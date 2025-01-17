Colorado Hazard Control Provides Valuable Insights on the Health Risks of Radon Gas, the Need for Testing and Mitigation

Understanding the Health Risks of Radon Gas and the Importance of Testing

Denver, CO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In the same way that you protect your home or business with smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, you should check for another insidious substance that puts your health at risk: radon gas. Radon is an invisible, odorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that naturally occurs from the decay of uranium in soil, rock, and water. It can seep into residential and commercial properties through cracks in foundations, gaps around pipes, and crawl spaces.

This article explains why radon gas is dangerous and what you can do to protect yourself and others.

Radon Gas and Lung Cancer

The accumulation of radon gas in your home or business can potentially reach dangerous levels, significantly increasing the risk of lung cancer for anyone who spends time there.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), radon is present in nearly all air but is typically harmless in low concentrations. However, the health risk significantly increases in enclosed spaces like homes and commercial buildings.

Prolonged exposure to radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the U.S., surpassed only by smoking, and is responsible for approximately 21,000 lung cancer deaths annually. People who smoke or vape are at an even greater risk when exposed to radon, as the combined effect further increases the chances of developing lung cancer.

Does My Home or Business Need To Be Tested for Radon?

The first consideration for radon testing is simple: Testing is essential if the building has never been inspected for radon. This is especially true in Colorado, where geological conditions make radon exposure more likely.

Colorado’s geological makeup consists primarily of granite. Granite is rich in uranium, making the overwhelming majority of the state particularly prone to high radon levels. The fact that the City and County of Denver requires landlords to install radon mitigation systems upon the results of a valid, tenant-administered test showing high levels highlights the serious nature of this threat.

Another driver for radon gas testing is planned renovation work. Renovations can alter a structure’s foundation or ventilation system, which can adversely affect radon levels. Testing before and after renovations ensures the work hasn’t created new pathways for radon infiltration. It also adds to the holistic picture of your home’s safety. If the test results indicate unsafe levels of radon gas, there is no better time to install a radon mitigation system than simultaneously with a renovation project.

One other indicator that you should arrange for radon testing is nearby homes or businesses installing radon mitigation systems. You may have seen them and perhaps not known what they were. They appear as a piping system, usually constructed out of PVC pipe or gutter material, exiting the side of a structure and terminating a few feet above the roofline. If homes or businesses in your area have these systems, your property may also be at risk.

Radon Testing: Simple and Effective

Radon gas testing is a straightforward process. However, you should be sure to work with a radon remediation professional.

If you hire a remediation company that does not perform any testing or subcontracts out the radon testing, that’s a red flag. You probably aren’t dealing with a firm with the necessary skills and expertise to manage your radon gas situation effectively. Due to its invisible and odorless nature, radon gas can only be detected through testing. Any company claiming otherwise and pushing a radon mitigation system should be avoided, and you should look for another firm to assist you.

Remediation firms test for radon by placing an activated charcoal canister in the lower level of your home or business. The activated charcoal naturally absorbs radon gas. After a few days, the charcoal is analyzed in a lab to measure the absorbed radon levels.

If the radon levels are 4 pCi/L (picocuries per liter) or higher, it is strongly advised that you have a trained, licensed, and insured radon remediation expert like Colorado Hazard Control install a mitigation system to reduce the levels. Lower levels (2–4 pCi/L) still may pose a risk, so you should consider mitigation.

How Radon Gas Mitigation Works

Radon mitigation experts typically install a mitigation system in an unobtrusive area of the lower level of the home or building, often in a mechanical room or boiler room. The system consists of a sealed piping system with a fan placed slightly below grade level. The piping vents outside the structure, generally terminating just above the roofline.

The sealed nature of the system creates depressurization that effectively pulls radon gas toward the piping and moves it up and out of the area, significantly reducing the gas concentration. Mitigation systems are, in essence, vacuum mechanisms that vent radon gas outside.

Radon Testing: Available Year Round (But Most Effective in Winter)

If you are considering testing for radon gas in your home or business, be aware that winter is the optimal time for the procedure. That is true for a couple of reasons. First, we tend to keep our windows and doors closed during the winter months, limiting ventilation and elevating radon levels. Second, a natural phenomenon called the stack effect is more likely to occur when the weather is colder. Warm air rises and escapes from a building, creating a vacuum that pulls radon from the ground into the structure.

Having an experienced, trained, licensed, and insured radon mitigation firm like Colorado Hazard Control test your property in winter produces a worst-case scenario measurement, which is helpful since radon levels are at their highest and people typically spend more time inside in the colder months.

Protect Yourself and Others From Dangerous Radon Gas

Radon gas is a silent health hazard that poses significant risks to people living in a home or working in a commercial building. Understanding its dangers, the need for testing, and the importance of mitigation can reduce the risk of lung cancer in your loved ones, coworkers, or tenants. Radon testing is especially important in Colorado due to the prevalence of radon gas in our state.

Don’t wait to have testing performed! Schedule a radon gas test today with Colorado Hazard Control. Call 303-410-4941 in the Denver and Northern Colorado areas or 719-547-2785 in Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Southern Colorado.

About Colorado Hazard Control

Colorado Hazard Control is the natural industrial, commercial and residential environmental solutions provider achieving the highest quality workmanship by focusing intensely on what we do best — health, safety, and environmental compliance. With locations in Denver, Colorado Springs and Pueblo, we offer our services statewide. Whatever your needs - lead abatement, mold remediation, radon mitigation, demolition, or training - we're there with 24-hour emergency response available. https://www.coloradohazard.com

Media Contact:

Lynnelle Beaver, 303-410-4941

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.