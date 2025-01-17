IAM introduces “Hawker Management Regime” to consultative organisations and industry associations

MACAU, January 17 - The “Hawker Management Regime” will officially enter into force on 1 March 2025. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has commenced the promotion work of the new law. Three explanatory sessions on the law were held previously to introduce the content of the law and the transitional arrangements to the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs, the Community Service Consultative Committees of three districts and the representatives of the industry associations.

During the explanatory sessions, the representatives of IAM introduced the major content of the law, including stipulations of various obligations of the hawker license holders and the corresponding supervision and sanctioning regime to optimise management standards and implement supervision of infractions, the current operation conditions of the hawker industry in Macao, and the transitional arrangements of the new law, among others.

The participants spoke at the explanatory sessions enthusiastically, giving their opinions and suggestions on the concrete execution of the new law and the future development of the hawker industry. They all agreed that the implementation of the “Hawker Management Regime” would help to improve the operation order of hawkers and promote active operation of the industry, playing a positive role in optimising the use of public resources.

The representatives of IAM responded to the participants’ questions one by one and expressed that IAM would continue to let hawkers understand the stipulations of the new law, in particular the rights and obligations of tenants and the transitional arrangements of the law, through training talks, promotional materials, and other various channels.