MedPAC recommends to Congress Medicare 2026 payment updates for inpatient, outpatient services

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission today voted to recommend that Congress update Medicare payment rates for hospital inpatient and outpatient services by the current law amount plus 1% for 2026 and reiterated its recommendation to distribute an additional $4 billion to safety-net hospitals by transitioning to a Medicare safety-net index policy. The AHA last week urged the committee for higher updates.



In other action, MedPAC recommended that Congress update 2026 Medicare payments for physicians and other health professional services by the Medicare Economic Index minus one percentage and enact a non-budget-neutral add-on payment under the physician fee schedule to services provided to low-income Medicare beneficiaries. The commission also recommended reducing the 2026 payment rates for home health agencies by 7%, skilled nursing facilities by 3% and inpatient rehabilitation facilities by 7%.

In addition, MedPAC voted to recommend eliminating the 190-day lifetime limit in freestanding inpatient psychiatric facilities and the reduction of the number of covered inpatient psychiatric days. The commission also presented status reports for the Part D program and ambulatory surgical centers.

In a public meeting scheduled for Jan. 17, the commission expects to discuss the status of the Medicare Advantage program, along with beneficiary cost-sharing for outpatient services at critical access hospitals.