VAO Launches Game-Changing AI to Instantly Turn Phone Calls into Orders and Quotes

New AI phone-call capture slashes manual entry time, ensures accuracy, and elevates customer service for manufacturers and wholesalers.

With this innovation, our goal is simple: empower businesses to focus on their customers while we handle the complexity. It’s a fundamental shift in how phone orders are processed in the modern era.” — Gagan Bhasin

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VAO , a leader in AI-driven Order Management , has unveiled its latest innovation: a groundbreaking Phone Call capture feature that redefines how businesses process sales orders and quotes. Designed for wholesalers and manufacturers handling high call volumes, this advanced AI solution transforms manual workflows into seamless, automated processes—eliminating errors and saving valuable time.The Current State of Order Management for Manufacturers and DistributorsFor industries juggling complex product catalogs and high-volume phone inquiries, most organizations already rely on some form of RPA (Robotic Process Automation)—particularly for customer service and order management. Whenever a team requests automation, RPA is usually the first solution. Large enterprises have both the resources and expertise to deploy these tools to handle orders from emails, phone calls, and more. But here’s the catch: the customer journey is constantly evolving, and RPA doesn’t always keep up.A True Game-Changer for Wholesalers and Manufacturers“I recently spoke with a customer service representative at a large manufacturing company who mentioned that her RPA from a reputable software vendor fails about 6 out of 10 times. Each failure forces the team to manually enter those orders into SAP—time they could otherwise use to support customers, strengthen relationships, and close deals. Instead of providing better customer service, they’re stuck keying in orders, which ultimately leads to lost revenue and impacts the bottom line. VAO doesn’t fail,” said Gagan Bhasin, CEO of VAO.“With this innovation, our goal is simple: empower businesses to focus on their customers while we handle the complexity. This isn’t just another feature—it’s a fundamental shift in how phone orders are processed in the modern era.”Accuracy, Efficiency, and IntegrationVAO’s solution uses advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to interpret conversations in real-time. It then captures key data—such as quantity, SKU numbers, and negotiated discounts—and automatically maps them into the organization’s ERP or CRM system, applying any necessary business rules or exceptions. This not only ensures greater accuracy but also frees sales representatives to focus on building customer relationships instead of juggling spreadsheets and paperwork.In addition to order and quote capture, VAO’s phone call feature provides analytics on call duration, order conversion rates, and customer satisfaction indicators. These insights enable organizations to continuously refine their sales strategies and improve service quality.Client Use Cases and Early SuccessEarly adopters of VAO’s new feature have reported significant efficiency gains. For example, a major wholesaler of medical components used VAO’s solution to reduce the average order entry time by 92% while also improving data accuracy and reducing follow-up calls. “It is so difficult to get a purchase order from your customers; the least you can do is process it quickly and accurately,” said Nick, Customer Service Manager at a medical devices company and an early user of VAO’s new feature.Learn More at the Upcoming Webinar To help businesses understand this new technology, VAO will host a live webinar, "LIVE DEMO Automating Purchase Order Phone Calls with AI", on January 23rd at 11:00 PST. During this session, attendees will learn how AI is revolutionizing order management for manufacturers and wholesalers, as well as how this new feature processes voice data, integrates easily with business systems, and enhances customer interactions.REGISTER HERE: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_uOyDyhETQhGQNqa0ZUQxaA About VAOVAO is a pioneer in AI-driven order management and sales automation solutions tailored for wholesalers, manufacturers, and distributors. With a strong focus on accuracy, speed, and integration, VAO’s technology suite empowers businesses to streamline their sales processes, optimize resource allocation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.For more information, visit https://www.vao.world/home

