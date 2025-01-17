Geekvape and Geek Bar Shine with Prestigious MUSE and European Product Design Awards

Shenzhen, China, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Geekvape and Geek Bar have once again made remarkable achievements in the international design arena. Their innovative products have been recognized with honors from the MUSE Design Awards and the European Product Design Awards (EPDA), showcasing their commitment to exceptional design and innovation.

Geek Bar Pulse X Wins Gold at the MUSE Design Awards

The MUSE Design Awards, established in 2015, are organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to foster and promote the spirit of design. The competition aims to advance design innovation across multiple disciplines, including architecture, interior design, product design, and fashion. By attracting entries from talented designers worldwide, the MUSE Awards have become a benchmark for excellence in global design.

This year, Geek Bar Pulse X won the prestigious Gold Award with its innovative starlight-inspired exterior design and the world's first 3D-curved surround screen concept. The product features a starlight screen theme, seamlessly blending technological aesthetics with practical functionality, delivering a groundbreaking visual and operational experience to users. This achievement not only highlights Geek Bar's deep understanding of product design but also underscores its commitment to user experience. By leading industry innovation, this award sets a new benchmark for future product design.





European Product Design Award Recognizes Geekvape’s Excellence

The European Product Design Award (EPDA) celebrates the work of outstanding international product designers who contribute to enhancing everyday life through thoughtful and practical design. As one of the most prestigious awards in the product design industry, the EPDA highlights the best designs globally and fosters greater appreciation for innovative products. Winners receive significant international recognition, media exposure, and invitations to exclusive events.

This year, Geekvape achieved exceptional results with two products receiving EPDA honors:

Geekvape Wenax M Starter Kit

Geekvape Wenax M Starter Kit, the winner of the European Product Design Award, features an elegant and streamlined design that embodies simplicity with sophistication. Its exquisite material combination delivers a delicate and refined touch, exuding an air of elegance and premium quality. Crafted with high-grade aluminum alloy and leather, the product not only ensures enhanced durability and comfort but also showcases a distinctive sense of luxury. The finely engraved logo further enhances the brand's recognition and adds a personalized touch, making the product a blend of aesthetics and unique character.





Geekvape Aegis Legend 3

Recognized with an Honorable Mention at the European Product Design Awards (EPDA), Geekvape Aegis Legend 3 leads the way in technological innovation within the vaping industry. Featuring a pioneering Palm Recognition System for intelligent security, it accurately detects whether the device is being held, significantly enhancing user safety. Inspired by Malaysia's iconic Twin Towers, Geekvape Aegis Legend 3's design integrates modern aesthetics with engineering excellence. Utilizing vapor deposition and leather embossing techniques, it offers unique visual effects and an enhanced tactile experience, exuding high-end quality in every detail. This perfect blend of design aesthetics and technology makes the Aegis Legend 3 a standout star in the vaping market.





Innovation Driving Global Recognition

These prestigious awards are a testament to Geekvape and Geek Bar’s dedication to advancing product design and user experience. By consistently delivering high-quality, innovative solutions, the brands have reinforced their leadership positions in the global market.

The success of the Geek Bar Pulse X and Geekvape’s Wenax M Starter Kit and Aegis Legend 3 highlights the brands’ unwavering commitment to excellence. Each product demonstrates a deep understanding of user needs, cutting-edge design, and advanced technology, ensuring an outstanding experience for customers worldwide.

Looking Ahead

Geekvape and Geek Bar will continue to prioritize design innovation, focusing on delivering products that seamlessly combine aesthetics, functionality, and technological advancements. These recent achievements not only celebrate the brands’ creative and technical capabilities but also inspire further efforts to push the boundaries of design excellence.

As we look to the future, we can expect even greater achievements from Geekvape and Geek Bar. Their relentless pursuit of innovation and dedication to enhancing user experiences will undoubtedly lead to more groundbreaking products and global accolades. Stay tuned for the next chapter of their success story!



