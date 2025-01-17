Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade: A Festive Extravaganza on the First Day of Lunar New Year

Featuring Diverse International Performances and Hong Kong Charm with Stunning Floats as Online Travel Guide is Launched to Showcase City’s Exciting Festivities

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The most spectacular Lunar New Year celebration in town – the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade – is ready to roar back in exuberant style in Tsim Sha Tsui to welcome the first day of the Year of the Snake (January 29), kicking off a host of seasonal events across Hong Kong. The annual event is organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) with Cathay as the title sponsor for the 23rd year. With the theme Unfold a Year of Good Fortune, the parade combines performers from around the world with distinctive Hong Kong flavours presented by the floats to reflect the city’s status as an events capital for festivities with unique glamour.

Dr. Pang Yiu-kai, HKTB Chairman, said, “Hong Kong is one of the most popular destinations in the world for Lunar New Year celebrations, and the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade is definitely a highlight of the festivities. The parade will be broadcast live by satellite and webcast around the world and will be a global attraction to remember. This year’s event trumps last year’s as HKTB hopes to kick off the Year of the Snake by showcasing an international carnival featuring performances from all over the world.”

Dr. Pang continued, “HKTB will also provide visitors with a handy New Year travel guide by launching a one-stop Chinese New Year celebration webpage. The page brings together details about celebrations across the city in addition to the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, including the fabulous fireworks display, the Chinese New Year Raceday, and the Chinese New Year Cup on the second, third and fourth days of Lunar New Year respectively, as well as Lunar New Year fairs. Complemented by other festive activities and popular attractions, Hong Kong offers a feast of seasonal entertainment to entice visitors to stay for a few more days and return home filled with joy.”

Mr. Ronald Lam, Cathay Group Chief Executive Officer, said, “As Hong Kong’s home carrier with deep roots in the city for 78 years, Cathay is committed to developing Hong Kong as an international aviation hub while supporting various mega events held in the city to promote the local economy. Meanwhile, we have been adding more flights and expanding our network to connect our customers with their friends and families from around the world. We are delighted to be the title sponsor of the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade for the 23rd consecutive year. We hope this world-renowned Lunar New Year spectacle will give everyone a warm start to the Year of the Snake, surrounded by loved ones and filled with the joy, happiness and blessings brought by Cathay.”

Performances from More Countries and Regions than Last Year, All Brought Together in Tsim Sha Tsui

The floats and local, global and pre-parade performances in this year’s parade will total 55 – more than last year – bringing a bigger and more spectacular Lunar New Year experience to excited crowds of spectators.

A total of 14 countries and regions will be represented, including Hong Kong, with France, Argentina, Austria, India, Indonesia, and Thailand as the newcomers. There will be a total of 16 performing groups from the Mainland and overseas, with some groups packing star power, like the winner of 2020 America's Got Talent: The Champions, V.UNBEATABLE DANCE GROUP, Austrian acrobatic show group and the runner-up of 2018 America's Got Talent Zurcaroh, and the dance crew, the first Golden Buzzer winner of the 2023 Indonesia’s Got Talent contest BRAVERY DANCERS. Groups from Mainland are also ready to impress, including the Shaanxi Performing Arts Troupe, who featured in the opening and closing ceremonies of the 14th National Games of China. Spectators can also enjoy the festive fan with Thai boyband LYKN and K-pop girl group Kep1er.

Presenting Local Performers of an International Standard for a Magnificent Festive Extravaganza

Representing the talents of Hong Kong are 12 performing groups with skills ranging from dancing, cheerleading, and gymnastics to rope skipping – many of them champions in international competitions. Marvel at the moves of Chestroll Dance Crew, winner of the 2019 and 2023 World of Dance Hong Kong competition, and the SDM Jazz & Ballet Academie and Hong Kong Rope Skipping Association, China, both winners of numerous international accolades. The show by the Hong Kong Rope Skipping Association China, which has participated in the parade for many years, will include top performers from the United States, France, Australia, and Japan, exchanging skills and adding a touch of international flair and vitality to the traditional festivities.

The parade will begin at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza and work through Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road before arriving at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers. The parade will officially begin at 8:00 pm. At 6:00 pm, before the parade starts, 18 local performing groups will ring in the festivities with juggling, magic shows, dance and music to get you into the carnival mood.

Floats Transform into Hong Kong Tourism Ambassadors to Showcase City’s Charm

This year's parade will feature nine floats, many of which assume roles as Hong Kong Tourism Ambassadors by showcasing the city's splendour and charm. These floats will feature famous Hong Kong icons, including the city's popular giant pandas, who will appear on a float with Hong Kong-style milk tea. Don't miss out on floats based on the city's stunning skyline inspired by the snake motif. Also not to be missed are floats with elements of Hong Kong festivities to promote the city's distinctive Lunar New Year culture and ones carrying joyful Lunar New Year messages and greetings, including windmills, lyrical couplets, blooming flowers and much more.

Creating Synergy with the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival to Extend the Excitement of the Night Parade

HKTB is teaming up with the Hong Kong Well-wishing Festival this year to extend the excitement of the night parade. The dazzling floats and performance stage will be relocated to Lam Tsuen in Tai Po, where, from January 30 to February 13, locals and visitors can see multiple floats at the Lam Tsuen Wishing Square. On the second and third days of the Lunar New Year, locals and visitors can enjoy selected performances presented by the Mainland and international performing groups participating in the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade. Some groups will also perform at different locations around the city on these two days, making it an event not to be missed.

Launch of New Year Travel Guide to Attract Visitors to Celebrate Lunar New Year in Hong Kong

The HKTB is providing a handy New Year travel guide for locals and visitors by launching a one-stop Chinese New Year celebration webpage. The page brings together details about celebrations across the city, including the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade, the fabulous fireworks display, the Chinese New Year Raceday, and the Chinese New Year Cup on the first, second, third and fourth days of Lunar New Year respectively, as well as Lunar New Year fairs. Together with temple visits for blessings and other festive activities at popular attractions, the guide will give visitors spending the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the city’s festive culture.

HKTB Chinese New Year celebration webpage: https://www.discoverhongkong.com/eng/what-s-new/events/chinese-new-year.html

Schedule of Celebratory Events Related to the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade*

Date Event Venue January 29 (the first day of Lunar New Year)

(8:00pm – 9:45pm; pre-parade performance starts at 6:00pm)



Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade Starts at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza in Tsim Sha Tsui, proceeds along Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road, and ends at the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers January 30 – 31 (the second and third day of Lunar New Year)



Performances by some of the Mainland and International performing groups Lam Tsuen Wishing Square, Lam Tsuen, Tai Po

Citigate Outlets, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Temple Mall (January 30)

PopCorn, Maritime Square, The Wai (January 31) January 30 – February 13 (the second day of Lunar New Year – the day after the Lantern Festival) Float Displays Lam Tsuen Wishing Square, Lam Tsuen, Tai Po

*The performances and float display details will be announced later on the HKTB website.

Information of Social Media Livestreaming and Satellite Live Feed of “Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade”

1. Details of Social Media Livestreaming (Full programme)



Discover Hong Kong YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@hongkong Livestreaming time January 25, 2025

20:00–21:45 Hong Kong Time (GMT 12:00–13:45)

2. Details of Satellite Live Feed (Full programme)



Signal testing time January 28, 2025

19:00–19:30 Hong Kong Time (GMT 11:00–11:30) Live feed time January 29, 2025

20:00–21:45 Hong Kong Time (GMT 12:00–13:45) Technical support for satellite live feed Tel: (852) 2358 1092/ (852) 2358 1079

Intelsat IS-34, 55.5 degrees West (covering the Americas, North America & South America)

Satellite path: IS34, 55.5 degrees West

Programme name: International Chinese New Year Parade

On-air date & time: 29/1/2025 (1200-1345 GMT)

Transponder: IS-34 (19C Slot A), C Band

Uplink Frequency: 6346.5 MHz (Horizontal)

Downlink Frequency: 4121.5 MHz (Vertical)

Symbol Rate: 7.2 MSps

FEC: 3/4

Video Format: HD 1080i 59.94

Aspect Radio: 16:9

Audio Assignment: A1 : A2 Stereo

Modulation: DVB-S2/8PSK

Pilot: ON

Roll Off: 0.2

Encoding Bit Rate: 14.0 Mbps (MPEG4 H.264 4:2:0)

Encryption: NIL – Free to Air

