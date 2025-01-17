Over 5 Million SOLV Tokens Up for Grabs in Upcoming Airdrop Events





PANAMA CITY, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gate.io SOLV spot trading will go live on January 17th, 2025, at 18:00 (UTC+8). Once trading begins, users will be able to stake SOLV tokens to earn high returns.As a top exchange for listing new assets, Gate.io is committed to swiftly supporting high-quality projects while fostering a user-friendly ecosystem. By introducing top-tier projects, Gate.io rewards users with valuable earning opportunities, reinforcing its community-driven ecosystem.

To help users capitalize on key investment opportunities, Gate.io is launching a series of high-reward exclusive events. Over 5,000,000 SOLV tokens (valued at millions of dollars) are set to be distributed as part of these campaigns. Read on for detailed event information and join Gate.io in driving the growth of the SOLV ecosystem.

January 15, 20:00 PM (UTC+8): 2,720,000 SOLV Mining Rewards Await!

The Gate.io Startup SOLV Mining Rewards Program officially launched on January 15th, 2025, at 20:00 (UTC+8). Users can stake GT or USDT to share SOLV tokens for free.

Estimated APYs:

USDT Newbie Pool: Up to 683.85%

Up to GT Pool: Up to 184.71%

Up to Current USDT Pool APY: 82.46%

USDT Newbie Pool APY: 146.17%

Current GT Pool APY: 92.10%



Exclusive New User Bonus: Register and stand a chance to win $200,000!

Phase 2: Million SOLV Mining Airdrop to Launch After Spot Trading Opens

Once Gate.io Solv Protocol (SOLV) spot trading goes live on January 17th, 2025, at 18:00 (UTC+8), the Million SOLV Mining Airdrop – Phase 2 will begin. Users will be able to stake SOLV to earn SOLV, with an estimated APY of up to 876%.

Phase 1 Mining Stats (Ongoing):

Nearly 40,000 participants

Over 2 million GT staked

Nearly 50 million USDT staked



Join now and maximize your rewards!

How to Participate:

Log in to Gate.io Navigate to the "Startup Mining" section Click [Stake Now]



More details https://www.gate.io/announcements/article/42631

January 16th, 14:00 (UTC+8): Gate Web3 Startup – 16,666 SOLV Airdrop Giveaway!

Gate Web3 Startup has listed Solv Protocol (SOLV), offering airdrop allocations through a fair lottery system.

How to Participate:

Log in to Gate Web3 Wallet

Ensure your cross-chain assets exceed $10 USD in value

Join the lucky draw for a chance to win 16,666 SOLV tokens

The higher your wallet balance, the greater your chances of winning a larger airdrop

How to Participate:

Log in to Gate.io Navigate to "Startup Airdrop" in the Features section Click [Join Now]



Additionally, Gate.io will soon launch a SOLV Trading Competition and BTC Staking Yield Subsidy Program, distributing up to 2,900,000 SOLV in massive airdrop rewards. Stay tuned!

About Solv Protocol: The Future of BTC Staking in DeFi

Solv Protocol aims to build a Bitcoin-centric financial ecosystem. With its staking abstraction layer, SolvBTC, and SolvBTC.LST (Liquid Staking Token), the protocol seamlessly integrates Bitcoin into the DeFi ecosystem, enabling retail and institutional investors to earn yields while maintaining liquidity.

As BTCFi continues to unlock new financial utilities for Bitcoin, it is driving a more sophisticated and mature financial ecosystem. Gate.io remains committed to supporting BTCFi innovation, accelerating its ecosystem through diverse campaigns, and empowering high-quality projects to foster industry-wide growth.

