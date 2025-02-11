Denton Peterson Dunn’s Scott Gibson Launches Acclaimed Course on Trade Secrets in Litigation

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Gibson, a partner and attorney at Denton Peterson Dunn, has been widely recognized for his distinguished expertise in intellectual property law with his course, "Identifying Trade Secrets in Litigation," now live on Lawline.

This advanced-level course explores the intricacies of protecting and litigating trade secrets, offering actionable strategies for attorneys navigating this evolving legal landscape.

Following its launch on November 21, 2024, the course has received a great rating of 4.9/5 from 449 reviews. Lawline participants have described the course as “one of the best CLEs ever taken”.

Trade secrets are a growing concern for businesses, especially with the increasing challenge of non-compete agreements in the courts. Gibson provides the legal community with practical insights on topics such as:

Defining and protecting trade secrets in litigation.

Differentiating trade secrets from confidential information.

Maintaining trade secret audits to protect corporate assets.

Identifying trade secrets in order to avoid costly consequences.

About Scott Gibson and Denton Peterson Dunn

Scott Gibson has over 30 years of experience in the areas of intellectual property law and business litigation. He focuses on enforcing intellectual property rights and helping clients secure proprietary assets, including those exposed to legal and competitive threats.

Denton Peterson Dunn serves clients in Mesa, Scottsdale, Gilbert, Chandler, Glendale, and even Pine. The firm has a full roster of legal services.

Creating corporations and LLCs.

Drafting and negotiating contracts.

Addressing employment law issues.

Analyzing and advising on franchise legal matters.

In addition, Denton Peterson Dunn’s team of trial lawyers handles all types of business litigation disputes, ensuring that their clients receive effective advocacy and personalized attention.

Mesa Location

1930 N Arboleda #200

Mesa, AZ 85213

Phone: 480-325-9900

Scottsdale Location

7272 E Indian School Rd #540-132

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Phone: 480-325-9919

Email: service@dentonpeterson.com

