NN, Inc. Announces Release of Company’s 2023 Sustainability Report

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report, detailing the company’s efforts and accomplishments in advancing sustainable business practices and strategies for further improvement for the fiscal year 2023. The report reflects NN’s dedication to transparency, innovation, and responsible business practices.

The report aligns with leading sustainability reporting frameworks, including those of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the Task Force on Climate related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The information was also assessed utilizing materiality topics of established industry frameworks including the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report is available for download on the company’s website at https://www.nninc.com/about/sustainability/.

About NN, Inc.
NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com

