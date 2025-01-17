CSW Industrials Announces Date for Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Conference Call

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) announced that it will release its earnings results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024 on Thursday, January 30, 2025, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 10:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants may access the call at 1-877-407-0784, international callers may use 1-201-689-8560, and request to join the CSW Industrials earnings call. A live webcast will also be available at https://cswindustrials.gcs-web.com.

A telephone replay will be made available shortly following the conclusion of the call and until February 13, 2025. Participants may access the replay at 1-844-512-2921, international callers may use 1-412-317-6671, and enter access code 13750887. An archived replay of the call will also be available on the Investors portion of the CSWI website at www.cswindustrials.com.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSWI provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

Investor Relations

Alexa Huerta

Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

214-489-7113

alexa.huerta@cswindustrials.com



