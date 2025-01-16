Summary of Incident: Migrant dies from heat-related injuries after crossing the border

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On July 16, 2024, at approximately 1:15 p.m., Border Patrol Agents (BPAs) working line watch while assigned to the Three Points Station encountered and apprehended a male and female undocumented noncitizen near Topawa, Arizona. The BPAs escorted the man and woman to their marked Border Patrol vehicles which were approximately 200 yards away. After arriving at the vehicles, one of the BPAs noticed the man was exhibiting symptoms of heat-related illness.



At approximately 1:23 p.m., the BPAs requested the assistance of Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) and emergency medical services (EMS) via service radio. The BPAs placed the man in the back seat of one of their vehicles and turned on the air conditioner. They noticed he was hot to the touch and applied ice packs on him to cool him down. At approximately 1:39 p.m., the BPAs advised via service radio that the man was in and out of consciousness.



At approximately 1:54 p.m., Sells EMS arrived at their location near Federal Route 19, assumed primary care of the man, and facilitated a Life Flight transport. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Life Flight transported him to Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, Arizona. Once at the hospital, the Border Patrol established hospital watch. He remained unconscious and intubated, under the care of doctors at the hospital, until July 17, 2024, at approximately 4:33 a.m., when he succumbed to his medical condition and was pronounced deceased by hospital medical personnel.



On July 17, 2024, CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) Special Agents interviewed the woman who had been with the man. She explained that he started to have chest pains while they were traveling together and said that at times he would sit down and hold his chest and complain of discomfort. They continued traveling farther into the United States until they were apprehended by Border Patrol. She stated that once the BPAs noticed he was showing signs of distress, they acted quickly and did everything in their power to save his life.



On July 18, 2024, CBP OPR formally requested that the Pima County Office of Medical Examiner conduct an autopsy examination of the male migrant. The medical examiner advised a full autopsy would not be conducted, and instead, conducted an external examination. The attending forensic pathologist ruled the cause of death as heat exposure.



CBP OPR is reviewing this incident. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General has been notified.

