UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Signs Cooperation Agreement with InMotion

HONG KONG, Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. (“UCLOUDLINK” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UCL), the world’s first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, announced that it recently signed a cooperation agreement with WH Smith PLC’s InMotion Entertainment Group (“InMotion”), the largest airport-based technology retailer in North America, to make its GlocalMe Life and GlocalMe Mobile/Fixed Broadband series of products available across InMotion’s 120+ airport retail locations in North America.

GlocalMe Life series of products, which includes KeyTracker, RoamPlug, and Unicord, as well as GlocalMe Mobile/Fixed Broadband products are already available in over 30 major airports across the United States and will gradually be rolled out across InMotion’s North American airport retail locations going forward.

The Company is actively negotiating with WHSmith to expand the availability of its solutions across Europe.

Mr. Chaohui Chen, Director and Chief Executive Officer of UCLOUDLINK, said, “This partnership with InMotion, North America’s largest airport-based electronics retailer, significantly expands the retail presence of our products, offering superior network connectivity and convenience to travelers globally. This partnership is a critical part of our broader strategy to leverage our GlocalMe ecosystem and its integrated innovative core HyperConn and cloud SIM solutions to expand our global presence through business partners and channels globally. With other solutions already in development, we will continue to develop partnerships with global key channel partners across the United States and Europe in the coming quarters.”

UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.

