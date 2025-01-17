Governor Josh Stein Urges FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to Grant Six-Month Extension of Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program

Today, Governor Josh Stein wrote a letter asking FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell to extend the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program for eligible North Carolinians for an additional six months, through September 30, 2025, so that western North Carolinians have certainty about a safe place to live as they rebuild.

“The people of western North Carolina are experiencing chaos and uncertainty that is untenable,” said Governor Josh Stein. “That is why I am urging FEMA to extend its Transitional Sheltering Assistance program for six months to get folks through the winter in safe, secure shelter as they rebuild their homes.”

A copy of the letter is available here.