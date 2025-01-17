Minister Velemkosini Hlabisa extends the contracts of CWP participants age 55 years and older

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, and the Minister of Finance, Mr Enoch Godongwana, held a progressive bilateral meeting regarding the CWP participants’ contracts.

The meeting was essential in addressing the critical challenge of significant budget cuts to the Community Work Programme (CWP). These cuts adversely impact payments to participants and risk unauthorised expenditure by the Department of Cooperative Governance. “It is imperative that we take decisive action to protect the integrity of the programme and ensure that participants receive the support they deserve”, says the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

The meeting resolved to extend the contracts of CWP participants aged fifty-five (55) years and older until the end of March 2025 whilst exploring viable and sustainable solutions.

Minister Hlabisa reiterated the government’s commitment to safeguarding the Community Work Programme’s gains. This program is one of the transformative public employment programmes that respond directly to social security by providing temporary employment safety nets. It is founded on the principle of graduating participants from poverty to sustenance through skilling and community development.

“We are currently engaged in constructive consultations and will provide regular updates as the Department works closely with all relevant stakeholders. Our aim is to address this issue thoughtfully, ensuring a careful balance between financial responsibility and social accountability”, says Minister Hlabisa.

