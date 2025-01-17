Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market Set to Reach USD 4.94 Billion by 2035 At A 7.3% of CAGR, driven by Rising Demand for Infection Control and Cardiovascular Diagnostics | FMI

The global demand for endoscope reprocessing devices is estimated to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2035. A number of factors contribute to the overall growth of the economy, including: Innovating automated endoscope reprocessors are becoming more prevalent in healthcare settings, boosting the growth of the market for endoscope reprocessing., Major players have launched innovative automated devices for reprocessing endoscopes of their devices to accelerate the global market for endoscope reprocessing devices., Increased hospitalizations and more and more investments being made in R&D to develop endoscopic instruments in order to drive growth in the market

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The endoscope reprocessing device market is set to experience significant growth between 2025 and 2035, with its valuation projected to increase from USD 2.68 billion in 2025 to USD 4.94 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 7.3%. This surge is driven by heightened awareness regarding infection prevention, the growing use of endoscopic procedures, and stringent regulatory guidelines for sterilization and disinfection in healthcare settings.

Increasing healthcare investments, particularly in emerging economies, are bolstering the adoption of advanced reprocessing devices. Hospitals and ambulatory surgical centres are prioritizing reprocessing equipment that ensures compliance with safety protocols, reduces risks of cross-contamination, and enhances patient outcomes.

Automation in reprocessing technologies is revolutionizing the market, with devices capable of performing tasks like washing, disinfection, and sterilization in one streamlined process. This advancement is not only enhancing operational efficiency but also contributing to a reduction in human errors, a critical concern in infection control.

Moreover, the ongoing development of compact and energy-efficient reprocessing devices is aligning with sustainability goals in healthcare. These trends indicate a robust market trajectory for endoscope reprocessing devices in the coming decade.

Endoscopes of all kinds require high-level disinfection, which is the driving force behind the development of an automated endoscope reprocessing device. Advanced endoscope reprocessing has gained attention across the healthcare industry for reasons related to endoscope functionality and its proper maintenance. According to a 2014 study, facilities with automated endoscope reprocessing increased productivity compared to those with manual reprocessing, particularly when manual soak time exceeded normal procedure times.

The current state of the science regarding endoscope reprocessing is not clear, and several issues remain unresolved. To confirm standard practices, additional research is needed, including an evaluation of the best ways to store endoscopes, the proper frequency of replacing accessories such as water bottles and connecting tubes, as well as the testing of endoscopes after reprocessing for microbiological surveillance.

For instance, high level disinfectants or liquid chemical sterilants are used in AERs to kill microorganisms on or inside reusable endoscopes. Premarket notification [510(k)] processes are used to clear AER devices as Class II devices for sales. Developing reprocessing instructions with industry, specifically manufacturers of AERs that reprocess duodenoscopes, to improve the safety margin of the processes used to clean and disinfect endoscopes.

Reprocessing duodenoscopes within a margin of safety is a priority for the FDA as it works with AER manufacturers. During periodic updates of the table, the FDA will inform the public when sufficient updated validation results have been published for other AERs currently on the market. In order to facilitate or eliminate the need for reprocessing, the FDA advises hospitals, endoscopy centers, and manufacturers to migrate away from older models with fixed endcaps, and to the newer ones with more modern design features. For information regarding validation testing for the new duodenoscope designs, facilities should contact the AER manufacturer.

A Full Report Analysis - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/endoscope-reprocessing-device-market

Key Market Drivers

Increasing Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has led to an increase in endoscopic procedures, thereby driving the demand for associated reprocessing devices.

Awareness of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs):

Growing consciousness regarding HAIs is prompting healthcare facilities to adopt efficient reprocessing solutions to ensure the safety and hygiene of endoscopic instruments.

Technological Advancements:

Innovations in endoscope reprocessing technologies, such as automated systems and enhanced tracking capabilities, are improving the effectiveness and reliability of reprocessing procedures.

Regulatory Compliance:

Stricter regulatory standards for medical device reprocessing are motivating healthcare providers to invest in advanced reprocessing equipment to meet safety and hygiene requirements.

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures:

The increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries is contributing to the growth of the endoscope reprocessing market, as these procedures often require specialized equipment.

Region-wise Analysis

Country CAGR (2025 to 2035) Key Trends United States 4% - Moderate growth in technology and innovation.

- Stable economic growth driven by consumer spending and investments. Japan 2.6% - Slow growth due to an aging population.

- Emphasis on automation and robotics for productivity. India 10.4% - High growth fuelled by a large, young population.

- Rapid digital transformation and expanding markets. Germany 4% - Steady growth driven by advanced manufacturing and industry.

- Focus on renewable energy and green technologies. South Korea 9.5% - Strong technological advancements, especially in semiconductors.

- Growth in exports and innovation in AI and robotics.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The global Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market is projected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2035 , growing at a CAGR of 7.3% .

is projected to reach , growing at a . Rising awareness about healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the need for enhanced infection prevention practices are driving demand.

Automated reprocessing devices are expected to account for a major share of the market due to their efficiency and compliance with stringent safety standards.

North America and Europe remain the largest markets, while Asia-Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth due to expanding healthcare infrastructure.

“Endoscope reprocessing devices are becoming indispensable in modern healthcare settings as the demand for minimally invasive surgeries and infection control intensifies. Innovations like automated high-level disinfection systems and AI integration for tracking and reporting compliance are set to define the market’s future. Manufacturers focusing on eco-friendly, cost-effective solutions tailored for resource-limited settings will gain a competitive edge in the coming years,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market Day-by-Day Opportunities

The market offers daily opportunities to innovate in areas like AI-based monitoring systems, compact device designs, and eco-friendly sterilization solutions. As infection control regulations tighten globally, manufacturers are finding opportunities to design high-compliance devices. Additionally, partnerships between hospitals and device manufacturers are creating custom solutions tailored to specific facility needs, further accelerating adoption rates.

Top Trend Pushing Sales of Endoscope Reprocessing Devices Globally

• Burgeoning Demand for Non-Disposable Medical Instruments

Emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa have a large number of under-served patients. These countries would provide various growth opportunities to players operating in the medical device market. Growth in patients’ disposable income and rapid economic development in these emerging markets will also help to secure the market's viability.

Improvements in healthcare policies in countries like the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and China have led to the increasing cost-effectiveness of various treatment services. As a result, the population's life expectancy has grown. The majority of ailments that affect elderly individuals (including infections, blood pressure issues, and CVDs) require diagnosis and treatment.

The use of several non-disposable medical instruments such as syringes, tubes, and scissors, is required for both diagnosis and therapy. To prepare them for use on more patients, these tools are frequently cleaned and disinfected. As a result, the usage of disinfectants would rise with the increasing number of aging people across the globe.

This factor would further push the demand for endoscope reprocessing devices as these are capable of disinfecting medical devices efficiently. Likewise, rising healthcare expenditure would encourage endoscope reprocessing device manufacturers to enter the market in the next decade.

Which Factors Are Restraining the Demand for Endoscope Reprocessing Devices?

As compared to conventional procedures (manual cleaning procedure), endoscope reprocessing devices such as automated endoscope devices are expensive. This may indirectly affect the decontamination and disinfection of endoscope devices. Thus, high cost of initial set-up and installation may hamper the demand for endoscope reprocessing devices and further restrain growth in the endoscope reprocessing device market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, due to the lack of health insurance and constrained government support programs for endoscopic therapy in developing nations like India and China, the price of endoscopy operations is a significant issue for a large population. One of the main factors limiting the endoscope industry is the lack of social health insurance and the restrictive nature of private health insurance plans. All the aforementioned factors are thus expected to restrain the market over the forecast period.

Component Insights

The market is segmented into high-level disinfectants, automated endoscope reprocessors (AERs), detergents and cleaners, sterilizers, and drying/storage systems. Among these, AERs dominate the market due to their ability to streamline disinfection and sterilization processes, ensuring maximum safety and efficiency. Meanwhile, drying and storage systems are gaining traction, particularly in advanced healthcare facilities where reducing contamination risks is paramount.

Regional Analysis of Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market

North America: Leading the market due to stringent infection control guidelines and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Leading the market due to stringent infection control guidelines and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe: High market penetration with significant focus on innovation and sustainability in reprocessing technologies.

High market penetration with significant focus on innovation and sustainability in reprocessing technologies. Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region due to increased healthcare investments and rising awareness about infection control in emerging economies.

Fastest-growing region due to increased healthcare investments and rising awareness about infection control in emerging economies. Latin America & Middle East: Moderate growth driven by improving healthcare access and infrastructure development.

Key Companies

Getinge

Olympus Corporation

STERIS plc

ASP India Private Ltd.

Steelco S.p.A.

Arc Healthcare Solutions

Creo Medical GmbH - Endo-Technik

D&D ELECTRONICS CO., LTD

Detro Healthcare

DGM Pharma-Apparate Handel

HEFEI JINNICK MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

Hefei Qianbaijian Medical Equipment

Jiangsu Huaxi Medical Equipment

Medonica

Endoscope Reprocessing Device Market Segmentation

By Product:

The market is segmented into automated endoscope reprocessors, washer disinfectors, sterilizers, ultrasonic washers, and drying & storage cabinets based on the product.

By Operation Mode:

Based on the operation mode, the market is bifurcated into semiautomatic and automatic.

By Modality:

In terms of modality, the market is segmented into floor standing/bench top and mobile.

By End User:

In terms of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, academic & research institutes, and the Central Sterile Services Department (CSSD).

By Region:

Based on the region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Middle East & Africa, and Oceania.

Author by:



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

GERMAN Translation -

Der Markt für Geräte zur Endoskop-Aufbereitung wird zwischen 2025 und 2035 voraussichtlich deutlich wachsen. Sein Wert soll von 2,68 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2025 auf 4,94 Milliarden USD im Jahr 2035 steigen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 7,3 % entspricht . Dieser Aufschwung ist auf das gestiegene Bewusstsein für Infektionsprävention, den zunehmenden Einsatz endoskopischer Verfahren und strenge gesetzliche Richtlinien für Sterilisation und Desinfektion im Gesundheitswesen zurückzuführen.

Steigende Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen, insbesondere in Schwellenländern, fördern die Einführung moderner Wiederaufbereitungsgeräte. Krankenhäuser und ambulante chirurgische Zentren bevorzugen Wiederaufbereitungsgeräte, die die Einhaltung von Sicherheitsprotokollen gewährleisten, das Risiko einer Kreuzkontamination verringern und die BehandlungsergeBillionisse für die Patienten verbessern.

Die Automatisierung von Wiederaufbereitungstechnologien revolutioniert den Markt. Geräte können Aufgaben wie Waschen, Desinfizieren und Sterilisieren in einem einzigen rationalisierten Prozess erledigen. Dieser Fortschritt steigert nicht nur die Betriebseffizienz, sondern trägt auch zur Reduzierung menschlicher Fehler bei, ein kritischer Aspekt bei der Infektionskontrolle.

Darüber hinaus entspricht die fortlaufende Entwicklung kompakter und energieeffizienter Aufbereitungsgeräte den Nachhaltigkeitszielen im Gesundheitswesen. Diese Trends deuten auf eine robuste Marktentwicklung für Endoskop-Aufbereitungsgeräte im kommenden Jahrzehnt hin.

Wichtige Markttreiber

Zunehmende Häufigkeit von Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen :

Aufgrund der steigenden Zahl kardiovaskulärer Erkrankungen ist die Zahl endoskopischer Eingriffe gestiegen, was auch den Bedarf an entsprechenden Geräten zur Aufbereitung erhöht.

Bewusstsein für im Gesundheitswesen erworbene Infektionen (HAIs) :

Das wachsende Bewusstsein hinsichtlich histologischer Infektionen veranlasst Gesundheitseinrichtungen dazu, effiziente Aufbereitungslösungen einzuführen, um die Sicherheit und Hygiene endoskopischer Instrumente zu gewährleisten.

Technologischer Fortschritt :

Innovationen bei der Endoskop-Aufbereitungstechnologie, wie etwa automatisierte Systeme und verbesserte Tracking-Funktionen, verbessern die Wirksamkeit und Zuverlässigkeit der Aufbereitungsverfahren.

Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften :

Strengere gesetzliche Vorschriften für die Wiederaufbereitung medizinischer Geräte motivieren Gesundheitsdienstleister, in moderne Wiederaufbereitungsgeräte zu investieren, um die Sicherheits- und Hygieneanforderungen zu erfüllen.

Steigende Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven Eingriffen :

Die zunehmende Präferenz für minimalinvasive Operationen trägt zum Wachstum des Marktes für die Endoskopaufbereitung bei, da für diese Verfahren häufig Spezialgeräte erforderlich sind.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der globale Markt für Geräte zur Endoskopaufbereitung soll bis 2035 voraussichtlich ein Volumen von 4,94 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen und damit eine durchschnittliche jährliche Wachstumsrate von 7,3 % aufweisen .

erreichen und damit eine durchschnittliche jährliche aufweisen . Die steigende Sensibilisierung für im Gesundheitswesen erworbene Infektionen (HAIs) und die Notwendigkeit verbesserter Infektionspräventionsmaßnahmen treiben die Nachfrage an.

Aufgrund ihrer Effizienz und der Einhaltung strenger Sicherheitsnormen dürften Geräte zur automatischen Wiederaufbereitung einen großen Marktanteil einnehmen.

Nordamerika und Europa bleiben die größten Märkte, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum aufgrund der wachsenden Gesundheitsinfrastruktur das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnet.

„Geräte zur Endoskopaufbereitung werden in modernen Gesundheitseinrichtungen unverzichtbar, da die Nachfrage nach minimalinvasiven Operationen und Infektionskontrolle steigt. Innovationen wie automatisierte Desinfektionssysteme auf hohem Niveau und KI-Integration zur Einhaltung von Tracking- und Berichtspflichten werden die Zukunft des Marktes bestimmen. Hersteller, die sich auf umweltfreundliche, kostengünstige Lösungen für ressourcenbegrenzte Umgebungen konzentrieren, werden in den kommenden Jahren einen Wettbewerbsvorteil erlangen“, sagtSabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Marktchancen für Endoskop-Aufbereitungsgeräte – Tag für Tag

Der Markt bietet täglich Möglichkeiten für Innovationen in Bereichen wie KI-basierten Überwachungssystemen , kompakten Gerätedesigns und umweltfreundlichen Sterilisationslösungen . Da die Vorschriften zur Infektionskontrolle weltweit verschärft werden, finden Hersteller Möglichkeiten, Geräte mit hoher Konformität zu entwickeln. Darüber hinaus entstehen durch Partnerschaften zwischen Krankenhäusern und Geräteherstellern maßgeschneiderte Lösungen, die auf die spezifischen Anforderungen der Einrichtung zugeschnitten sind, was die Akzeptanz weiter beschleunigt.

Wie schneiden automatische Endoskopaufbereitungsanlagen im Vergleich zu manuellen Aufbereitungsmethoden ab?

Automatische Endoskopaufbereitungssysteme (AER) und manuelle Aufbereitungsmethoden erfüllen beide die wichtige Funktion der Reinigung und Desinfektion von Endoskopen, unterscheiden sich jedoch erheblich in Bezug auf Effizienz, Konsistenz, Sicherheit und Gesamtwirksamkeit. Hier ist ein Vergleich der beiden Methoden:

Effizienz und Geschwindigkeit

Automatische Endoskop-Aufbereiter (AERs) :

AERs optimieren den Aufbereitungsprozess durch die Automatisierung mehrerer Schritte, darunter Reinigung, Hochleistungsdesinfektion (HLD) und Trocknung. Dies reduziert die für die Aufbereitung erforderliche Zeit und ermöglicht einen höheren Durchsatz an Endoskopen.

AERs können im Dauerbetrieb betrieben werden und mehrere Endoskope gleichzeitig handhaben, was die Arbeitseffizienz in stark ausgelasteten Klinikumgebungen deutlich verbessert.

Manuelle Wiederaufbereitung :

Manuelle Methoden sind in der Regel zeitaufwändiger, da das medizinische Personal jeden Schritt einzeln durchführen muss, einschließlich Vorreinigung, Spülung und Desinfektion.

Der Prozess ist arbeitsintensiver und kann zu längeren Umlaufzeiten der Endoskope zwischen den Eingriffen führen.

Konsistenz und Zuverlässigkeit

VRE :

AERs bieten standardisierte Prozesse, die die Variabilität zwischen verschiedenen Bedienern minimieren. Diese Konsistenz trägt dazu bei, sicherzustellen, dass alle Schritte korrekt ausgeführt werden, und verringert das Risiko, dass Schritte aufgrund menschlicher Fehler übersehen werden.

Studien haben gezeigt, dass durch den Einsatz von AERs die Einhaltung der Aufbereitungsrichtlinien verbessert und das Überspringen von Schritten reduziert wird.

Manuelle Methoden :

Bei der manuellen Aufbereitung können menschliche Fehler auftreten, die zu uneinheitlichen Reinigungs- und DesinfektionsergeBillionissen führen können. Faktoren wie Müdigkeit oder Ablenkung können zu unzureichender Reinigung oder ausgelassenen Schritten führen.

Sicherheit für das Personal

VRE :

AERs reduzieren die Belastung des Gesundheitspersonals durch gefährliche Chemikalien, die bei hochwirksamen Desinfektionsprozessen verwendet werden. Durch die Automatisierung dieser Aufgaben tragen AERs dazu bei, das Personal vor potenziellen Gesundheitsrisiken zu schützen, die mit der Belastung durch Chemikalien verbunden sind.

Sie minimieren außerdem die körperliche Belastung des Personals, indem sie die bei der manuellen Reinigung erforderlichen Wiederholungsbewegungen reduzieren.

Manuelle Methoden :

Bei der manuellen Wiederaufbereitung wird das Personal aggressiven Chemikalien ausgesetzt und es sind wiederholte körperliche Aufgaben erforderlich, die im Laufe der Zeit zu Verletzungen des Bewegungsapparats führen können.

Wirksamkeit bei der Infektionskontrolle

VRE :

Es hat sich gezeigt, dass automatisierte Systeme Restfeuchtigkeit und Biobelastung aus Endoskopkanälen wirksam beseitigen, was für die Verhinderung des Wachstums von Krankheitserregern von entscheidender Bedeutung ist.

Studien zeigen, dass AERs die Bakterienzahl auf Endoskopen im Vergleich zu manuellen Reinigungsmethoden deutlich reduzieren.

Manuelle Methoden :

Bei der manuellen Reinigung kann es zu Feuchtigkeitsrückständen in den Endoskopkanälen kommen, die bei unzureichender Trocknung das Risiko von mikrobiellem Wachstum erhöhen. Auch eine unsachgemäße Anwendung von Reinigungsmitteln kann zu unzureichender Desinfektion führen.

Kostenüberlegungen

VRE :

Während die Anfangsinvestition in AERs höher sein kann als bei manuellen Methoden, können die langfristigen Einsparungen durch verbesserte Effizienz, geringere Arbeitskosten und erhöhte Patientensicherheit diese Anfangskosten ausgleichen.

Manuelle Methoden :

Die manuelle Wiederaufbereitung ist auf den ersten Blick möglicherweise kostengünstiger. Allerdings kann es durch eine unzureichende Reinigung zu höheren Infektionsraten kommen, was zu höheren Kosten im Zusammenhang mit Komplikationen bei der Patientenversorgung führen kann.

Einblicke in Komponenten

Der Markt ist segmentiert in hochwirksame Desinfektionsmittel , automatische Endoskopaufbereitungssysteme (AERs) , Reinigungs- und Reinigungsmittel , Sterilisatoren und Trocknungs-/Lagersysteme . Unter diesen dominieren AERs den Markt, da sie Desinfektions- und Sterilisationsprozesse rationalisieren und so maximale Sicherheit und Effizienz gewährleisten können. Gleichzeitig gewinnen Trocknungs- und Lagersysteme an Bedeutung, insbesondere in modernen Gesundheitseinrichtungen, in denen die Reduzierung von Kontaminationsrisiken von größter Bedeutung ist.

Regionale Analyse des Marktes für Endoskop-Wiederaufbereitungsgeräte

Nordamerika: Marktführer aufgrund strenger Richtlinien zur Infektionskontrolle und einer fortschrittlichen Gesundheitsinfrastruktur.

Marktführer aufgrund strenger Richtlinien zur Infektionskontrolle und einer fortschrittlichen Gesundheitsinfrastruktur. Europa: Hohe Marktdurchdringung mit starkem Fokus auf Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit bei Wiederaufbereitungstechnologien.

Hohe Marktdurchdringung mit starkem Fokus auf Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit bei Wiederaufbereitungstechnologien. Asien-Pazifik: Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund erhöhter Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen und steigendem Bewusstsein für Infektionskontrolle in Schwellenländern.

Am schnellsten wachsende Region aufgrund erhöhter Investitionen im Gesundheitswesen und steigendem Bewusstsein für Infektionskontrolle in Schwellenländern. Lateinamerika und Naher Osten: Moderates Wachstum aufgrund verbesserten Zugangs zur Gesundheitsversorgung und Ausbau der Infrastruktur.

Schlüsselunternehmen

Getinge

Olympus Corporation

STERIS plc

ASP India Private Ltd.

Steelco SpA

Arc Healthcare-Lösungen

Creo Medical GmbH - Endo-Technik

D&D Elektronik GmbH

Detro Gesundheitswesen

DGM Pharma-Apparat Handel

Hefei Jinnick Medizintechnik Co., Ltd.

Hefei Qianbaijian Medizinische Ausrüstung

Jiangsu Huaxi Medizinische Geräte

Medonica

