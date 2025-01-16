Submit Release
Governor announces judicial appointment of Crystal Lees

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham announced on Thursday the appointment of Crystal Lees as a Second Judicial District Court judge.

Lees’ appointment follows the retirement of Judge Debra Ramirez.

Since 2018, Lees has served the state of New Mexico as a domestic relations hearing officer for the Second Judicial District Court, presiding over hearings in child custody, divorce, and child support matters. A graduate of Texas Tech University School of Law, Lees was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 2012.

Lees’ appointment commences on Jan. 18, 2025.

