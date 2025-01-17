Patricia Van Haren Promoted to Partner at Moradi Neufer

Patricia Van Haren - Newest Partner at Moradi Neufer LLP

Patricia Van Haren's Promotion Strengthens Moradi Neufer's Leadership in Collaborative Family Law and Divorce Mediation Across California

Patricia’s knowledge and experience are unrivaled in the collaborative law space” — Kiana Moradi

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moradi Neufer is pleased to announce that Patricia Van Haren has been promoted to Partner. As a leader in the practice of collaborative law mediation as well as developing years of expertise helping clients navigate the divorce process throughout California, she is widely regarded as a stand-out attorney in family law.“Patricia’s knowledge and experience are unrivaled in the collaborative law space,” said Managing Partner Kiana Moradi . “But it’s her thoughtfulness and care that she brings to helping clients navigate the difficult process of divorce that makes her such a perfect leader for our firm.”“Patricia is such a talented attorney, and she is able to guide even the most difficult divorces to successful outcomes,” added Adam Neufer. “We are so lucky to have her.” “I am so happy to be taking this next step with our amazing team,” said Patricia Van Haren. “The reputation of this firm and its culture of client care make it the ideal place to expand the practice of amicable divorce approaches.”In addition to her work at Moradi Neufer, Patricia is also the President Elect of Collaborative Practice California and President of Collaborative Divorce Solutions of Orange County. With over 25 years of experience in family law, she has developed extensive experience in prenuptial agreements, paternity actions, divorces, child custody & visitation, child and spousal support, and property division.Patricia believes in educating the public and providing her clients and the public with the ability to be fully informed throughout the divorce process. She regularly publishes articles, creates educational videos, hosts workshops, and has written the book “How to Survive a Divorce in California” to educate people who have questions about navigating the divorce process.

