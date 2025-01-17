Whitestone REIT Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast and Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the market close on Monday, March 3, 2025.

The Company will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 8:30 A.M. Eastern Time. The call will be led by Dave Holeman, Chief Executive Officer. The webcast and conference call access information is as follows:

Dial-in number for domestic participants: 1-877-407-0784 Dial-in number for international participants: 1-201-689-8560

The conference call will be recorded, and a telephone replay will be available through March 18, 2025.

Replay access information is as follows:

Replay number for domestic participants: 1-844-512-2921 Replay number for international participants: 1-412-317-6671 Passcode: 13747760

To listen to a live webcast of the conference call, please visit Whitestone's investor relations website , and then click on the webcast link. A replay of the call will be available on Whitestone’s website via the webcast link.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit the Company's investor relations website .

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy

Director of Investor Relations

Whitestone REIT

(713) 435-2219

ir@whitestonereit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.