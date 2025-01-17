North West rolls out Accelerated Service Delivery Programme Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded in City of Matlosana, 17 Jan

The North West Provincial Government will in its concerted effort to boost the provision of services across all local municipalities in the province, roll out the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded to residents of City of Matlosana Local Municipality. The programme will be rolled out tomorrow, Friday, 17 January 2025, at the Philemon Masinga New Sports Complex, located in Extension 9, Khuma township.

The programme which will be led by Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi , joined by Members of the Executive Council, along with the local and district Executive Mayors, seeks to enhance the municipalities’ basic infrastructure, monitor and enforce consumer compliance, and promote the provision of basic services in a coordinated and collaborative manner.

Moreover, the programme aims to provide the communities with an opportunity to engage with the provincial leadership on service delivery issues.

Some of the service delivery activities which will be carried out on the day include the official hand over of Kosh Honey Bee project to subsistence farmers in Wildebeespan – Khuma, the handing over of three RDP houses in Kanana township as well as presentation of ten title deeds to beneficiaries in Khuma township.

To support local communities with interest in poultry production, government will distribute layer chickens to 13 military veterans who will each receive 50.

Other services will include road maintenance, distribution of food parcels to identified destitute families, distribution of agricultural support packages to households in Khuma and Vaal Reefs, distribution of sanitary towels to identified schools in Khuma, registration of indigents and updating of local businesses details on the Central Supplier Database (CSD) and online application for IDs and social support services.

As a constant and critical feature of this service delivery programme, a platform will be created for Premier Mokgosi, MECs and the Executive Mayors to engage with the community on progress registered in implementing various service delivery projects and programmes in their municipality. This community feedback session will be held after the leadership’s visits to various service delivery sites.



Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the planned City of Matlosana Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date : Friday, 17 January 2025

Time : 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Ext 9, Khuma Township (Philemon Masinga New Sports Complex )

Time : 09h00 to 12h00 - Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time : 12h00 to 14h00 - Community Feedback Session

Venue: Ext 9, Khuma Township (Philemon Masinga New Sports Complex )

For enquiries, contact

Sello Tatai

Spokesperson to the Premier

North West Provincial Government

Cell: 064 756 2510 / 082 450 7842

E-mail: SITatai@nwpg.gov.za

