Hepsiburada and Vodafone Türkiye Join Forces to Enhance Customer Experience

ISTANBUL, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, and Vodafone Türkiye, a leading mobile telecommunications company, have announced a strategic collaboration aimed at enhancing customer experience in the e-commerce and telecommunication sectors.

The collaboration integrates the new “Hepsiburada for Vodafone Users” platform into the Vodafone Yanımda app, which has over 16 million users. Hepsiburada will manage the end-to-end e-commerce operations on this new platform, providing easy access to Hepsiburada’s 280 million SKUs across more than 30 product categories. Customers shopping on this platform will benefit from rewards, including free data, special discounts, and promotions.

The collaboration also provides additional benefits to new Vodafone Red members, including a complimentary one-year membership to Hepsiburada’s loyalty program, Hepsiburada Premium. Hepsiburada Premium offers a variety of benefits, including free delivery, scheduled shipping, 3% cashback, a 50% discount on furniture assembly services and a complimentary subscription to BluTV, a video-on-demand service by Warner Bros. Discovery.

At a joint event announcing the initiative, Vodafone Türkiye CEO Engin Aksoy stated, “Partnering with Hepsiburada allows us to redefine e-commerce with an innovative platform that provides excellent shopping experience and exclusive rewards. This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term collaboration in e-commerce.” Hepsiburada CEO Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin added, “Hepsiburada is proud to partner with Vodafone to offer a seamless shopping experience. This collaboration combines the strengths of two industry leaders to bring added value to millions of Vodafone Türkiye customers, further cementing our position as the most recommended e-commerce platform in Türkiye.”

This initiative is expected to provide both companies with the opportunity to expand their customer base while offering customers a fast, convenient, and highly rewarding shopping experience.

About Hepsiburada

Hepsiburada is a leading e-commerce technology platform in Türkiye, operating through a hybrid model that combines first-party direct sales (1P) and a third-party marketplace (3P) with approximately 100 thousand merchants.

With its vision of leading the digitalization of commerce, Hepsiburada serves as a reliable, innovative and purpose-driven companion in consumers’ daily lives. Hepsiburada’s e-commerce platform offers a broad ecosystem of capabilities for merchants and consumers including last-mile delivery, fulfillment services, advertising solutions, cross-border sales, payment services and affordability solutions. Hepsiburada’s integrated fintech platform, Hepsipay, provides secure payment solutions, including digital wallets, general-purpose loans, buy now pay later (BNPL) and one-click checkout, enhancing shopping convenience for consumers across online and offline while driving higher sales conversions for merchants.

Since its founding in 2000, Hepsiburada has been purpose-driven, leveraging its digital capabilities to empower women in the Turkish economy. In 2017, Hepsiburada launched the ‘Technology Empowerment for Women Entrepreneurs’ program, which has supported nearly 57.5 thousand female entrepreneurs across Türkiye in reaching millions of customers.

