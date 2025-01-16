Justice Department Secures Agreement with Sangamon County, Illinois; Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office; and Sangamon County Central Dispatch System Resolving Race and Disability Discrimination Investigation

The Justice Department announced today an agreement with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the Sangamon County Central Dispatch System (SCCDS), and Sangamon County, Illinois, to resolve an investigation of race and disability discrimination in the provision of policing and dispatch services.

The department launched its investigation based on complaints and reports about an SCSO deputy’s fatal shooting of Sonya Massey, a Black woman experiencing a mental health crisis, while responding to Ms. Massey’s 911 call for help.

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division investigated the entities’ compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Title VI), the nondiscrimination provisions of the Omnibus Crime Control and Safe Streets Act (Safe Streets Act), and Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Title VI and the Safe Streets Act collectively prohibit discrimination on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex and religion by recipients of federal financial assistance, such as SCSO. Title II of the ADA prohibits discrimination on the basis of disability by public entities.

“The death of Sonya Massey was a terrible tragedy for a woman experiencing a mental health crisis, her family, and the entire Sangamon County community,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This agreement reflects Sangamon County’s commitment to instituting reform and taking action that will help improve public safety and restore trust with the community in the road ahead.”

In response to the investigation, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office worked cooperatively with the department to reach a resolution agreement to ensure that SCSO has the tools and training to conduct its policing activities in a nondiscriminatory manner and that the County and SCCDS provide dispatch services in a nondiscriminatory manner.

Under the agreement, the entities will review and update policies, rules, and procedures and provide training on a variety of topics, including non-discriminatory policing and interactions with individuals with behavioral health disabilities. The agreement requires the development and implementation of a mobile crisis team program, which will include trained behavioral health staff who timely respond to individuals needing urgent behavioral health assistance. The agreement also provides for the development of a Community Engagement Plan to ensure collaborative problem-solving and nondiscrimination in policing, as well as to increase transparency and community confidence. The agreement sets forth a framework for data collection and reporting for a two-year period of departmental monitoring, among other provisions. The agreement does not constitute any admission of liability by the entities, and the department has not reached a finding of discrimination.

Nondiscrimination under Title VI, the Safe Streets Act, and the ADA is a top priority of the Civil Rights Division. Additional information about the Civil Rights Division is available at www.justice.gov/crt.

Members of the public may report possible civil rights violations at civilrights.justice.gov/report/.