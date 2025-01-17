CBP officers seize over $721K in cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

LAREDO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at the Laredo Port of Entry seized cocaine that totaled over $721,000 in street value.

“CBP is proud of the work our frontline officers do to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our communities,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This cocaine seizure is an example of ongoing operational efforts conducted daily to protect our borders.”

Packages containing 54 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Laredo Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 54-year-old male United States citizen driving a 2017 Ford Explorer for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, CBP officers discovered a total of 54.01 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle.

The narcotics had a street value of $721,182.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents are investigating the seizure.

