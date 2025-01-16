MBDA and Move America, Inc. Sign MOU to Boost Economic Opportunities for MBEs

WASHINGTON, DC, Jan. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yesterday, the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) and Move America Inc. signed a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the U.S. Department of Commerce. This strategic alliance aims to ensure that minority business enterprises (MBEs) have a part in strengthening America’s industrial base and supply chain to enhance national security and economic competitiveness.

“The Minority Business Development Agency is collaborating with Move America to expand opportunities for minority business enterprises in the defense and industrial sectors,” said Eric Morrissette, performing the non-exclusive duties of the Under Secretary of Commerce for Minority Business Development. “By leveraging our collective resources, MBDA and Move America will help MBEs strengthen national supply chains and enhance America’s national security and global competitiveness.”

The MOU will utilize MBDA and Move America’s respective abilities, networks and assets; helping each other expand the public’s awareness of their priorities, initiatives, and resources. This agreement will also help both MBDA and Move America identify opportunities to participate in conferences, workshops, seminars, and other educational outreach activities.

This MOU signing is a part of an initiative by MBDA to expand overall MBE access to contracts, capital, and to increase participation with various new industries within the public and private sectors for a wide variety of business demographics.

For more information on initiatives and other efforts being led by the Minority Business Development Agency, please visit www.mbda.gov.

About the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA)

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency is the only Federal agency dedicated to the growth and global competitiveness of U.S. minority business enterprises (MBEs). For more than 50 years, MBDA’s programs and services have better equipped MBEs to create jobs, build scale and capacity, increase revenues, and expand regionally, nationally, and internationally.

About the Move America, Inc.

Move America brings together the key participants needed to develop and advance critical and emerging technology that will maintain U.S. technical dominance. Their ‘whole of nation’ approach allows them to focus assets on the critical areas that ensure the superiority of our nation’s defense.

