Brown Dutton & Crider Law Firm Relocates to State-of-the-Art Facility in Cobb County

Brown Dutton & Crider Law Firm has relocated to modern office in Cobb County, offering mediation services, client-focused family law support, & expert guidance.

MARIETTA, UNITED STATES, GEORGIA, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brown Dutton & Crider Law Firm is excited to announce its relocation to a newly renovated office space in Cobb County, offering a modern and accessible environment for clients in need of family law services . The firm's new office, easily accessible from Highway 75 and the Cobb Courthouse, offers a convenient, client-friendly space for efficient service.Our new location is designed to better serve the needs of the firm’s clients. With three spacious courtrooms available for mediation and arbitrations, we can now offer a more streamlined process for resolving family disputes. Additionally, the expansion allows for the recruitment of more skilled legal professionals, enabling the firm to further strengthen its team.Our new office creates a welcoming atmosphere for clients to feel at ease throughout their legal proceedings.“We are thrilled to open the doors to our new office,” said Jenni Brown, a partner at Brown Dutton & Crider. “This move will help us continue to provide the personalized, compassionate legal services our clients deserve. We look forward to welcoming our clients to a space that reflects our commitment to their needs.”If you're facing a family law matter and need expert legal guidance, contact us at 512-293-2484 to schedule a consultation at our new office.About Brown Dutton & Crider Law FirmBrown Dutton & Crider Law Firm specializes in family law, helping clients navigate the complexities of divorce, child custody, and family mediation. Our firm is known for compassionate, client-focused service and expert legal guidance during challenging times.Address: 1111 South Marietta Parkway Southeast, Suite 200 MariettaCity: MariettaState: GeorgiaZipcode: 30060Email: info@gafamilylawyers.comPhone: 512-293-24

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.