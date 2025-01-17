Barfresh Expands Educational Market Leadership with Major West Coast School District Wins

Company Secures Additional School District Partnerships, Adding Over 1,400 Schools to Its Growing Education Channel

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group Inc. (the “Company” or “Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced multiple new customer wins on the West Coast education market, adding more than 1,400 schools. Many of these new school district partnerships are already actively serving Barfresh’s portfolio of better-for-you smoothie beverages, including its Twist & Go™ carton and bottled smoothie products, to their student populations.

These new schools include our new partnership with Revolution Foods, which serves approximately 900 schools and approximately 200,000 meals a day, and is the second largest school meal provider in California. Their meals are served during breakfast, lunch and supper throughout California and Nevada. Revolution Foods now serve Barfresh Twist & Go smoothies on its breakfast menus. Barfresh product offerings support Revolution Foods mission to serve trusted brands to their schools.

Daphne Roberts, Vice President of Menu and Nutrition at Revolution Foods, shared, “At Revolution Foods, our mission is to ensure every student has access to nutritious, high-quality meals. Barfresh smoothies align perfectly with our standards and have been a welcome addition to our K-12 menu, gaining excitement among students. The convenient grab-and-go format makes it easy for the 900 schools we serve across California and Nevada to offer a delicious and nutritious breakfast to students.”

Riccardo Delle Coste, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We’re excited to announce these significant new partnerships on the West Coast. The successful implementation across many of these 1,400 schools reflects the effectiveness of our expanded sales network and broader product portfolio. With our current penetration at approximately 4.5% of the total U.S. education market - a figure that doesn't yet include our new Pop & Go™ product line - we see tremendous runway ahead for continued expansion. The positive response from these new customers reinforces the strong appeal of our better-for-you product offerings among school nutrition professionals and students alike, who appreciate our ability to deliver convenient, healthy options that meet federal nutritional guidelines while providing great taste."

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. The Company’s single serving, on-site prepared product utilizes a proprietary, patented system that uses portion-controlled pre-packaged beverage ingredients, delivering a freshly made frozen beverage that is quick, cost efficient, better for you and without waste. For more information, please visit www.barfresh.com.

