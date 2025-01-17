Aktiv Medical Entered Autoinjector Development Partnership for Large-Dose Volume / High-Concentration Injection

PenPal High-Performance Autoinjector

Aktiv entered into a development agreement with a global pharma company to co-develop a high-concentration, large-dose injection using its PenPal® platform.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aktiv Medical Systems (‘Aktiv’) a US based medical device technology company, today announced that it has entered into a development agreement with, a global pharmaceutical company, to co-develop a high-concentration, large-dose volume injection drug using its PenPal® autoinjector device platform.

The drug product characteristics include a high concentration formulation with up to a 4 ml injection volume. The product will use a standard 5.5 ml glass cartridge, allowing the use of non-standard needle specifications.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to work with our new partner and to demonstrate the unique characteristics of PenPal” said Aktiv’s CEO, Amir Genosar. “This project is perfectly aligned with our strategy to support pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical partners in need of high-performance autoinjectors and specifically for the underserved market segments requiring injection dose volumes larger than 2 ml, and/or high-viscosity formulations.”

The product will benefit from Aktiv’s proprietary PenPal gas-driven autoinjector platform including ultra high-performance reliability and unique capabilities to accommodate any standard glass syringe or cartridge up to 5.5 ml in a device form factor that is normally reserved to 1ml injection devices, plus the ability to deliver high concentration drugs at a controlled injection rate. This technology platform allows pharmaceutical partners to use different sized primary containers without making any significant changes to the actual autoinjector device.

Aktiv has demonstrated injections of over 100,000 cP using PenPal’s high-pressure injection configuration. Aktiv’s patented technology applies pressure in equilibrium to both the primary container plunger and the external container walls simultaneously thereby preventing high stress during the injection delivery. Patients also benefit from the device performance reliability and unique human factors of the PenPal platform. PenPal provides audible, visual, and tactile feedback to the user, and automatic needle retraction, eliminates the current problematic practice which requires the user to count before manually removing the needle. Dose ranging becomes extremely simple with PenPal since the primary drug container can be filled to any desired level without making any changes to the device.

Aktiv is an environmentally conscious organization and PenPal small form factors and part-count (less parts than a typical spring-driven autoinjector) aligns well with its company values.

Aktiv can be reached at https://aktivpharmagroup.com/contact.

