-interest income 403 559 1,609 1,807 Non-interest expense 3,711 3,470 14,061 12,992 Income before taxes 2,214 2,082 8,666 8,907 Income tax expense 495 520 2,088 2,187 Net income $ 1,719 $ 1,562 $ 6,578 $ 6,720 Earnings per share $ 0.71 $ 0.65 $ 2.71 $ 2.77 At At December 31, December 31, Financial Condition Data: 2024 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 68,570 $ 79,032 (excludes CDs) Investment securities 13,066 13,101 (includes CDs) Loans receivable, net 423,657 418,044 Goodwill and intangibles 1,515 1,658 Total assets 537,885 541,561 Deposits 472,596 471,992 Repurchase agreements 1,084 836 Borrowings - 11,000 Stockholders' equity 59,562 53,592 Book value per share $ 24.53 $ 22.07

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.