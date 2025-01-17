Submit Release
Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Net Income and Earnings Per Share for Fourth Quarter 2024

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Record net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $10.7 million, compared to $9.5 million in the prior quarter and $7.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.80% and a return on average tangible common equity of 19.46%
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $1.82, compared to $1.63 in the prior quarter and $1.36 in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.6% from September 30, 2024. Loans HFI increased 12.9% year over year
  • Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million or 1.3% from September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased 13.8% year over year. Core deposits were $1.89 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $21.2 million or 1.1% from September 30, 2024. Core deposits increased 19.5% year over year
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.62% in the prior quarter and 2.41% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% at September 30, 2024. Total cost of funding sources was 2.45% for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease from 2.71% in the prior quarter and 2.53% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.67% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 4.44% in the prior quarter and 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2023
  • Provision for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17 thousand, compared to $0.3 million for the prior quarter and $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The allowance for loan losses was 1.31% of loans HFI as of December 31, 2024
  • Credit metrics remained strong with total criticized and classified loans at $24.7 million, or 1.18% of total loans, down from $24.8 million, or 1.23% of total loans, in the prior quarter
  • Tangible book value per share was $38.40 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $1.53 since September 30, 2024 primarily as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 4.1% quarter-over-quarter and 19.7% year over year.

2024 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Net income of $35.8 million for FY'24, down from $40.9 million (GAAP basis), but up from $33.6 million(1) (as adjusted), in FY'23, an increase of 6.7%(1) (as adjusted) year over year. Net income for 2024 represents a return on average assets of 1.58% and a return on average tangible common equity of 17.69%
  • Diluted earnings per share of $6.15 for FY'24, down from $7.11 (GAAP basis), but up from $5.85(1) (as adjusted) in FY'23
  • Loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $238.0 million or 12.9% from December 31, 2023
  • Provision for credit losses was $2.7 million for FY'24, compared to a net reversal of $6.1 million in FY'23. The net reversal for FY'23 reflects recoveries of $8.6 million, which includes $7.7 million for the settlement of a lawsuit against ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) related to a previously charged-off loan, as well as a recovery of $902 thousand for a loan that was acquired as part of a merger in 2013
  • Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $259.1 million or 13.8% from December 31, 2023. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $29.0 million as a result of strong deposit growth. Core deposits were $1.89 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $309.8 million or 19.5% from December 31, 2023
  • Net interest margin was 4.48% for FY'24, as compared to 4.65% in FY'23
  • Total cost of deposits was 2.56% for FY'24, an increase from 1.81% in FY'23. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.49% at December 31, 2023. Total cost of funding sources was 2.65% for FY'24, an increase from 1.98% in FY'23
  • Tangible book value per share was $38.40 as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $6.32 since December 31, 2023 as a result of strong earnings. Tangible book value per share increased 19.7% year-over-year

LA JOLLA, Calif. , Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2024. The Company reported net income of $10.7 million, or $1.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $9.5 million, or $1.63 per diluted share, in the prior quarter, and $7.9 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $35.8 million, and diluted earnings per share of $6.15.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “We want to express our deepest sympathies for all those affected by the Los Angeles area fires. LA is one of our markets and our Team and clients live and work here. We stand ready to assist in any way that we can. We appreciate all the efforts of our first responders and community leaders during these challenging times.”

Sowers added, “Turning to our results, we are so proud of the efforts of our Team in both the quarter and the year. We produced top quartile results in both return on assets and equity while continuing our growth trajectory. Our company was recognized throughout the year for superior financial performance. These accolades highlight CalPrivate Bank’s dedication to excellence, innovation, delivering client-focused banking solutions and enhancing shareholder value. Recognition included: 

  • #1 for both Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) among banks with less than $5 billion in assets
  • #1 SBA 504 Community Bank Lender in the United States
  • #10 Best U.S. Bank by Bank Director’s RankingBanking®
  • Client Net Promoter Score of 81 (World Class)
  • Bauer 5 Star Rating
  • 2025 Best 50 OTCQX

“The growth in both loans and core deposits throughout the year was tremendous. We added a significant number of new relationships throughout the year as our Distinctively Different Service model continues to resonate with successful businesses and families looking for tailored solution based service.”

“Management and team members continue to produce top tier financial results through a unique strategy of superior client service and solutions to a loyal and organically growing client base in the attractive southern California market. The Company maintained strong risk management systems and solid capital ratios, while investing in exceptional people, innovative products, systems, and technology, as well as the local communities that we serve. This strategy resulted in a significant increase in shareholder value in 2024,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted earnings per share, and the impact to the year over year percentage change of each, is provided on page 15.

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $27.4 million, an increase of $1.7 million or 6.6% from the prior quarter and an increase of $5.2 million or 23.5% from the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was due to a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense, resulting from a 37 basis point reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, primarily driven by a 26 basis point decrease in the cost of total deposits. In addition, interest income in the prior quarter was reduced by $0.3 million due to the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during the quarter, which decreased asset yields in the prior quarter by 6 basis points.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 4.67%, compared to 4.44% for the prior quarter and 4.33% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The 23 basis point increase in net interest margin from the prior quarter was primarily due a lower cost of total deposits which decreased by 26 basis points. In addition, the prior quarter included a 6 basis point decrease from the reversal of interest income on a loan placed on nonaccrual status during that quarter. The yield on earning assets was 6.89% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 6.91% for the prior quarter, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 3.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 3.73% in the prior quarter. The cost of total deposits was 2.36% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.62% in the prior quarter. The cost of core deposits, which excludes brokered deposits, was 2.07% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 2.27% in the prior quarter. The spot rate for total deposits was 2.29% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 2.42% at September 30, 2024.

Provision for Credit Losses

Provision expense for credit losses for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $17 thousand, compared to $0.3 million in the prior quarter and $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The provision expense for loans HFI for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $0.7 million, driven by loan growth. This was offset by a $0.7 million reversal for unfunded commitments. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.4 million in the prior quarter and $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $14.9 million with a 11.45% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $932 thousand, compared with $9.1 million with a 10.96% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $587 thousand in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $13.4 million in the prior quarter and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The efficiency ratio was 48.34% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 49.46% in the prior quarter and 50.22% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in the efficiency ratio from the prior quarter was due to the increases in net interest income and noninterest income described above, while the increase in noninterest expense was relatively modest.

The Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Inflationary pressures and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $4.0 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 29.6%, compared to 29.5% in the prior quarter and 29.9% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

As of December 31, 2024, total assets were $2.43 billion, an increase of $38.8 million since September 30, 2024. The increase in assets from the prior quarter was primarily due to higher loans receivable and investment securities. Loans HFI totaled $2.09 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $72.7 million or 3.6% since September 30, 2024. Investment securities available-for-sale (“AFS”) were $145.2 million as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $4.1 million or 2.9% since September 30, 2024, primarily as a result of new securities purchased. As of December 31, 2024, the net unrealized loss on the AFS investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $12.1 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $9.1 million (pre-tax) as of September 30, 2024. The average duration of the Bank’s AFS portfolio is 3.8 years. The Company has no held-to-maturity securities. Offsetting these increases to total assets, our total cash and due from banks decreased to $163.9 million as of December 31, 2024, a reduction of $43.3 million or 20.9% since September 30, 2024, primarily due to the deployment of cash to support strong loan growth.

Total deposits were $2.13 billion as of December 31, 2024, an increase of $27.3 million since September 30, 2024. During the quarter, core deposits increased by $21.2 million, which was driven by a $52.1 million increase in interest-bearing core deposits (including balances in the Intrafi ICS and CDARS programs), offset by a $30.9 million decrease in noninterest-bearing core deposits. The deposit mix has continued to shift due to short-term interest rates remaining elevated compared to recent years. Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 29.2% of total core deposits. Uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts, represent 46.8% of total deposits as of December 31, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, total available liquidity was $1.9 billion or 186.9% of uninsured deposits, net of collateralized and fiduciary deposit accounts. Total available liquidity is comprised of $301 million of on-balance sheet liquidity (cash and investment securities) and $1.6 billion of unused borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL")

As of December 31, 2024, the allowance for loan losses was $27.3 million or 1.31% of loans HFI, compared to $26.6 million or 1.32% of loans HFI as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the coverage ratio from September 30, 2024 primarily reflects marginal decreases in reserve rates on commercial real estate loans, mainly due to improvements in the real GDP and CRE price index growth forecasts used in our CECL model. The Company continues to have strong credit metrics and its nonperforming assets are 0.47% of total assets as of December 31, 2024 compared to 0.48% as of September 30, 2024. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $1.5 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $2.2 million as of September 30, 2024. The decrease in the reserve for unfunded commitments was due to lower unfunded commitment balances (driven by higher credit line usage) and lower estimated lifetime funding rates. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

At December 31, 2024 and September 30, 2024, there were no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.1 million and $14.9 million, respectively. Total classified assets consisted of nine loans as of December 31, 2024, which included seven loans totaling $12.4 million secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 47.5%. The remaining loans were $2.7 million of commercial and industrial loans, one of which was a $2.5 million unsecured loan on nonaccrual status with a specific reserve of $2.0 million.

The Bank’s loan portfolio does include assets that are in the affected areas of Los Angeles devastated by wildfires. However, the financial impact remains unknown at this point in time. As access to these areas opens, a full assessment will be completed.

Capital Ratios (2)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  December 31, 2024 (2) September 30, 2024
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 10.39% 10.05%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 11.58% 11.46%
Total risk-based capital ratio 12.83% 12.71%
     

(2)   December 31, 2024 capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM)

PBAM is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank, which operates offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo, and Beverly Hills, as well as through efficient digital banking services. CalPrivate Bank is driven by its core values of building client Relationships based on superior funding Solutions, unparalleled Service, and mutual Trust. The Bank caters to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, closely-held businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs, delivering a Distinctly Different™ personalized banking experience while leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our clients’ evolving needs. CalPrivate Bank is in the top tier of customer service survey ratings in the nation, scoring almost 3x higher than the median domestic bank. The Bank offers comprehensive deposit and treasury services, rapid and creative loan options including various portfolio and government-guaranteed lending programs, cross border banking, and innovative, unique technologies that drive enhanced client performance. CalPrivate Bank has been recognized by Bank Director's RankingBanking® as the 10th best bank in the country and the #1 bank in its asset class for both return on assets (ROA) and return on equity (ROE). CalPrivate Bank was also ranked in the top 5% of banks in the U.S. with assets between $2B and $10B by American Banker. Additionally, CalPrivate Bank is a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank, an SBA Preferred Lender, and has been honored as Community Bank 504 Lender of the Year by the NADCO Community Impact Awards, exemplifying excellence in the banking industry. These prestigious rankings highlight the Bank’s commitment to delivering exceptional banking services and setting new industry standards.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, including adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (“Adjusted EPS”), efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, to permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and to enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This communication contains expressions of expectations, both implied and explicit, that are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution you that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, especially given the current turmoil in the banking and financial markets. These factors include the effects of depositors withdrawing funds unexpectedly, counterparties being unable to provide liquidity sources that we believe should be available, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, including competition in lending and deposit acquisition, the unpredictability of fee income from participation in SBA loan programs, the effects of bank failures, liquidations and mergers in our markets and nationally, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, system failures and data security, whether we can effectively secure and implement new technology solutions, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from what we anticipate or project. You should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statement, which speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Although we believe in good faith the assumptions and bases supporting our forward-looking statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that those assumptions and bases will prove accurate.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                 
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Assets                
Cash and due from banks $ 16,528     $ 29,555     $ 19,811  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   10,419       10,160       39,667  
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   136,929       167,459       118,622  
Total cash and due from banks   163,876       207,174       178,100  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   4,189       4,124       4,000  
Investment debt securities available for sale   145,238       141,100       102,499  
Loans held for sale   3,008       2,040       1,233  
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs and unaccreted discounts   2,085,149       2,012,457       1,847,161  
Allowance for loan losses   (27,267 )     (26,594 )     (24,476 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance   2,057,882       1,985,863       1,822,685  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   9,586       9,586       8,915  
Operating lease right of use assets   6,819       4,344       3,096  
Premises and equipment, net   2,335       2,345       1,700  
Servicing assets, net   2,087       2,006       2,318  
Accrued interest receivable   7,993       7,738       7,499  
Other assets   22,140       20,053       20,423  
Total assets $ 2,425,153     $ 2,386,373     $ 2,152,468  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Liabilities                
Noninterest bearing $ 553,405     $ 584,292     $ 572,755  
Interest bearing   1,581,054       1,522,839       1,302,615  
Total deposits   2,134,459       2,107,131       1,875,370  
FHLB borrowings   28,000       28,000       57,000  
Other borrowings   17,969       17,967       17,961  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   21,191       19,062       16,354  
Total liabilities   2,201,619       2,172,160       1,966,685  
                 
Shareholders' equity                
Common stock   74,733       74,688       74,003  
Additional paid-in capital   5,037       4,271       3,679  
Retained earnings   152,252       141,623       116,604  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (8,488 )     (6,369 )     (8,503 )
Total shareholders' equity   223,534       214,213       185,783  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,425,153     $ 2,386,373     $ 2,152,468  
                       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
           
  For the three months ended     Year to Date  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Dec 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Interest Income                            
Loans $ 37,259     $ 36,353     $ 31,482     $ 142,156     $ 116,548  
Investment securities   1,510       1,345       655       4,924       2,357  
Deposits in other financial institutions   1,661       2,320       1,926       7,814       6,757  
Total interest income   40,430       40,018       34,063       154,894       125,662  
                             
Interest Expense                            
Deposits   12,297       13,468       10,874       50,935       30,589  
Borrowings   726       843       1,001       3,407       4,754  
Total interest expense   13,023       14,311       11,875       54,342       35,343  
                             
Net interest income   27,407       25,707       22,188       100,552       90,319  
Provision (reversal) for credit losses   17       304       459       2,690       (6,146 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   27,390       25,403       21,729       97,862       96,465  
                             
Noninterest income:                            
Service charges on deposit accounts   558       504       373       1,880       1,344  
Net gain on sale of loans   932       587       436       2,861       1,547  
Other noninterest income   456       343       435       1,603       2,031  
Total noninterest income   1,946       1,434       1,244       6,344       4,922  
                             
Noninterest expense:                            
Compensation and employee benefits   9,539       9,422       7,942       36,658       30,673  
Occupancy and equipment   847       818       790       3,257       3,172  
Data processing   1,195       1,238       1,001       4,674       3,887  
Professional services   573       252       410       1,737       576  
Other expenses   2,036       1,695       1,625       7,034       5,662  
Total noninterest expense   14,190       13,425       11,768       53,360       43,970  
Income before provision for income taxes   15,146       13,412       11,205       50,846       57,417  
Provision for income taxes   4,488       3,959       3,346       15,024       16,561  
Net income $ 10,658     $ 9,453     $ 7,859     $ 35,822     $ 40,856  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,573     $ 9,373     $ 7,800     $ 35,541     $ 40,563  
                             
Earnings per share                            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.85     $ 1.64     $ 1.38     $ 6.24     $ 7.18  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82     $ 1.63     $ 1.36     $ 6.15     $ 7.11  
                             
Average shares outstanding   5,716,291       5,707,723       5,664,028       5,698,207       5,646,409  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,813,197       5,767,401       5,723,735       5,782,385       5,704,519  
                                       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  For the three months ended  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
  Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets                                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions $ 143,053     $ 1,661       4.62 %   $ 171,347     $ 2,320       5.39 %   $ 144,265     $ 1,926       5.30 %
Investment securities   155,768       1,510       3.88 %     142,442       1,345       3.78 %     101,719       655       2.58 %
Loans, including LHFS   2,036,178       37,259       7.28 %     1,989,748       36,353       7.27 %     1,788,572       31,482       6.98 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,334,999       40,430       6.89 %     2,303,537       40,018       6.91 %     2,034,556       34,063       6.64 %
Noninterest-earning assets   24,964                   24,862                   27,930              
Total Assets $ 2,359,963                 $ 2,328,399                 $ 2,062,486              
                                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                                    
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered   178,811       634       1.41 %     150,674       616       1.63 %     112,580       503       1.77 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   904,191       6,993       3.08 %     891,697       7,745       3.46 %     713,754       5,811       3.23 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered   191,794       2,004       4.16 %     171,746       1,857       4.30 %     123,985       1,155       3.70 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered   1,274,796       9,631       3.01 %     1,214,117       10,218       3.35 %     950,319       7,469       3.12 %
Total brokered deposits   218,792       2,666       4.85 %     258,614       3,250       5.00 %     256,761       3,405       5.26 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   1,493,588       12,297       3.28 %     1,472,731       13,468       3.64 %     1,207,080       10,874       3.57 %
                                                     
FHLB advances   29,446       343       4.63 %     36,142       437       4.81 %     56,511       728       5.11 %
Other borrowings   17,967       383       8.48 %     17,966       406       8.99 %     17,960       273       6.03 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,541,001       13,023       3.36 %     1,526,839       14,311       3.73 %     1,281,551       11,875       3.68 %
                                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits   577,462                   574,466                   581,579              
Total Funding Sources   2,118,463       13,023       2.45 %     2,101,305       14,311       2.71 %     1,863,130       11,875       2.53 %
                                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   21,537                   18,205                   19,069              
Shareholders' equity   219,963                   208,889                   180,287              
                                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,359,963                 $ 2,328,399                 $ 2,062,486              
                                                     
Net interest income/spread       $ 27,407       4.44 %         $ 25,707       4.20 %         $ 22,188       4.11 %
Net interest margin               4.67 %                 4.44 %                 4.33 %
                                                           


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
     
  Year to Date  
  Dec 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
  Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		     Average
Balance		     Interest     Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                                  
Deposits in other financial institutions $ 150,654     $ 7,814       5.19 %   $ 134,783     $ 6,757       5.01 %
Investment securities   135,519       4,924       3.62 %     106,470       2,357       2.21 %
Loans   1,958,793       142,156       7.26 %     1,702,321       116,548       6.85 %
Total interest-earning assets   2,244,966       154,894       6.90 %     1,943,574       125,662       6.47 %
Noninterest-earning assets   25,240                   28,442              
Total Assets $ 2,270,206                 $ 1,972,016              
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                  
Interest bearing DDA, excluding brokered   142,543       2,154       1.51 %     102,972       1,612       1.57 %
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   852,130       28,513       3.35 %     659,191       16,007       2.43 %
Time deposits, excluding brokered   171,048       7,134       4.17 %     105,810       3,263       3.08 %
Total deposits, excluding brokered   1,165,721       37,801       3.24 %     867,973       20,882       2.41 %
Total brokered deposits   262,266       13,134       5.01 %     192,060       9,707       5.05 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits   1,427,987       50,935       3.57 %     1,060,033       30,589       2.89 %
                                   
FHLB advances   40,680       1,975       4.85 %     72,322       3,666       5.07 %
Other borrowings   17,966       1,432       7.97 %     17,966       1,088       6.06 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   1,486,633       54,342       3.66 %     1,150,321       35,343       3.07 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing deposits   560,422                   632,652              
Total Funding Sources   2,047,055       54,342       2.65 %     1,782,973       35,343       1.98 %
                                   
Noninterest-bearing liabilities   18,531                   23,294              
Shareholders' equity   204,620                   165,749              
                                   
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,270,206                 $ 1,972,016              
                                   
Net interest income/spread       $ 100,552       4.25 %         $ 90,319       4.49 %
Net interest margin               4.48 %                 4.65 %
                                       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                             
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Assets                            
Cash and due from banks $ 163,876     $ 207,174     $ 158,377     $ 141,501     $ 178,100  
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   4,189       4,124       4,097       4,032       4,000  
Investment securities   145,238       141,100       121,725       114,067       102,499  
Loans held for sale   3,008       2,040       -       383       1,233  
Total loans held-for-investment   2,085,149       2,012,457       1,979,720       1,906,992       1,847,161  
Allowance for loan losses   (27,267 )     (26,594 )     (26,591 )     (24,693 )     (24,476 )
Loans held-for-investment, net of allowance   2,057,882       1,985,863       1,953,129       1,882,299       1,822,685  
Operating lease right of use assets   6,819       4,344       4,719       2,765       3,096  
Premises and equipment, net   2,335       2,345       2,207       1,804       1,700  
Other assets and interest receivable   41,806       39,383       41,430       40,926       39,155  
Total assets $ 2,425,153     $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 2,152,468  
                             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                            
Liabilities                            
Noninterest Bearing $ 553,405     $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 572,755  
Interest Bearing   1,581,054       1,522,839       1,444,671       1,388,381       1,302,615  
Total Deposits   2,134,459       2,107,131       2,001,726       1,904,675       1,875,370  
Borrowings   45,969       45,967       65,965       70,963       74,961  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   21,191       19,062       16,551       18,107       16,354  
Total liabilities   2,201,619       2,172,160       2,084,242       1,993,745       1,966,685  
Shareholders' equity                            
Common stock   74,733       74,688       74,636       74,105       74,003  
Additional paid-in capital   5,037       4,271       3,717       4,108       3,679  
Retained earnings   152,252       141,623       132,179       124,464       116,604  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (8,488 )     (6,369 )     (9,090 )     (8,645 )     (8,503 )
Total shareholders' equity   223,534       214,213       201,442       194,032       185,783  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,425,153     $ 2,386,373     $ 2,285,684     $ 2,187,777     $ 2,152,468  
                             
Book value per common share $ 38.76     $ 37.21     $ 35.03     $ 33.94     $ 32.48  
Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 38.40     $ 36.87     $ 34.65     $ 33.55     $ 32.08  
Shares outstanding   5,766,810       5,756,207       5,751,143       5,717,519       5,719,115  
                                       

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Condensed Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
     
  For the three months ended  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Interest income $ 40,430     $ 40,018     $ 38,662     $ 35,784     $ 34,063  
Interest expense   13,023       14,311       13,992       13,016       11,875  
Net interest income   27,407       25,707       24,670       22,768       22,188  
Provision for credit losses   17       304       2,136       233       459  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   27,390       25,403       22,534       22,535       21,729  
                             
Service charges on deposit accounts   558       504       430       388       373  
Net gain on sale of loans   932       587       661       681       436  
Other noninterest income   456       343       447       357       435  
Total noninterest income   1,946       1,434       1,538       1,426       1,244  
                             
Compensation and employee benefits   9,539       9,422       8,836       8,861       7,942  
Occupancy and equipment   847       818       822       770       790  
Data processing   1,195       1,238       1,183       1,058       1,001  
Professional services   573       252       424       488       410  
Other expenses   2,036       1,695       1,697       1,606       1,625  
Total noninterest expense   14,190       13,425       12,962       12,783       11,768  
                             
Income before provision for income taxes   15,146       13,412       11,110       11,178       11,205  
Income taxes   4,488       3,959       3,283       3,294       3,346  
Net income $ 10,658     $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 10,573     $ 9,373     $ 7,761     $ 7,832     $ 7,800  
                             
Earnings per share                            
Basic earnings per share $ 1.85     $ 1.64     $ 1.36     $ 1.38     $ 1.38  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.82     $ 1.63     $ 1.35     $ 1.36     $ 1.36  
                             
Average shares outstanding   5,716,291       5,707,723       5,702,938       5,679,843       5,664,028  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,813,197       5,767,401       5,762,616       5,754,937       5,723,735  


  Performance Ratios  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
ROAA   1.80 %     1.62 %     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %
ROAE   19.28 %     18.00 %     15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %
ROATCE(1)   19.46 %     18.18 %     15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %
Net interest margin   4.67 %     4.44 %     4.48 %     4.31 %     4.33 %
Net interest spread   4.44 %     4.20 %     4.24 %     4.08 %     4.11 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   48.34 %     49.46 %     49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.39 %     2.29 %     2.32 %     2.39 %     2.26 %
                                       

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
     
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  For the three months ended  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Total assets $ 2,359,963     $ 2,328,399     $ 2,241,860     $ 2,148,978     $ 2,062,486  
Earning assets $ 2,334,999     $ 2,303,537     $ 2,216,185     $ 2,123,509     $ 2,034,556  
Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 2,036,178     $ 1,989,748     $ 1,939,746     $ 1,868,308     $ 1,788,572  
Total deposits $ 2,071,050     $ 2,047,197     $ 1,961,099     $ 1,872,737     $ 1,788,659  
Total shareholders' equity $ 219,963     $ 208,889     $ 199,088     $ 190,326     $ 180,287  
                                       


  Loan Balances by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Commercial Real Estate (CRE):                            
Investor owned $ 572,659     $ 560,481     $ 566,314     $ 573,587     $ 583,069  
Owner occupied   223,442       221,364       216,876       216,123       202,106  
Multifamily   162,330       175,387       177,390       175,629       168,324  
Secured by single family   198,579       190,738       181,744       157,092       146,370  
Land and construction   62,638       68,186       58,109       35,975       33,655  
SBA secured by real estate   401,990       395,646       388,271       385,416       349,676  
Total CRE   1,621,638       1,611,802       1,588,704       1,543,822       1,483,200  
Commercial business:                            
Commercial and industrial   441,182       383,874       378,161       352,417       350,879  
SBA non-real estate secured   20,205       15,101       10,758       8,657       9,807  
Total commercial business   461,387       398,975       388,919       361,074       360,686  
Consumer   2,124       1,680       2,097       2,096       3,275  
Total loans held for investment $ 2,085,149     $ 2,012,457     $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992     $ 1,847,161  
                                       


  Deposits by Type  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Noninterest-bearing DDA $ 553,405     $ 584,292     $ 557,055     $ 516,294     $ 572,755  
Interest-bearing DDA, excluding brokered   251,594       182,268       156,253       117,129       121,829  
Savings & MMA, excluding brokered   887,740       920,219       861,508       812,841       742,617  
Time deposits, excluding brokered   201,851       186,583       168,664       160,605       147,583  
Total deposits, excluding brokered   1,894,590       1,873,362       1,743,480       1,606,869       1,584,784  
Total brokered deposits   239,869       233,769       258,246       297,806       290,586  
Total deposits $ 2,134,459     $ 2,107,131     $ 2,001,726     $ 1,904,675     $ 1,875,370  
                                       


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
     
  Rollforward of Allowance for Credit Losses  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  For the three months ended  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Allowance for loan losses:                            
Beginning balance $ 26,594     $ 26,591     $ 24,693     $ 24,476     $ 23,789  
Provision for loan losses   673       3       1,994       251       687  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   -       -       (96 )     (34 )     -  
Ending balance   27,267       26,594       26,591       24,693       24,476  
Reserve for unfunded commitments   1,509       2,165       1,865       1,723       1,741  
Total allowance for credit losses $ 28,776     $ 28,759     $ 28,456     $ 26,416     $ 26,217  
                                       


  Asset Quality  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Total loans held-for-investment $ 2,085,149     $ 2,012,457     $ 1,979,720     $ 1,906,992     $ 1,847,161  
Allowance for loan losses $ (27,267 )   $ (26,594 )   $ (26,591 )   $ (24,693 )   $ (24,476 )
30-89 day past due loans $ 1,952     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ 1,470  
90+ day past due loans $ 11,512     $ 11,512     $ 2,500     $ 3,530     $ 3,874  
Nonaccrual loans $ 11,512     $ 11,512     $ 2,500     $ 4,656     $ 5,053  
NPAs / Assets   0.47 %     0.48 %     0.11 %     0.21 %     0.23 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO   0.55 %     0.57 %     0.13 %     0.24 %     0.27 %
Net quarterly charge-offs (recoveries) $ -     $ -     $ 96     $ 34     $ -  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) /avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.01 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI   1.31 %     1.32 %     1.34 %     1.29 %     1.33 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   236.86 %     231.01 %     1,063.64 %     530.35 %     484.39 %
                                       

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: adjusted income before provision for income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and the impact to the year over year percentage change of each reconciling item and total. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
                       
  Year to Date     Year Over Year Impact to Change  
  Dec 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023     Dollars (thousands $)     Percent (%)  
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes                      
Income before provision for income taxes $ 50,846     $ 57,417     $ (6,571 )     -11.4 %
ANI recovery(1)   -       (7,708 )     7,708       13.7 %
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation(2)   -       (1,635 )     1,635       3.5 %
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination(3)   -       (986 )     986       2.2 %
Adjusted income before provision for income taxes (non-GAAP) $ 50,846     $ 47,088     $ 3,758       8.0 %
                       
Adjusted net income                      
Net income $ 35,822     $ 40,856     $ (5,034 )     -12.3 %
ANI recovery, net of tax(1)(4)   -       (5,430 )     5,430       13.4 %
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax(2)(4)   -       (1,152 )     1,152       3.4 %
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)   -       (694 )     694       2.2 %
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 35,822     $ 33,580     $ 2,242       6.7 %
                       
Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS")                      
Diluted earnings per share $ 6.15     $ 7.11     $ (0.96 )     -13.5 %
ANI recovery, net of tax(1)(4)   -       (0.94 )     0.94       13.2 %
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation, net of tax(2)(4)   -       (0.20 )     0.20       3.3 %
Recovery of principal and interest on a loan previously acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination, net of tax(3)(4)   -       (0.12 )     0.12       2.1 %
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 6.15     $ 5.85     $ 0.30       5.1 %
                       
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,782,385       5,704,519              
                           

(1) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company reached a settlement with the Receiver for ANI Investments and Gina Champion-Cain in which the Company recovered $7.7 million (or approximately $0.94 per diluted share after tax) plus certain rights to future recoveries from a guarantor of the charged off loan. This recovery amount represents 80% of the original principal charge-off and is net of the participant bank’s share.
(2) In the second quarter of 2023, in conjunction with the resolution of the ANI litigation, the Company was reimbursed $0.9 million of legal costs by the participant bank. In addition, $0.7 million of previously invoiced legal fees were waived at settlement of the litigation.
(3) In the second quarter of 2023, the Company received $1.0 million related to a loan that was originated and written off by San Diego Private Bank ("SDPB") prior to SDPB merging with the Company in 2013. Accordingly, the Company recorded an allowance recovery of $0.9 million for the amount that would have been written off at the time of the merger under CECL and $0.1 million of interest income for recovered interest.
(4) Net of tax effect of 29.6%, which is comprised of 21.0% for the statutory Federal tax rate plus 8.6% for state franchise taxes, net of Federal benefits.

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, and return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
                             
  For the three months ended  
  Dec 31, 2024     Sep 30, 2024     Jun 30, 2024     Mar 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Efficiency Ratio                            
Noninterest expense $ 14,190     $ 13,425     $ 12,962     $ 12,783     $ 11,768  
Net interest income   27,407       25,707       24,670       22,768       22,188  
Noninterest income   1,946       1,434       1,538       1,426       1,244  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   29,353       27,141       26,208       24,194       23,432  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   48.34 %     49.46 %     49.46 %     52.84 %     50.22 %
                             
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                            
Net interest income $ 27,407     $ 25,707     $ 24,670     $ 22,768     $ 22,188  
Noninterest income   1,946       1,434       1,538       1,426       1,244  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   29,353       27,141       26,208       24,194       23,432  
Less: Noninterest expense   14,190       13,425       12,962       12,783       11,768  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 15,163     $ 13,716     $ 13,246     $ 11,411     $ 11,664  
                             
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                            
Net income $ 10,658     $ 9,453     $ 7,827     $ 7,884     $ 7,859  
Average assets   2,359,963       2,328,399       2,241,860       2,148,978       2,062,486  
Average shareholders' equity   219,963       208,889       199,088       190,326       180,287  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,028       2,051       2,163       2,208       2,451  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   217,935       206,838       196,925       188,118       177,836  
                             
Return on average assets   1.80 %     1.62 %     1.40 %     1.48 %     1.51 %
Return on average equity   19.28 %     18.00 %     15.81 %     16.66 %     17.29 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   19.46 %     18.18 %     15.99 %     16.86 %     17.53 %
                             
Tangible book value per share                            
Total equity   223,534       214,213       201,442       194,032       185,783  
Less: Total intangible assets   2,087       2,006       2,164       2,203       2,318  
Total tangible equity   221,447       212,207       199,278       191,829       183,465  
Shares outstanding   5,766,810       5,756,207       5,751,143       5,717,519       5,719,115  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 38.40     $ 36.87     $ 34.65     $ 33.55     $ 32.08  
                                       

PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, adjusted return on average assets, return on average tangible common equity and adjusted return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
           
  Year to Date  
  Dec 31, 2024     Dec 31, 2023  
Efficiency Ratio          
Noninterest expense $ 53,360     $ 43,970  
Net interest income   100,552       90,319  
Noninterest income   6,344       4,922  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   106,896       95,241  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   49.92 %     46.17 %
           
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio          
Noninterest expense $ 53,360     $ 43,970  
Settlement of legal fees related to ANI litigation   -       1,635  
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)   53,360       45,605  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   106,896       95,241  
Recovery of interest on a loan acquired with credit deterioration as part of a business combination   -       (84 )
Adjusted total net interest income and noninterest income (non-GAAP)   106,896       95,157  
Adjusted Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   49.92 %     47.93 %
           
Pretax pre-provision net revenue          
Net interest income $ 100,552     $ 90,319  
Noninterest income   6,344       4,922  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   106,896       95,241  
Less: Noninterest expense   53,360       43,970  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 53,536     $ 51,271  
           
Return and Adjusted Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity          
Net income $ 35,822     $ 40,856  
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)(1)   35,822       33,580  
Average assets   2,270,206       1,972,016  
Average shareholders' equity   204,620       165,749  
Less: Average intangible assets   2,112       2,774  
Average tangible common equity   202,508       162,975  
           
Return on average assets   1.58 %     2.07 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)(1)   1.58 %     1.70 %
Return on average equity   17.51 %     24.65 %
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP)(1)   17.51 %     20.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   17.69 %     25.07 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1)   17.69 %     20.60 %
               

(1) A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income is provided on page 15.


