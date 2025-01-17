Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Record net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $10.7 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.80% and a return on average tangible common equity of 19.46%

Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.82, compared to $1.63 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the fourth quarter of 2023

Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.6% from September 30, 2024. Loans HFI increased 12.9% year over year

Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million or 1.3% from September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased 13.8% year over year. Core deposits were $1.89 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.1% from September 30, 2024. Core deposits increased 19.5% year over year

Total cost of deposits was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.62% in the prior quarter and 2.41% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% at September 30, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.71% in the prior quarter and 2.53% in the fourth quarter of 2023

Net interest margin was 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.44% in the prior quarter and 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2023

Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17 thousand, compared to $0.3 million for the prior quarter and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024

Credit metrics remained strong with total criticized and classified loans at $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, down from $24.8 million, or 1.23% of total loans, in the prior quarter

Tangible book value per share was $38.40 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.53 since September 30, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.1% quarter-over-quarter and 19.7% year over year.

2024 Full Year and Period End Highlights

Net income of $35.8 million for FY'24, down from $40.9 million (GAAP basis), but up from $33.6 million (1) (as adjusted), in FY'23, an increase of 6.7% (1) (as adjusted) year over year. Net income for 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.58% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.69%

(as adjusted), in FY'23, an increase of 6.7% (as adjusted) year over year. Net income for 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.58% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.69% Diluted earnings per share of $6.15 for FY'24, down from $7.11 (GAAP basis), but up from $5.85 (1) (as adjusted) in FY'23

(as adjusted) in FY'23 Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $238.0 million or 12.9% from December 31, 2023

Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for FY'24, compared to a net reversal of $6.1 million in FY'23. The net reversal for FY'23 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million, which includes $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013

Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $259.1 million or 13.8% from December 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $29.0 million as a result of strong deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.89 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $309.8 million or 19.5% from December 31, 2023

Net interest margin was 4.48% for FY'24, as compared to 4.65% in FY'23

Total cost of deposits was 2.56% for FY'24, an increase from 1.81% in FY'23. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.65% for FY'24, an increase from 1.98% in FY'23

Tangible book value per share was $38.40 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.32 since December 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 19.7% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $35.8 million, and diluted earnings per share of $6.15.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We want to express our deepest sympathies for all those affected by the Los Angeles area fires. LA is one of our markets and our Team and clients live and work here. We stand ready to assist in any way that we can. We appreciate all the efforts of our first responders and community leaders during these challenging times.”

Sowers added, “Turning to our results, we are so proud of the efforts of our Team in both the quarter and the year. We produced top quartile results in both return on assets and equity while continuing our growth trajectory. Our company was recognized throughout the year for superior financial performance. These accolades highlight CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value. Recognition included:

#1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets

#1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States

#10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking ®

Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)

Bauer 5 Star Rating

2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“The growth in both loans and core deposits throughout the year was tremendous. We added a significant number of new relationships throughout the year as our Distinctively Different Service model continues to resonate with successful businesses and families looking for tailored solution based service.”

“Management and team members continue to produce top tier financial results through a unique strategy of superior client service and solutions to a loyal and organically growing client base in the attractive southern California market. The Company maintained strong risk management systems and solid capital ratios, while investing in exceptional people, innovative products, systems, and technology, as well as the local communities that we serve. This strategy resulted in a significant increase in shareholder value in 2024,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, and the impact to the year over year percentage change of each, is provided on page 15.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 6.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million or 23.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 37 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits. In addition, interest income in the prior quarter was reduced by $0.3 million due to the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, which decreased asset yields in the prior quarter by 6 basis points.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.67%, compared to 4.44% for the prior quarter and 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 23 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due a lower cost of total deposits which decreased by 26 basis points. In addition, the prior quarter included a 6 basis point decrease from the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during that quarter. The yield on earning assets was 6.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 6.91% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.73% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.62% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.27% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% at September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17 thousand, compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision expense for loans HFI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million, driven by loan growth. This was offset by a $0.7 million reversal for unfunded commitments. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand, compared with $9.1 million with a 10.96% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $587 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 48.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 49.46% in the prior quarter and 50.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the increases in net interest income and noninterest income described above, while the increase in noninterest expense was relatively modest.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.0 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 29.6%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.43 billion, an increase of $38.8 million since September 30, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.6% since September 30, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $145.2 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.1 million or 2.9% since September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $9.1 million (pre-tax) as of September 30, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Offsetting these increases to total assets, our total cash and due from banks decreased to $163.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a reduction of $43.3 million or 20.9% since September 30, 2024, primarily due to the deployment of cash to support strong loan growth.

Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $21.2 million, which was driven by a $52.1 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs), offset by a $30.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 46.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.9 billion or 186.9% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $301 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI, compared to $26.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from September 30, 2024 primarily reflects marginal decreases in reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real GDP and CRE price index growth forecasts used in our CECL model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.47% of total assets as of December 31, 2024 compared to 0.48% as of September 30, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage) and lower estimated lifetime funding rates. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.1 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of nine loans as of December 31, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $12.4 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 47.5%. The remaining loans were $2.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was a $2.5 million unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $2.0 million.

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, the financial impact remains unknown at this point in time. As access to these areas opens, a full assessment will be completed.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

December 31, 2024 (2) September 30, 2024 CalPrivate Bank Tier I leverage ratio 10.39% 10.05% Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.58% 11.46% Total risk-based capital ratio 12.83% 12.71%

(2) December 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers

President and Chief Executive Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank

(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 16,528 $ 29,555 $ 19,811 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 10,419 10,160 39,667 Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank 136,929 167,459 118,622 Total cash and due from banks 163,876 207,174 178,100 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,189 4,124 4,000 Investment debt securities available for sale 145,238 141,100 102,499 Loans held for sale 3,008 2,040 1,233 Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts 2,085,149 2,012,457 1,847,161 Allowance for loan losses (27,267 ) (26,594 ) (24,476 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,057,882 1,985,863 1,822,685 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,586 9,586 8,915 Operating lease right of use assets 6,819 4,344 3,096 Premises and equipment, net 2,335 2,345 1,700 Servicing assets, net 2,087 2,006 2,318 Accrued interest receivable 7,993 7,738 7,499 Other assets 22,140 20,053 20,423 Total assets $ 2,425,153 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,152,468 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest bearing $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 572,755 Interest bearing 1,581,054 1,522,839 1,302,615 Total deposits 2,134,459 2,107,131 1,875,370 FHLB borrowings 28,000 28,000 57,000 Other borrowings 17,969 17,967 17,961 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,191 19,062 16,354 Total liabilities 2,201,619 2,172,160 1,966,685 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,733 74,688 74,003 Additional paid-in capital 5,037 4,271 3,679 Retained earnings 152,252 141,623 116,604 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net (8,488 ) (6,369 ) (8,503 ) Total shareholders' equity 223,534 214,213 185,783 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,425,153 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,152,468





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Year to Date Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Interest Income Loans $ 37,259 $ 36,353 $ 31,482 $ 142,156 $ 116,548 Investment securities 1,510 1,345 655 4,924 2,357 Deposits in other financial institutions 1,661 2,320 1,926 7,814 6,757 Total interest income 40,430 40,018 34,063 154,894 125,662 Interest Expense Deposits 12,297 13,468 10,874 50,935 30,589 Borrowings 726 843 1,001 3,407 4,754 Total interest expense 13,023 14,311 11,875 54,342 35,343 Net interest income 27,407 25,707 22,188 100,552 90,319 Provision (reversal) for credit losses 17 304 459 2,690 (6,146 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,390 25,403 21,729 97,862 96,465 Noninterest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 558 504 373 1,880 1,344 Net gain on sale of loans 932 587 436 2,861 1,547 Other noninterest income 456 343 435 1,603 2,031 Total noninterest income 1,946 1,434 1,244 6,344 4,922 Noninterest expense: Compensation and employee benefits 9,539 9,422 7,942 36,658 30,673 Occupancy and equipment 847 818 790 3,257 3,172 Data processing 1,195 1,238 1,001 4,674 3,887 Professional services 573 252 410 1,737 576 Other expenses 2,036 1,695 1,625 7,034 5,662 Total noninterest expense 14,190 13,425 11,768 53,360 43,970 Income before provision for income taxes 15,146 13,412 11,205 50,846 57,417 Provision for income taxes 4,488 3,959 3,346 15,024 16,561 Net income $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,859 $ 35,822 $ 40,856 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,573 $ 9,373 $ 7,800 $ 35,541 $ 40,563 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 1.64 $ 1.38 $ 6.24 $ 7.18 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 1.63 $ 1.36 $ 6.15 $ 7.11 Average shares outstanding 5,716,291 5,707,723 5,664,028 5,698,207 5,646,409 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,813,197 5,767,401 5,723,735 5,782,385 5,704,519





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets Deposits in other financial institutions $ 143,053 $ 1,661 4.62 % $ 171,347 $ 2,320 5.39 % $ 144,265 $ 1,926 5.30 % Investment securities 155,768 1,510 3.88 % 142,442 1,345 3.78 % 101,719 655 2.58 % Loans, including LHFS 2,036,178 37,259 7.28 % 1,989,748 36,353 7.27 % 1,788,572 31,482 6.98 % Total interest-earning assets 2,334,999 40,430 6.89 % 2,303,537 40,018 6.91 % 2,034,556 34,063 6.64 % Noninterest-earning assets 24,964 24,862 27,930 Total Assets $ 2,359,963 $ 2,328,399 $ 2,062,486 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 178,811 634 1.41 % 150,674 616 1.63 % 112,580 503 1.77 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 904,191 6,993 3.08 % 891,697 7,745 3.46 % 713,754 5,811 3.23 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 191,794 2,004 4.16 % 171,746 1,857 4.30 % 123,985 1,155 3.70 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,274,796 9,631 3.01 % 1,214,117 10,218 3.35 % 950,319 7,469 3.12 % Total brokered deposits 218,792 2,666 4.85 % 258,614 3,250 5.00 % 256,761 3,405 5.26 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,493,588 12,297 3.28 % 1,472,731 13,468 3.64 % 1,207,080 10,874 3.57 % FHLB advances 29,446 343 4.63 % 36,142 437 4.81 % 56,511 728 5.11 % Other borrowings 17,967 383 8.48 % 17,966 406 8.99 % 17,960 273 6.03 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,541,001 13,023 3.36 % 1,526,839 14,311 3.73 % 1,281,551 11,875 3.68 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 577,462 574,466 581,579 Total Funding Sources 2,118,463 13,023 2.45 % 2,101,305 14,311 2.71 % 1,863,130 11,875 2.53 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 21,537 18,205 19,069 Shareholders' equity 219,963 208,889 180,287 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,359,963 $ 2,328,399 $ 2,062,486 Net interest income/spread $ 27,407 4.44 % $ 25,707 4.20 % $ 22,188 4.11 % Net interest margin 4.67 % 4.44 % 4.33 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-Earnings Assets: Deposits in other financial institutions $ 150,654 $ 7,814 5.19 % $ 134,783 $ 6,757 5.01 % Investment securities 135,519 4,924 3.62 % 106,470 2,357 2.21 % Loans 1,958,793 142,156 7.26 % 1,702,321 116,548 6.85 % Total interest-earning assets 2,244,966 154,894 6.90 % 1,943,574 125,662 6.47 % Noninterest-earning assets 25,240 28,442 Total Assets $ 2,270,206 $ 1,972,016 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered 142,543 2,154 1.51 % 102,972 1,612 1.57 % Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 852,130 28,513 3.35 % 659,191 16,007 2.43 % Time deposits, excluding brokered 171,048 7,134 4.17 % 105,810 3,263 3.08 % Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,165,721 37,801 3.24 % 867,973 20,882 2.41 % Total brokered deposits 262,266 13,134 5.01 % 192,060 9,707 5.05 % Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 1,427,987 50,935 3.57 % 1,060,033 30,589 2.89 % FHLB advances 40,680 1,975 4.85 % 72,322 3,666 5.07 % Other borrowings 17,966 1,432 7.97 % 17,966 1,088 6.06 % Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 1,486,633 54,342 3.66 % 1,150,321 35,343 3.07 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 560,422 632,652 Total Funding Sources 2,047,055 54,342 2.65 % 1,782,973 35,343 1.98 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities 18,531 23,294 Shareholders' equity 204,620 165,749 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,270,206 $ 1,972,016 Net interest income/spread $ 100,552 4.25 % $ 90,319 4.49 % Net interest margin 4.48 % 4.65 %





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 163,876 $ 207,174 $ 158,377 $ 141,501 $ 178,100 Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions 4,189 4,124 4,097 4,032 4,000 Investment securities 145,238 141,100 121,725 114,067 102,499 Loans held for sale 3,008 2,040 - 383 1,233 Total loans held-for-investment 2,085,149 2,012,457 1,979,720 1,906,992 1,847,161 Allowance for loan losses (27,267 ) (26,594 ) (26,591 ) (24,693 ) (24,476 ) Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance 2,057,882 1,985,863 1,953,129 1,882,299 1,822,685 Operating lease right of use assets 6,819 4,344 4,719 2,765 3,096 Premises and equipment, net 2,335 2,345 2,207 1,804 1,700 Other assets and interest receivable 41,806 39,383 41,430 40,926 39,155 Total assets $ 2,425,153 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Noninterest Bearing $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 572,755 Interest Bearing 1,581,054 1,522,839 1,444,671 1,388,381 1,302,615 Total Deposits 2,134,459 2,107,131 2,001,726 1,904,675 1,875,370 Borrowings 45,969 45,967 65,965 70,963 74,961 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 21,191 19,062 16,551 18,107 16,354 Total liabilities 2,201,619 2,172,160 2,084,242 1,993,745 1,966,685 Shareholders' equity Common stock 74,733 74,688 74,636 74,105 74,003 Additional paid-in capital 5,037 4,271 3,717 4,108 3,679 Retained earnings 152,252 141,623 132,179 124,464 116,604 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (8,488 ) (6,369 ) (9,090 ) (8,645 ) (8,503 ) Total shareholders' equity 223,534 214,213 201,442 194,032 185,783 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,425,153 $ 2,386,373 $ 2,285,684 $ 2,187,777 $ 2,152,468 Book value per common share $ 38.76 $ 37.21 $ 35.03 $ 33.94 $ 32.48 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 38.40 $ 36.87 $ 34.65 $ 33.55 $ 32.08 Shares outstanding 5,766,810 5,756,207 5,751,143 5,717,519 5,719,115

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. Condensed Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Interest income $ 40,430 $ 40,018 $ 38,662 $ 35,784 $ 34,063 Interest expense 13,023 14,311 13,992 13,016 11,875 Net interest income 27,407 25,707 24,670 22,768 22,188 Provision for credit losses 17 304 2,136 233 459 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 27,390 25,403 22,534 22,535 21,729 Service charges on deposit accounts 558 504 430 388 373 Net gain on sale of loans 932 587 661 681 436 Other noninterest income 456 343 447 357 435 Total noninterest income 1,946 1,434 1,538 1,426 1,244 Compensation and employee benefits 9,539 9,422 8,836 8,861 7,942 Occupancy and equipment 847 818 822 770 790 Data processing 1,195 1,238 1,183 1,058 1,001 Professional services 573 252 424 488 410 Other expenses 2,036 1,695 1,697 1,606 1,625 Total noninterest expense 14,190 13,425 12,962 12,783 11,768 Income before provision for income taxes 15,146 13,412 11,110 11,178 11,205 Income taxes 4,488 3,959 3,283 3,294 3,346 Net income $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,573 $ 9,373 $ 7,761 $ 7,832 $ 7,800 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share $ 1.85 $ 1.64 $ 1.36 $ 1.38 $ 1.38 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82 $ 1.63 $ 1.35 $ 1.36 $ 1.36 Average shares outstanding 5,716,291 5,707,723 5,702,938 5,679,843 5,664,028 Diluted average shares outstanding 5,813,197 5,767,401 5,762,616 5,754,937 5,723,735





Performance Ratios Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 ROAA 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % ROAE 19.28 % 18.00 % 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % ROATCE(1) 19.46 % 18.18 % 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % Net interest margin 4.67 % 4.44 % 4.48 % 4.31 % 4.33 % Net interest spread 4.44 % 4.20 % 4.24 % 4.08 % 4.11 % Efficiency ratio(1) 48.34 % 49.46 % 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % Noninterest expense / average assets 2.39 % 2.29 % 2.32 % 2.39 % 2.26 %

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Selected Quarterly Average Balances (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total assets $ 2,359,963 $ 2,328,399 $ 2,241,860 $ 2,148,978 $ 2,062,486 Earning assets $ 2,334,999 $ 2,303,537 $ 2,216,185 $ 2,123,509 $ 2,034,556 Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,036,178 $ 1,989,748 $ 1,939,746 $ 1,868,308 $ 1,788,572 Total deposits $ 2,071,050 $ 2,047,197 $ 1,961,099 $ 1,872,737 $ 1,788,659 Total shareholders' equity $ 219,963 $ 208,889 $ 199,088 $ 190,326 $ 180,287





Loan Balances by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Commercial Real Estate (CRE): Investor owned $ 572,659 $ 560,481 $ 566,314 $ 573,587 $ 583,069 Owner occupied 223,442 221,364 216,876 216,123 202,106 Multifamily 162,330 175,387 177,390 175,629 168,324 Secured by single family 198,579 190,738 181,744 157,092 146,370 Land and construction 62,638 68,186 58,109 35,975 33,655 SBA secured by real estate 401,990 395,646 388,271 385,416 349,676 Total CRE 1,621,638 1,611,802 1,588,704 1,543,822 1,483,200 Commercial business: Commercial and industrial 441,182 383,874 378,161 352,417 350,879 SBA non-real estate secured 20,205 15,101 10,758 8,657 9,807 Total commercial business 461,387 398,975 388,919 361,074 360,686 Consumer 2,124 1,680 2,097 2,096 3,275 Total loans held for investment $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161





Deposits by Type (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 553,405 $ 584,292 $ 557,055 $ 516,294 $ 572,755 Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered 251,594 182,268 156,253 117,129 121,829 Savings & MMA, excluding brokered 887,740 920,219 861,508 812,841 742,617 Time deposits, excluding brokered 201,851 186,583 168,664 160,605 147,583 Total deposits, excluding brokered 1,894,590 1,873,362 1,743,480 1,606,869 1,584,784 Total brokered deposits 239,869 233,769 258,246 297,806 290,586 Total deposits $ 2,134,459 $ 2,107,131 $ 2,001,726 $ 1,904,675 $ 1,875,370





PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC. (Unaudited) Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Allowance for loan losses: Beginning balance $ 26,594 $ 26,591 $ 24,693 $ 24,476 $ 23,789 Provision for loan losses 673 3 1,994 251 687 Net (charge-offs) recoveries - - (96 ) (34 ) - Ending balance 27,267 26,594 26,591 24,693 24,476 Reserve for unfunded commitments 1,509 2,165 1,865 1,723 1,741 Total allowance for credit losses $ 28,776 $ 28,759 $ 28,456 $ 26,416 $ 26,217





Asset Quality (Dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,085,149 $ 2,012,457 $ 1,979,720 $ 1,906,992 $ 1,847,161 Allowance for loan losses $ (27,267 ) $ (26,594 ) $ (26,591 ) $ (24,693 ) $ (24,476 ) 30-89 day past due loans $ 1,952 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,470 90+ day past due loans $ 11,512 $ 11,512 $ 2,500 $ 3,530 $ 3,874 Nonaccrual loans $ 11,512 $ 11,512 $ 2,500 $ 4,656 $ 5,053 NPAs / Assets 0.47 % 0.48 % 0.11 % 0.21 % 0.23 % NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO 0.55 % 0.57 % 0.13 % 0.24 % 0.27 % Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ - $ 96 $ 34 $ - Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized) 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.02 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI 1.31 % 1.32 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.33 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 236.86 % 231.01 % 1,063.64 % 530.35 % 484.39 %

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and the impact to the year over year percentage change of each reconciling item and total. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Year to Date Year Over Year Impact to Change Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Dollars (thousands $) Percent (%) Adjusted income before provision for income taxes Income before provision for income taxes $ 50,846 $ 57,417 $ (6,571 ) -11.4 % ANI recovery(1) - (7,708 ) 7,708 13.7 % Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation(2) - (1,635 ) 1,635 3.5 % Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination(3) - (986 ) 986 2.2 % Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 50,846 $ 47,088 $ 3,758 8.0 % Adjusted net income Net income $ 35,822 $ 40,856 $ (5,034 ) -12.3 % ANI recovery, net of tax(1)(4) - (5,430 ) 5,430 13.4 % Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax(2)(4) - (1,152 ) 1,152 3.4 % Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - (694 ) 694 2.2 % Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 35,822 $ 33,580 $ 2,242 6.7 % Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") Diluted earnings per share $ 6.15 $ 7.11 $ (0.96 ) -13.5 % ANI recovery, net of tax(1)(4) - (0.94 ) 0.94 13.2 % Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax(2)(4) - (0.20 ) 0.20 3.3 % Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4) - (0.12 ) 0.12 2.1 % Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 6.15 $ 5.85 $ 0.30 5.1 % Diluted average shares outstanding 5,782,385 5,704,519

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.

(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.

(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.

(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.



PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) For the three months ended Dec 31, 2024 Sep 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 14,190 $ 13,425 $ 12,962 $ 12,783 $ 11,768 Net interest income 27,407 25,707 24,670 22,768 22,188 Noninterest income 1,946 1,434 1,538 1,426 1,244 Total net interest income and noninterest income 29,353 27,141 26,208 24,194 23,432 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 48.34 % 49.46 % 49.46 % 52.84 % 50.22 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 27,407 $ 25,707 $ 24,670 $ 22,768 $ 22,188 Noninterest income 1,946 1,434 1,538 1,426 1,244 Total net interest income and noninterest income 29,353 27,141 26,208 24,194 23,432 Less: Noninterest expense 14,190 13,425 12,962 12,783 11,768 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,163 $ 13,716 $ 13,246 $ 11,411 $ 11,664 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 10,658 $ 9,453 $ 7,827 $ 7,884 $ 7,859 Average assets 2,359,963 2,328,399 2,241,860 2,148,978 2,062,486 Average shareholders' equity 219,963 208,889 199,088 190,326 180,287 Less: Average intangible assets 2,028 2,051 2,163 2,208 2,451 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 217,935 206,838 196,925 188,118 177,836 Return on average assets 1.80 % 1.62 % 1.40 % 1.48 % 1.51 % Return on average equity 19.28 % 18.00 % 15.81 % 16.66 % 17.29 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 19.46 % 18.18 % 15.99 % 16.86 % 17.53 % Tangible book value per share Total equity 223,534 214,213 201,442 194,032 185,783 Less: Total intangible assets 2,087 2,006 2,164 2,203 2,318 Total tangible equity 221,447 212,207 199,278 191,829 183,465 Shares outstanding 5,766,810 5,756,207 5,751,143 5,717,519 5,719,115 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 38.40 $ 36.87 $ 34.65 $ 33.55 $ 32.08

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.

(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Dollars in thousands) Year to Date Dec 31, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 53,360 $ 43,970 Net interest income 100,552 90,319 Noninterest income 6,344 4,922 Total net interest income and noninterest income 106,896 95,241 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.92 % 46.17 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio Noninterest expense $ 53,360 $ 43,970 Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation - 1,635 Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) 53,360 45,605 Total net interest income and noninterest income 106,896 95,241 Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination - (84 ) Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP) 106,896 95,157 Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 49.92 % 47.93 % Pretax pre-provision net revenue Net interest income $ 100,552 $ 90,319 Noninterest income 6,344 4,922 Total net interest income and noninterest income 106,896 95,241 Less: Noninterest expense 53,360 43,970 Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 53,536 $ 51,271 Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity Net income $ 35,822 $ 40,856 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1) 35,822 33,580 Average assets 2,270,206 1,972,016 Average shareholders' equity 204,620 165,749 Less: Average intangible assets 2,112 2,774 Average tangible common equity 202,508 162,975 Return on average assets 1.58 % 2.07 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1) 1.58 % 1.70 % Return on average equity 17.51 % 24.65 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.51 % 20.26 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 17.69 % 25.07 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 17.69 % 20.60 %

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.