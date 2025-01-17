CBP officers intercept $987,872 in cocaine at the Pharr International Bridge

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility recently intercepted $987,872 in cocaine concealed within a tractor.

“Our CBP officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance and their training, experience and use of high-tech tools and resources led to the discovery of this load of cocaine,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 74 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge.

On January 14, CBP officers assigned to the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility encountered a tractor making entry from Mexico. The tractor was selected for inspection, which included utilization of canines and non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment. After physically inspecting the shipment, officers extracted 30 packages of alleged cocaine weighing nearly 74 pounds (33.56 kg) concealed within the tractor.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and tractor. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

