Real Recovery Podcast: Amplifying Voices in the Recovery Movement

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Real Recovery Podcast, co-hosted by Julie and Peter, has emerged as a transformative platform in the recovery community. With 44 episodes released in 2024, this 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization combines lived experiences, expert insights, and community impact to inspire hope and resilience.A Year of MilestonesThe Real Recovery Podcast’s 2024 achievements include:• Notable Guests: Influential voices like Tony Vezina (4D Recovery) (EP 19), Jerrod Murray (Painted Horse Recovery) (EP 27), Amanda Ireland-Esquivel (True Colors Recovery) (EP 21), Bo Brinson (Oregon Recovers) (EP 29), and Mike Marshall (Oregon Recovers) (EP 30).• Event Coverage: Live recordings from impactful events, such as the Oregon Recovers Walk (EP 37.1) and the Out in Recovery Conference (EP 36.1), among others.• Most Popular Episode: Colette’s inspiring journey (EP 4), resonating with listeners worldwide.“We strive to be a space where authentic recovery stories inspire real change,” says Julie, co-founder. “In 2024, we witnessed the incredible ripple effect of these stories.”Looking Ahead to 2025The podcast plans to:• Launch Video Podcasts: Enhancing accessibility and engagement.• Host Roundtable Discussions: Spotlighting diverse perspectives in recovery.• Expand Event Coverage: Amplifying the reach of recovery-focused events across the Pacific Northwest.Media OpportunitiesAs a nonprofit organization, the Real Recovery Podcast invites media outlets to explore these stories of resilience and hope. Interviews, behind-the-scenes insights, and special feature stories are available.Explore MoreTo learn more, visit the Real Recovery Podcast’s press kit at https://mdcr1.com/presskit or contact Julie and Peter directly.________________________________________About the Real Recovery PodcastFounded by Julie and Peter, the Real Recovery Podcast is a nonprofit platform dedicated to sharing authentic stories of recovery. Through heartfelt interviews, event coverage, and community-driven content, the podcast provides a safe space for individuals and families impacted by addiction.

