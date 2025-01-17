Graphic Processors Market Size to Worth USD 150.2 Billion by 2033 | Straits Research

The global graphic processors market size was valued at USD 40.64 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow from USD 49.85 billion in 2025 to reach USD 150.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.89% during the forecast period (2025-2033).

New York, United States, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphic processors are essential for rendering high-quality graphics in video games and applications, managing tasks like texture mapping, shading, and lighting to create realistic visuals in real time. Their parallel processing power has made them invaluable in training machine learning models, particularly in deep learning, where they can process large data sets simultaneously, drastically reducing training times compared to CPU-based systems.

This capability enhances video playback and editing applications, enabling faster encoding, decoding, and rendering for smoother workflows. In the media and entertainment industry, professionals in fields like movie graphics and special effects highly value these features.

Market Dynamics

The rise of cloud gaming and virtual reality drives the global market

The global market for graphic processors has experienced substantial growth, driven by the increasing demand for high-performance computing (HPC). Key industries such as data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and scientific computing depend on graphic processors to perform complex calculations quickly and efficiently. This demand is particularly prominent in sectors like healthcare, finance, and space exploration, where advanced computing is essential for simulations, data analysis, and machine learning tasks.

For instance, NVIDIA, a market leader in graphic processors, provides specialized GPUs designed for HPC applications. These processors support critical functions in genomics, such as DNA sequencing, predictive analytics for financial modeling, and climate simulations that aid in environmental planning. As HPC technologies continue to advance, the need for innovative graphic processors capable of handling large-scale parallel computations is expected to rise, further driving the market's growth.

Integration of graphic processors in edge computing and IoT devices creates tremendous opportunities

The integration of graphic processors in edge computing and IoT devices is transforming the global graphic processors market, unlocking significant growth opportunities. As the IoT ecosystem expands, the demand for powerful processing capabilities at the edge, where data is generated, has surged. By embedding graphic processors into edge devices, businesses can achieve faster, more efficient data processing without the heavy dependence on cloud servers. This shift to edge processing not only accelerates real-time analytics but also reduces latency and enhances overall system performance.

A prime example of this is the automotive sector, where graphic processors are essential for autonomous vehicles. These vehicles rely on edge devices to process real-time sensor data for decision-making and navigation. For instance, NVIDIA's DRIVE platform combines GPUs with AI to process sensor data instantly, enabling vehicles to quickly respond to their surroundings, such as detecting obstacles or adjusting speed based on traffic. By minimizing reliance on cloud computing, this approach improves response times, bolsters safety, and enhances the reliability of autonomous systems.

Regional Analysis

North America, particularly the United States, is a key leader in both the demand and production of graphic processors. Companies like NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel have driven the market's growth through continuous innovation, introducing high-performance products for applications in gaming, cloud computing, and deep learning. Demand for graphic processors is particularly strong in sectors such as gaming, data centers, cloud computing, and autonomous vehicles.

With the ongoing advancements in AI and machine learning, the need for graphic processors has become critical due to their parallel processing capabilities, which accelerate research and development in these fields. This trend is supported by significant investments in R&D, a large, tech-savvy consumer base, and broad adoption across both consumer and enterprise markets. North America’s leadership in technological innovation ensures its continued dominance in graphic processor production and usage.

Key Highlights

Based on Components, the graphic processors market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment dominated the market with the largest market revenue.

Based on Type, the graphic processors market is categorized into integrated, discrete, and hybrid graphic processors. The discrete graphic processors segment leads the market in terms of revenue.

Based on deployment, the graphic processors market is divided into on-premise and cloud deployment modes. The cloud segment holds the largest market revenue.

Based on applications, the graphic processors market is segmented into consumer electronics, IT & telecommunications, healthcare, media & entertainment, and others. The consumer electronics sector exhibits the highest market share.

North America is the most significant global market shareholder.

Competitive Players

NVIDIA Corporation AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Intel Corporation Qualcomm Samsung Electronics ARM Holdings Imagination Technologies Broadcom VIA Technologies Inc. Matrox Electronic Systems Ltd.

Recent Developments

In September 2024, Intel launched its Core Ultra 200V series mobile processors, codenamed Lunar Lake, in India. These processors are designed to deliver notable enhancements in performance, power efficiency, AI capabilities, and graphics processing, specifically tailored for thin-and-light laptops. This development positions Intel to better compete in the mobile computing market by addressing the growing demand for efficient and powerful computing solutions.

Segmentation

By Component

Hardware Software Services

By Type

Integrated Discrete Hybrid

By Deployment

On-premise Cloud

By Applications Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Healthcare Media & Entertainment Others

