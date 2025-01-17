UPCX Launches Special Events to Celebrate 100,000 Followers Milestone

Singapore, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the official UPCX X account (@Upcxofficial) surpassed 100,000 followers. To celebrate this milestone, the UPCX community has launched a series of special events (ending on January 24, 2025) to express gratitude for the support and attention of its users. Meanwhile, the UPCX community ecosystem continues to grow globally, showcasing strong development potential and appeal.

As of now, the number of UPCX community members has exceeded 300,000, with over 56,000 on-chain wallet addresses and more than 400,000 UPCX digital wallet accounts created. These milestone achievements highlight UPCX's strong competitiveness and widespread recognition as a "blockchain financial ecosystem beyond payments."

Commenting on this, UPCX Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Koki Sato stated:

"Crypto payments are the future of finance, offering speed, security, and lower costs. It's time to embrace this revolution and make transactions as simple as sending a text message!"

To achieve broader application scenarios and a wider user base, UPCX is focusing on the development and promotion of ecosystem products, including POS applications and terminals, cryptocurrency ATMs, hardware wallets, as well as integrated messaging features and support for third-party developers. These efforts aim to further enhance the user experience and service range.

The rapid growth of UPCX would not be possible without the support of its global users and the collective efforts of the community. Moving forward, UPCX will continue to deepen technological innovation and expand application scenarios, driving revolutionary changes in payments and financial services. By continuously optimizing its ecosystem and user experience, UPCX is committed to becoming a global leader in payment and financial service platforms.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

Official website: https://upcx.io/

X: https://x.com/Upcxofficial

X(upcxcmo): https://x.com/kokisato_upcx

Telegram: https://t.me/UPCXofficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/YmtgK7NURF



