Real Recovery Podcast: Amplifying Voices in the Recovery Movement
Highlighting resilience and recovery: A nonprofit podcast sharing lived experiences, expert insights, and inspiring stories from the recovery community.
A Year of Milestones
The Real Recovery Podcast’s 2024 achievements include:
• Notable Guests: Influential voices like Tony Vezina (4D Recovery) (EP 19), Jerrod Murray (Painted Horse Recovery) (EP 27), Amanda Ireland-Esquivel (True Colors Recovery) (EP 21), Bo Brinson (Oregon Recovers) (EP 29), and Mike Marshall (Oregon Recovers) (EP 30).
• Event Coverage: Live recordings from impactful events, such as the Oregon Recovers Walk (EP 37.1) and the Out in Recovery Conference (EP 36.1), among others.
• Most Popular Episode: Colette’s inspiring journey (EP 4), resonating with listeners worldwide.
“We strive to be a space where authentic recovery stories inspire real change,” says Julie, co-founder. “In 2024, we witnessed the incredible ripple effect of these stories.”
Looking Ahead to 2025
The podcast plans to:
• Launch Video Podcasts: Enhancing accessibility and engagement.
• Host Roundtable Discussions: Spotlighting diverse perspectives in recovery.
• Expand Event Coverage: Amplifying the reach of recovery-focused events across the Pacific Northwest.
Media Opportunities
As a nonprofit organization, the Real Recovery Podcast invites media outlets to explore these stories of resilience and hope. Interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and special feature stories are available.
Explore More
To learn more, visit the Real Recovery Podcast’s press kit at https://mdcr1.com/presskit or contact Julie and Peter directly.
About the Real Recovery Podcast
Founded by Julie and Peter, the Real Recovery Podcast is a nonprofit platform dedicated to sharing authentic stories of recovery. Through heartfelt interviews, event coverage, and community-driven content, the podcast provides a safe space for individuals and families impacted by addiction.
Website: https://www.realrecoverypodcast.com
Podcast: https://listen.realrecoverypodcast.com
Julie or Peter
Real Recovery Podcast
+1 503-810-8851
info@realrecoverypodcast.com
