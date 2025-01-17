Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 - FinTech Regulation, Crypto, Web3.0, Forex, FinTech in Focus
EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking place on Mar. 27th, 2025, Wiki Finance Expo Hong Kong 2025 is the largest and most defining Fintech and Web3.0 event in Asia in 2025, promising a rewarding summit for the industry.
Event Details:
Date: March 27th, 2025
Time: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Venue: The Sky 100 Hong Kong Observation Deck, International Commerce Center (ICC)
Focus Areas: Fintech, Web3.0, Crypto, Forex, Payments, AI, Metaverse, NFTs
Registration & Tickets: Free of charge
Registration Link: https://www.wikiexpo.com/HongKong/2025/en/index.html?c=Bf34Yo8a
Why Attend
- Expanded Scale: With over 7000 attendees and 3000 participating companies, this year’s Expo is set to surpass all previous benchmarks.
- Elite Networking: Connecting with industry leaders, forging new friendships, and establishing lasting connections.
- Insightful Discussions: 50+ esteemed speakers sharing interesting perspectives on the future of finance.
- Innovative Exhibits: Cutting-edge technologies and solutions from 80+ exhibitors
Past Speakers at Wiki Finance Expo Global:
Dominic Williams, Founder & Chief Scientist, DFINITY Foundation
Evan Auyang Chi-chun, Group President, Animoca Brands
Justin Sun, Founder - TRON, Member - HTX Global Advisory Board
Reeve Collins, Co Founder - Tether
Jun Du, Founder, SINOHOPE & ABCDE Capital
Alvin Hu, Managing Director, Head of Key Account, KuCoin Exchange
Kevin Lee, CEO, Gate.HK
Mario Nawfal, CEO, IBC Group
Julian Tehan, CCO, BitMEX
Hasnae Taleb, Managing Partner, Mintiply Capital, The Shewolf of Nasdaq by Nasdaq Stock Market
Mayoon Boonyarat, Director Revenue Tax Policy Division, Ministry of Finance of Thailand
John Riggins, Partner, BTC Inc
John Patrick Mullin, Co-Founder, MANTRA
Weronika Marciniak, CEO, Future is meta
Emomotimi Agama, Fellow, U.S. SEC & IFC - Milken Institute, Managing Director, Nigeria SEC/NCMI
Loretta Joseph, Policy Consultant, The Commonwealth, Chairman, ADFSAC
Dr. Florian M Spiegl, Appointed Member, (HK) SFC - FinTech Advisory Group, Founder & CEO, EVIDENT, Lecturer, HKU - Faculty of Business and Economics
Brian Norman, CFO – Auros, Co-Chair Web3 & Blockchain committee - FinTech Assoc HK
Stratos Pourzitakis, PhD, Head of Digital Policy APAC, HSBC
Bugra Celik, Director, Digital Assets | Global Private Banking & Wealth, HSBC
Simon Callaghan, CEO, Blockchain Australia
Hassan Ahmed, Country Director, Coinbase Singapore
To connect, recharge, and learn about industry's transformative trends poised to redefine the future of fintech, register here: https://www.wikiexpo.com/HongKong/2025/en/index.html?c=Bf34Yo8a
Loki So
