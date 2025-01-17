The Alberta Energy Regulator lays nine charges against Imperial Oil Resources Limited for release at Kearl Oil Sands Processing Plant

Calgary, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has laid nine charges in relation to an industrial wastewater release at Imperial Oil Resources Limited’s Kearl Oil Sands Processing Plant.

The charges are related to a berm overflow of industrial wastewater that occurred at the Kearl plant that was reported to the AER on February 4, 2023.

Six charges, laid under the Environmental Protection and Enhancement Act, are as follows:

One count for a releasing a substance into the environment that caused or may have caused a significant adverse effect.

One count for failing to report a release as soon as they knew or ought to have known of the release.

One count for failing, as soon as they became aware or ought to become aware of the release, to take all reasonable measures to repair, remedy and confine the effects of the substance.

One count for failing, as soon as they became aware or ought to become aware of the release, to take all reasonable measures to remediate, manage, remove or otherwise dispose of the substance in such a manner as to prevent an adverse effect or further adverse effect.

One count in contravention of approval number 46586-01-00, condition 4.2.1, for releasing substances from the plant to the surrounding watershed.

One count in contravention of approval number 46586-01-00, condition 2.1.1, for not immediately reporting to the AER Director by telephone at 1-780-422-4505.

Three charges, laid under the Public Lands Act, are as follows:

One count for the accumulation of waste material, debris, refuse, or garbage on public land.

One count for causing the loss or damage of public land.

One count for causing activities on, or the use of, public land that is likely to result in loss or damage to public land.

The company's first appearance in court will be on February 26, 2025, at the Alberta Court of Justice in Fort McMurray.

For more information, visit the AER Compliance Dashboard.

As this matter is now before the court, the AER will not be providing any additional information.

About the Alberta Energy Regulator

The AER ensures the safe, efficient, orderly, and environmentally responsible development of energy and mineral resources in Alberta through our regulatory activities. For more information, visit aer.ca.

