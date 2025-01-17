Submit Release
Chino Commercial Bancorp Reports Record Earnings

CHINO, Calif., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTC: CCBC), the parent company of Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., announced the results of operations for the Bank and the consolidated holding company for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024, were $1.40 million, which represents an increase of $169.3 thousand or 13.8% in comparison with the same quarter last year. Net earnings per basic and diluted share were $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.38 for the same quarter in 2023, respectively.

Net earnings year-to-date increased by 4.10% or by $202.5 thousand, to $5.1 million, as compared to $4.9 million for the previous year. For the full year of 2024, net earnings per share was $1.60, as compared with $1.54 for the full year of 2023.

Dann H. Bowman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “2024 was a very good year for the Bank, with new records set for total assets, deposits, loans, revenue and consolidated net profit. In addition, credit quality remains strong, with the Bank having no delinquent loans at year-end.  

During 2024 the Bank purchased a building in Corona and plans to open its fifth branch office in 1Q’25. So far, business development efforts have been very productive, with the new branch having over $9 million in deposits at year-end.

In 2023 the Bank became a member of the Card Brand Association and began to offer Credit Card processing (or Merchant Services) to its customers. Not only does this service provide an additional non-interest source of revenue, but the Bank has also been able to provide significant savings and transparency to its customers. For every business, efficient and cost effective processing of electronic payments has become a very important part of managing cash flow. In the future we can envision expanding this service outside of our immediate market; and the revenue from this service becoming an increasingly important part of the Bank’s business model.”

Financial Condition

At December 31, 2024, total assets were $466.7 million, an increase of $20.3 million or 4.54% over $446.4 million at December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $29.0 million or 9.08% to $348.8 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $319.8 million as of December 31, 2023. At December 31, 2024, the Company’s core deposits represent 97.31% of the total deposits.

Gross loans increased by $25.9 million or 14.45% to $205.2 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $179.3 million as of December 31, 2023. The Bank had three non-performing loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, and two as of December 31, 2023.   OREO properties remained at zero as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 respectively.  

Earnings

The Company posted net interest income of $3.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3.3 million for the same quarter last year. Average interest-earning assets were $433.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $234.0 million, yielding a net interest margin of 3.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the average interest-earning assets of $437.5 million with average interest-bearing liabilities of $238.8 million, yielding a net interest margin of 2.98% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income totaled $816.5 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2024, or an increase of 20.5% as compared with $677.6 thousand earned during the same quarter last year. The majority of the increase is attributed to the Company’s merchant services processing revenue that reached $134.0 thousand, representing an increase of $77.1 thousand during the fourth quarter as compared to $56.8 thousand for the same period last year.

General and administrative expenses were $2.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2024, and $2.2 million for the same period last year. The largest component of general and administrative expenses was salary and benefits expense of $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million for the same period last year.

Income tax expense was $555.0 thousand, which represents an increase of $64.2 thousand or 13.1% for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $490.6 thousand for the same quarter last year. The effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023 was approximately 28.5%.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the health of the national and California economies, the Company’s ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers’ service expectations, the Company’s ability to successfully deploy new technology and gain efficiencies therefrom, and changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors.

Contact: Dann H. Bowman, President and CEO or Melinda M. Milincu, Senior Vice President and CFO, Chino Commercial Bancorp and Chino Commercial Bank, N.A., 14245 Pipeline Avenue, Chino, CA. 91710, (909) 393-8880.

     
Chino Commercial Bancorp    
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition    
     
    Dec-2024
Ending Balance 		      Dec-2023
Ending Balance 		 
Assets    
Cash and due from banks $45,256,619     $35,503,719  
     Cash and cash equivalents $45,256,619     $35,503,719  
     
Fed Funds Sold $31,029     $25,218  
     
Investment securities available for sale, net of zero allowance for credit losses $6,558,341     $6,736,976  
Investment securities held to maturity , net of zero allowance for credit losses $190,701,756     $208,506,305  
   Total Investments $197,260,097     $215,243,281  
     
Gross loans held for investments $205,235,497     $179,316,494  
Allowance for Loan Losses   ($4,623,740 )     ($4,465,622 )
   Net Loans $200,611,757     $174,850,872  
Stock investments, restricted, at cost $3,576,000     $3,126,100  
Fixed assets, net $7,255,785     $5,466,358  
Accrued Interest Receivable $1,539,505     $1,439,178  
Bank Owned Life Insurance $8,482,043     $8,247,174  
Other Assets $3,170,159     $3,010,916  
     
   Total Assets $466,678,432     $446,414,238  
     
Liabilities    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $166,639,133     $167,131,411  
Interest-bearing $182,200,703     $152,669,374  
   Total Deposits $348,839,836     $319,800,785  
     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances $0     $15,000,000  
Federal Reserve Bank borrowings $60,000,000     $57,000,000  
Subordinated debt $10,000,000     $10,000,000  
Subordinated notes payable to subsidiary trust $3,093,000     $3,093,000  
Accrued interest payable $132,812     $2,156,153  
Other Liabilities $1,907,588     $1,876,475  
   Total Liabilities $423,973,236     $408,926,413  
     
Shareholder Equity    
Common Stock ** $10,502,558     $10,502,558  
Retained Earnings $34,059,943     $28,920,732  
Unrealized Gain (Loss) AFS Securities   ($1,857,305 )     ($1,935,465 )
Total Shareholders' Equity $42,705,196     $37,487,825  
     
Total Liab & Shareholders' Equity $466,678,432     $446,414,238  
     
** Common stock, no par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,211,970 shares issued and outstanding at 12/31/2024 and 12/31/2023
     


Chino Commercial Bancorp        
Consolidated Statements of Net Income        
         
  Dec-2024
QTD Balance 		Dec-2023
QTD Balance 		Dec-2024
YTD Balance 		Dec-2023
YTD Balance
Interest Income        
Interest & Fees On Loans $3,359,803   $2,577,443   $11,924,729   $9,823,006  
Interest on Investment Securities $1,678,970   $1,364,796   $7,404,335   $4,808,931  
Other Interest Income $522,178   $1,159,255   $2,703,762   $4,149,741  
     Total Interest Income $5,560,951   $5,101,494   $22,032,826   $18,781,678  
         
Interest Expense        
Interest on Deposits $1,159,323   $940,935   $4,415,006   $2,776,069  
Interest on Borrowings $645,757   $877,294   $3,901,895   $2,990,249  
     Total Interest Expense $1,805,080   $1,818,229   $8,316,901   $5,766,318  
         
Net Interest Income $3,755,871   $3,283,265   $13,715,925   $13,015,360  
         
Provision For Loan Losses $3,186   $1,366     ($12,126 )   ($80,440 )
         
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses $3,752,685   $3,281,899   $13,728,051   $13,095,800  
         
Noninterest Income        
Service Charges and Fees on Deposit Accounts $463,392   $421,554   $1,809,083   $1,605,884  
Interchange Fees $108,322   $98,618   $417,002   $413,421  
Earnings from Bank-Owned Life Insurance $60,395   $49,884   $234,869   $192,683  
Merchant Services Processing $133,953   $56,832   $544,675   $197,737  
Other Miscellaneous Income $50,483   $50,737   $199,493   $181,484  
         
     Total Noninterest Income $816,545   $677,625   $3,205,122   $2,591,209  
         
Noninterest Expense        
Salaries and Employee Benefits $1,611,953   $1,377,483   $6,056,072   $5,478,872  
Occupancy and Equipment $177,419   $147,390   $692,705   $632,892  
Merchant Services Processing $76,239   $57,557   $298,294   $140,364  
Other Expenses $753,539   $660,481   $2,717,769   $2,536,702  
         
     Total Noninterest Expense $2,619,150   $2,242,911   $9,764,840   $8,788,830  
         
Income Before Income Tax Expense $1,950,081   $1,716,612   $7,168,333   $6,898,178  
Provision For Income Tax $554,799   $490,624   $2,029,122   $1,961,483  
         
Net Income $1,395,282   $1,225,988   $5,139,211   $4,936,695  
         
Basic earnings per share $0.43   $0.38   $1.60   $1.54  
         
Diluted earnings per share $0.43   $0.38   $1.60   $1.54  
         


Chino Commercial Bancorp        
Financial Highlights        
         
  Dec-2024
QTD 		Dec-2023
QTD 		Dec-2024
YTD 		Dec-2023
YTD
Key Financial Ratios        
Annualized Return on Average Equity   13.20%     13.39%     12.85%     14.26%  
Annualized Return on Average Assets   1.21%     1.06%     1.10%     1.11%  
Net Interest Margin   3.45%     2.98%     3.09%     3.07%  
Core Efficiency Ratio   57.28%     56.63%     57.71%     56.31%  
Net Chargeoffs/Recoveries to Average Loans   -0.079%     -0.008%     -0.089%     -0.025%  
         
  3 month ended
Dec-2024
QTD Avg 		3 month ended
Dec-2023
QTD Avg 		Dec-2024
YTD Avg 		Dec-2023
YTD Avg
Average Balances        
(thousands, unaudited)        
Average assets $458,297   $459,186   $468,908   $444,588  
Average interest-earning assets $433,466   $437,479   $444,238   $423,353  
Average interest-bearing liabilities $234,044   $238,822   $249,859   $217,141  
Average gross loans $202,059   $178,998   $191,089   $179,066  
Average deposits $358,936   $333,662   $341,122   $333,335  
Average equity $42,040   $36,315   $39,986   $34,618  
         
  Dec-2024
QTD		 Dec-2023
YTD		    
Credit Quality        
Non-performing loans $1,228,165   $491,993      
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.60%     0.27%      
Non-performing loans to total assets   0.26%     0.11%      
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   2.25%     2.49%      
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans and OREO   0.60%     0.27%      
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   376.48%     907.66%      
         
Other Period-end Statistics        
Shareholders equity to total assets   9.15%     8.40%      
Net Loans to Deposits   57.36%     54.52%      
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits   47.77%     52.26%      
Company Leverage Ratio   10.40%     9.26%      
Core Deposits / Total Deposits   97.31%     97.28%      
         

