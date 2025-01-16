Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research Warns of Increased Risk of Sarcoidosis from Fire and Smoke Exposure Urging Immediate Action to Prevent Future Health Consequences

9/11 First Responders Serve as a Warning for the Long-Term Health Effects of Smoke Inhalation and Toxic Exposure

CHICAGO, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As devastating wildfires and smoke sweep across California, the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) urges individuals to prioritize their immediate and long-term health and safety during this critical time. FSR is issuing a public health alert to residents of CA regarding the potential long-term health risks, including pulmonary, cardiac, and ocular sarcoidosis posed by exposure to wildfire smoke, fine particulate matter in the air, and toxic chemical exposures. Sarcoidosis is an inflammatory disease that can affect any organ of the body that has been linked to environmental exposures including dust, burning wood, and smoke. Drawing from the documented rise in sarcoidosis cases amongst 9/11 first responders and others directly exposed to Ground Zero, experts are concerned that similar exposure to harmful smoke and particulates from wildfires could have comparable health consequences for people in CA.

“Studies following 9/11 have shown that prolonged exposure to smoke and small particulate matter has significantly increased the risk of sarcoidosis and other chronic conditions,” said Mary McGowan, CEO of FSR. “Given the devastating, wide-spread, and intensity of wildfires in LA, it is crucial to raise public awareness, and for those exposed, to take immediate steps to reduce the risk of future chronic diseases like sarcoidosis with long-term implications.”

Chronic diseases can develop years after such environmental exposure, which is why the public should be alerted to the fact that immediate proactive preventative action is the foundation for better health outcomes in the future.

In partnership with FSR’s Global Sarcoidosis Clinic Alliance Founding Members, Cedars-Sinai and UCLA, FSR would like to emphasize the importance of proactive health measures during and after wildfire events to reduce adverse health risks and protect lung health.

“Wildfires pose both short-term and long-term impacts on lung health,” said Bobak Akhavan, MD, director of Pulmonary Sarcoidosis and assistant professor of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles. “This is especially true for patients with chronic lung diseases but can also lead to irritation of airways in healthy patients. For patients with sarcoidosis, we worry about exposure to particulate matter from fires, which include combustion particles, organic compounds, and metals which can be inhaled into the small airways of the lung.”

“The fires in Los Angeles County continue to pose immense threats to homes and residents’ health. Everyone is at risk to particulate matter being breathed inside their lungs. Particulate matter can cause inflammation,” says John Belperio, MD, Interim Chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care, Sleep Medicine, Allergy and Clinical Immunology at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. “If there is any sign of respiratory compromise such as new cough, shortness of breath with or without exertion, the patient should call their physician to determine if this change in respiratory symptoms is from the smoke or something else.”

Safety and Protective Measures:

Stay Indoors: When possible, minimize exposure to outdoor air by staying indoors, particularly during peak smoke periods. Use air purifiers to improve indoor air quality. Monitor Air Quality: Stay updated on local air quality conditions through resources like the Air Quality Index (AQI). Avoid outdoor activities when air quality is poor. Wear Protective Masks: Use N95 or P100 respirators when venturing outdoors to filter fine particles effectively. If N95 or P100 masks are not available, surgical masks may offer some protection and are better than not wearing a mask at all. Use Medications as Prescribed: Continue prescribed treatments, such as inhalers or oxygen therapy, and consult healthcare providers for additional support or adjustments. Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of water to help your body manage inflammation and irritants. Seal Indoor Spaces: When possible, close windows and doors, and consider using weatherstripping to prevent smoke from entering your home. Prepare an Emergency Plan: Have an evacuation plan and a go-bag ready, including essential medications, medical devices, and important documents. Monitor your health: Report any new or worsening symptoms, such as persistent cough, shortness of breath, or eye irritation, to your healthcare provider. Seek Medical Attention: if you experience new or worsening symptoms such as difficulty breathing, chest pain, persistent cough or sneezing, eye irritation, or dizziness or confusion, consult a healthcare provider immediately.



About Sarcoidosis

Sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by granulomas—tiny clumps of inflammatory cells—that can form in one or more organs. Despite advances in research, sarcoidosis remains challenging to diagnose, with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States.

About the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research

The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research (FSR) is the leading international organization dedicated to finding a cure for sarcoidosis and improving care for those living with the disease through research, education, and support. For more information about FSR and its community programs, visit: www.stopsarcoidosis.org.

